29.07.2025, 12:18 9751
Kazakhstan reports unemployment rate at 4.6% in H1 2025
The unemployment rate was at 4.6% in Kazakhstan following the first half of 2025, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population askar Biakhmetov said at a government meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Biakhmetov said that the number of hired workers rose to 7.1 million people, while that of self-employed stood at 2.1 million.
Presently, there are three key trends in the labor market. First, it is digitalization and automatization, as many professions require digital skills. Second, platform employment and e-commerce. And, third, as the country’s population grows, more young people join the labor market. It’s projected that up to 360,000 young people will join the labor market every year till 2035, adding an additional burden, said the vice minister.
According to the Ministry’s forecast, the demand for workers in Kazakhstan will stand at nearly three million people in the short-term.
relevant news
29.07.2025, 11:27 9561
Kazakhstan receives 10.2 bln cubic meters of water from China in 6 months
In the first half of this year, Kazakhstan got 4.6 billion cubic meters of water via the Yertis River and 5.6 billion cubic meters of water via the Ile River, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry.
The Ministry said Kazakhstan diverted water from the Ile River to boost the storage level in the Kapchagay reservoir, Almaty region, to 100%, allowing to supply 8.52 billion cubic meters of water to Lake Balkhash.
As a result, since early 2025, the water level in Lake Balkhash rose by 32 centimeters on average from 341.55 meters to 341.87 meters according to the Baltic Sea level elevation system.
Cooperation with China covers not only transboundary rivers. In March this year, the water authorities of Kazakhstan and China for the first time signed the memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation. It provides for greater cooperation in the rational and sustainable use of water, implementation of advanced technologies, distribution and development of alternative water sources as well as exchange of experience and joint personnel training, said Nagima Azhigulova, head of the department of water cooperation with China and Russia.
28.07.2025, 19:51 9291
President Tokayev congratulates Aigerim Altynbek on her win in international opera contest
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of congratulation to Aigerim Altynbek over her win in the XI Concorso Lirico Internazionale di Portofino 2025 opera competition in Italy, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Your success which demonstrated Kazakhstan’s culture to the entire world and reflected the recognition of international experts, is of great importance. You have worthily represented our country and national culture at the global stage. I am confident that new achievements await you in the future!"
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh opera singer Aigerim Altynbek took first place at the Concorso Lirico Internazionale di Portofino (CLIP), an esteemed international opera competition held in Portofino, Italy.
Aigerim Altynbek is a laureate of several international vocal competitions. She previously won an opera singing contest in Italy, took third place at the Nikolay Gyaurov Competition in Modena, and received the Mirella Freni special prize.
24.07.2025, 13:40 32306
Up to 15 years jail terms proposed for assaults on health workers in Kazakhstan
Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova on Thursday announced proposals introducing punishment for assaults against on-duty health workers, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Alnazarova said: "In connection with the directive from the Head of State, draft regulations were designed. Work is ongoing together with the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Interior Ministry; preliminary positive conclusions were received".
Separate articles relating to assaults against on-duty health workers will be introduced to the Criminal Code. There will be new paragraph 1 in Article 158 providing for imprisonment. Offenders may face up to two years in jail in event of threats of violence, if that would be the case, said the Minister.
Alnazarova added: "If violence occurs against one health worker, the sentence term will be from two to seven years. In case the assault takes place during an emergency situation, the sentence will be up to 10 years, and if a group of health workers is assaulted, offenders might face up to 15 years jail terms".
As reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the proposal led by the parliament, medical community and activists to amend the national legislation to tighten penalties for assaults with the use of physical force and cruelty against health workers, the Kazakh President’s advisor - Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay said on his Telegram channel.
24.07.2025, 12:38 32451
PM Bektenov orders to develop new drug policy
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan chaired a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Crime Prevention with the participation of ministers, with a focus on efforts against drugs, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov said on Thursday that in the first half of 2025, 6.4 tons of drugs were seized, over 17,000 websites offering drugs were blocked, as well as 474 drug offenders, including 28 administrators of Telegram channels, were jailed.
