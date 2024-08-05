02.08.2024, 19:11 22676
Kazakh Foreign Ministry issues travel warnings amid escalating Israel-Lebanon tensions
Due to an escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry warned the country’s citizens to temporarily refrain from visiting Israel and Lebanon until the situation in the region stabilizes, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Ministry.
Kazakhstani nationals currently staying in the said countries are advised not to leave their homes unless it's absolutely necessary, observe heightened security measures, remain vigilant, follow the latest news, as well as stay in contact with the Foreign Ministry and the Kazakhstani embassies in Israel and Lebanon, reads a statement from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
For additional and operational information, hotlines have been set up for Kazakhstani nationals staying in the above countries as well as their relatives in Kazakhstan.
Contacts of the MFA RK
+7 7172 720111 (diplomat on duty)
+7 705 4433332 (mobile, WhatsApp)
Contacts of the Kazakh embassy in Israel
+972 (3) 503 78 85 (person on duty)
+972 53 635 19 83 (mobile, WhatsApp)
Contacts of the Kazakh embassy in Lebanon
+ 961 04 713 447 (person on duty)
+ 961 70 069 977 (mobile, WhatsApp)
+ 961 71 116 004 (mobile, WhatsApp)
02.08.2024, 20:02 22931
Kazakh President briefed on preparation for upcoming heating season
Images | Depositphotos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Akorda reports.
Kazakh President Tokayev was presented with information on the ongoing work to carry out industrial projects and support for the domestic commodity producers. As Sklyar said, there was a 105.1% growth in manufacturing, 9.4% in mechanical engineering and 8.3% in mining in the first half of the year.
The Head of State was also briefed about the implementation of projects related to construction of oil and gas pipelines, gas processing and petrochemical plants. Over the reporting period, the country produced 44.7 million tons of oil and gas condensate as well as 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas. 128 settlements are set to be gasified before the yearend, taking the gasification level to 61.8% nationwide.
A report was also delivered about new infrastructure projects in transport and energy sectors.
The President was informed about measures for the preparation for the upcoming heating season. Works are ongoing to reconstruct and overhaul 309km of heat supply networks to the tune of around 154 billion tenge. 10 power blocks, 55 boilers and 45 turbines worth 327 billion tenge are slated for major repairs this year.
Tokayev was also briefed about the activity of the Investment Promotion Council, in particular the realization of major investment projects with foreign partners as well as on which agreements were reached as part of the Head of State’s visits abroad.
Since the reformation of the Council’s activity, problem questions regarding 77 investment projects worth around $40bn have been solved. Special attention was attached to high-added value projects in mechanical engineering, food and chemical industries, mining, energy and subsoil use.
During the meeting, the President highlighted the importance of the measures taken, tasked to continue the corresponding work in these directions.
02.08.2024, 12:26 26401
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greets Congolese President in Akorda
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has greeted Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso in the Akorda Palace, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up at the Ceremonial Hall in honour of the high guest.
The Presidential Orchestra performed the two counties’ anthems.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Denis Sassou-Nguesso walked along the carpet to the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the presidents began.
President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso is paying official visit to Kazakhstan from August 2 to 3 at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
On June 10, President Tokayev met with Francoise Joly, Personal Representative for Strategic Affairs & International Negotiations of the President of the Republic of the Congo. The sides discussed the upcoming visit of the President of the Republic of Congo to Kazakhstan and promising areas of the bilateral cooperation. Welcoming Francoise Joly, President Tokayev said he viewed her visit as a sign of true interest in development of mutually beneficial ties between Kazakhstan and the Republic of the Congo. He noted that year 2024 marked the 25th anniversary since the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and stated his readiness to strengthen the contacts with the Republic of the Congo.
01.08.2024, 19:36 23241
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Josep Borrell
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell, Akorda reports.
The meeting focused on prospects for developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the current issues of international agenda as well as regional cooperation between the Central Asian states.
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu noted Kazakhstan and the European Union have been steadily developing lasting relationships based on mutual trust, respect and shared priorities in the past few years, while meeting High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell, who is on his official visit to Kazakhstan.
