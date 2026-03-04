Kazakhstan appoints new deputy head of Civil Service Affairs Agency

Tell a friend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current status of the country’s fuel and energy complex, the progress of key projects, and plans for the further development of the sector.





Minister Akkenzhenov reported to the President on the steady growth in oil production. The Head of State was also informed of plans to increase oil refining capacity through expansion projects at the Shymkent Refinery (from 6 to 12 million tons per annum), the Atyrau Refinery (from 5.5 to 6.7 million tons), and the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant (from 5.5 to 9 million tons).





Yerlan Akkenzhenov outlined the plans for commissioning new power facilities by 2029. This year, it is planned to complete the construction of the CHP-2 Plant in Almaty and Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plants in the Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions. He also presented information on the "Coal-Fired Generation Development" National Project.





Concluding the meeting, the President issued directives for the further development of the fuel and energy sector, including the timely and high-quality execution of planned projects across the oil and gas, petrochemical, and electric power industries. He also emphasized the importance of adopting digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies to ensure the efficient operation of industrial facilities.