01.08.2024, 17:16 23406
Head of State Tokayev presented with new approaches to social sphere financing
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duissenova, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State was presented with new approaches to financing the social sphere, aimed at better targeted and transparent state assistance as well as rational use of budget funds. Duissenova said that a whopping 60% of the state budget funds (KZT14.5tln) have been funneled in the social sphere this year.
The President was briefed that the services rendered through the Digital Family Card are personified and provided based on their social category.
As the deputy Prime minister said, the current level of digitalization of social sphere enables not only to identify recipients and the volume of services rendered to them but also to adjust the state support structure. Those families found themselves in a difficult life situation are to be presented with optimal and effective support measures.
Tokayev was also informed about the government’s efforts to increase the quality of education, provision of health services, construction of social facilities as well as support for rural population.
The Head of State highlighted the importance of the measures undertaken, expressed his approval of the approaches. Tokayev also tasked to continue the work in this direction.
31.07.2024, 15:17 24656
AIFC Governor reports to President on 1H 2024 results
Images | Akorda
Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Renat Bekturov reported to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on key results of the AIFC activity in the first half of 2024 and the plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Bekturov, more than 12 billion tenge of investment were attracted to Kazakhstan through the AIFC platform to date, which exceed the target indicator set for 2025.
Over the entire period of the AIFC operation, its participants have transferred 115 billion tenge to the country’s budget, 29.8 billion tenge of which were paid in the first half of 2024. The main factors for the growth of tax revenues are the increase in the number of participants and the intensification of their activities.More than 500 companies have joined the AIFC in the first half of 2024 which will enable to increase the total number of participants up to 3,000 and contribute to the creation of additional jobs. At the end of H2 2024, more than 7,600 jobs have been created by the companies registered in the AIFC.
The President was also informed about the measures aimed to support AIFC business community, and preparation for the Astana Finance Days 2024 slated for September 5-6.
The Head of State set a number of tasks on further development of the AIFC. He stressed the importance of enhancing the activity of all governmental agencies and financial institutions on attraction of investment to Kazakhstan economy throught the active use of the AIFC infrastructure.
31.07.2024, 10:06 26891
Olzhas Bektenov orders to strengthen preventive work to prevent forest fires and outlined key tasks to ensure safety
Issues of ensuring safety during the fire-hazardous period were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported on the situation in the country as a whole, the Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov reported on the issue of response to natural fires. Akims of a number of regions were also heard.
The total area of the forest fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan is 30 million hectares. To date, the system of early detection of fires covered only 2% of all forest areas. By the end of July, about 160 fires were recorded in the country, which is 4 times less than last year. In order to prevent fires and prompt response 34 airborne aircrafts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with spillway devices are in constant readiness, in 37 forestries patrols are organized, support is provided to volunteer fire brigades (43 of them have appeared in the regions this year alone), 26 fire posts have been opened. In total, 252 formations are functioning in the settlements today. Last year they were given the status of a legal entity.
Prime Minister drew the attention of the participants of the Government session to the lack of material and technical equipment of forestry farms. The lack of modern equipment for firefighting was one of the main causes of natural disasters last year. Then 15 people died in the fight against fire, over 116 thousand hectares of forests were destroyed. Material damage, excluding environmental damage, exceeded 160 billion tenge. The necessity of supplying the most modern means of extinguishing natural fires, application of digital response systems was noted.
It is necessary to widely use unmanned aerial vehicles. They allow to carry out a full-fledged aerial survey of forests and steppes. In general, drones have great potential for use in various sectors of the economy. Therefore, the Ministry of Industry should consider issues of localization of drone production in Kazakhstan," Head of the Government stressed.
In addition, the effectiveness of the use of smart systems was emphasized. Positive experience has been gained in the use, for example, in the territory of the national park "Burabai". The possibilities of artificial intelligence should be used for timely detection of fires and fires, Prime Minister noted.
According to Kazgidromet, an extreme degree of fire danger is predicted in most of the country until the end of August. At the same time, preventive measures by some regions are carried out improperly. In particular, in Abay, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions, dredging of water reservoirs for water intake by helicopters has not been carried out. In Akmola, Atyrau, North-Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions there is a weak dynamics in the creation of mineralized strips, without which forest and steppe fires are difficult to stop. Also in a number of regions the issues of provision of fuel reserves have not been fully resolved, cleaning of the territory from deadwood and garbage has not been completed. Head of the Government instructed akims to intensify this work.
Special attention during the meeting was paid to the issue of cross-border fires. Kazakhstan has the longest continuous land border with Russia in the world - 7,591 km. To date, no fires have been registered in the border areas, however, potential risks are not excluded. An instruction has been given to ensure constant readiness of forces and means for prompt response. It is also important to intensify cooperation with the relevant Russian services for timely informing.
Head of the Government has additionally set the following tasks:
Akimats of the regions to continue work on the organization of fire posts and voluntary firefighting formations, to provide appropriate material and technical equipment;
- the Ministry for Emergency Situations together with regional akimats and the Ministry of Culture to intensify informational work with the population on compliance with fire safety requirements;
- the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources together with akimats to increase the number of patrols of the forest fund during the period of high fire danger;
- the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with akimats to strengthen preventive measures to prevent individuals from staying on the territory of the forest fund during the period of extreme fire danger;
- the ministries of emergency situations, ecology and natural resources and akimats to strengthen the material and technical equipment of forest, environmental protection and firefighting units, to continue work on the deployment of mechanized patrols for timely response to forest fires.
30.07.2024, 21:12 24791
Capital investments grow by 15.8% in 1H 2024 in Almaty, mayor
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The mayor reported on the preliminary results of the city socioeconomic development in the first six months of 2024. He reported capital investments grew by 15.8% to reach 714.8 billion tenge. Private investments increased by 21.1%, including in the spheres of IT, tourism, the processing industry, healthcare, and transport. Some 2 trillion tenge of investments will be attracted this year so far. He added 32,700 jobs were created since the beginning of the year of which 75% are permanent.
Dossayev also briefed on the measures aimed at public transport renovation and greening. The share of public transport is expected to grow from 53.7% in 2023 to 70% in 2024. 600 gas-powered buses, 112 trolleybuses, 100 e-buses will be acquired by the year-end using the funds of the local budget.
He said six new wells and 1.5 km of delivery main will be commissioned this month to provide 50,000 people of Medeu region with uninterrupted water supply.
The mayor added special attention is paid to the development of social infrastructure. Construction of four primary medical aid centers will be completed this year, and 12 clinics will be repaired. He stressed the Fetal Surgery project was piloted in Kazakhstan this June at the Almaty perinatal medicine and pediatric cardiovascular surgery center.
Dossayev said eight schools for 3,700 pupils' seats and 10 private schools for 6,400 seats will be put into service by the yearend.
Following the meeting, the Head of State tasked to pay special attention to the development of the country’s processing industry and further increase of incomes due to the growth of the share of small and medium business as part of the city economic diversification.
30.07.2024, 17:44 15301
Kazakhstan to upgrade wagon fleet by 2026
Images | railways.kz
According to the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev, Kazakhstan has signed agreements for the purchase of 1,200 wagons, Kazinform News Agency reports.
JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" (KTZ) has a total of 2,667 railcars in its fleet. Over the past four years, 600 railcars have been written off, and only 300 new ones have been added to the fleet. Due to untimely procurement process, the funds for the purchase of wagons were reallocated to other major projects. The preceding year saw a significant expansion in the number of railcars and rolling stock within KTZ," the minister stated.
He indicated that the number of railcars purchased previously was less than 100 units, but that figure increased to 118 units in the preceding year. The number has been increasing every year.
We are planning to purchase an additional 140 railcars this year and 224 more next year. The manufacturing process for a railcar takes at least 18 months from the date of signing the delivery documents. To date, contracts have been signed for the total supply of the railcar fleet of 1,200 units. Based on our calculations, the number of railcars will be sufficient in 2026," he added.
It should be mentioned that the Head of State instructed the Government to renew the fleet of railcars within the next five years.