21 criminal proceedings were initiated against organized crime groups, including three trans-international. Up to 11,000 drug combating activities were conducted, he said.
In the reporting period, the Ministry identified 107,000 facts of drinking alcohol in public places as well as 7,000 violations in the circulation of alcohol. 11,000 persons were banned from consuming alcohol.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov ordered to take action to enhance mechanisms to detect and block drug websites and similar advertisements, to address freezing of money transfers related to drug trafficking.
The Kazakh Premier also instructed to develop a new drug policy prioritizing the fight against the root causes of drug distribution.
23.07.2025, 14:44 36056
584 people suffer injuries due to work-related causes in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan reported 584 workplace injuries, leading to 77 deaths, from January to July 2025, according to the data released by the State Labor Inspection Committee on Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The data shows the number of workplace injuries fell 16.6% compared to the same period last year. The country saw the workplace injuries rate stand at 0.08 injuries per 1,000 workers.
The highest work-related injuries were recorded in Kazakhstan’s industrial powerhouse Karaganda region, followed by East Kazakhstan region - 50, and Pavlodar region - 44. Atyrau region had 40 work-related injuries, Aktobe region - 39, and Almaty city - 51.
Mining and construction sectors observed the highest numbers of accidents, accounting for 18.1% and 9.2%, respectively, of the total injuries at work.
The data indicated the greatest causes of accidents were poor planning (34.6%), the employer's negligence (32,9%), careless driving (8.6%), and safety and labor violations (7.1%).
A total of 439 cases reached law-enforcement authorities over claims of labor violations, on 139 of which criminal trials were opened.
In the past five years, the comprehensive labor protection measures taken by the government agencies and employers led the number of workplace injuries to drop by 6.3%, showed the data.
Nationwide, 3,262 enterprises adopted safety and labor protection standards in efforts to prevent violations. Since 2019, the Labor Ministry has been actively promoting the Vision Zero concept, joined by 605 enterprises so far.
The country also launched the e-service Online Labor Consultant as well as implements a vertical control model at construction sites and the Safe Labor Strategy for 2024/30.
23.07.2025, 13:50 37506
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with President Lee Jae Myung of Korea
The presidents reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Kazakh-Korean multifaceted relations, Akorda reports.
They discussed expanding cooperation in trade, economy, and cultural-humanitarian exchanges, and stressed the importance of advancing joint projects in industry, energy, automotive manufacturing, education and healthcare.
President Lee invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Korea, which was gratefully accepted.
President Tokayev also confirmed his participation in the 2026 Central Asia Korea - Summit in Seoul.
23.07.2025, 12:56 36356
Kazakhstan, China to deploy AGVs to boost cross-border traffic
The Kazakh Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday the launch of the innovative pilot project Smart Customs at the border checkpoints Bakhty (Kazakhstan) - Pokitu (China) in both countries' efforts to enhance economic cooperation, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry's press service.
The Ministry said: "A key element of the initiative will be the launch of unmanned cargo transportation aimed at improving the efficiency and digitalization of customs logistics".
The project was agreed upon during a working meeting between Chairman of Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee Zhandos Duisembiev and Secretary of the Party Committee of Tacheng City (XUAR, China) Zhi Xianwei, informed the Ministry's press service.
The parties aim for joint work on the project, coordination of actions and exchange of experience in the field of digitalization of customs and logistics processes under the cooperation agreement signed.
Smart Customs includes several modern solutions, making border crossing faster and more convenient. Goods will be transported by unmanned vehicles that will be able to cross the border automatically, said the Ministry.
In addition, a single electronic declaration has been launched, recognized by both countries, and paperwork and cargo support will become fully digital. Cargo will be able to move around the clock, with almost no human involvement, thanks to automatic navigation and monitoring systems, the Ministry added.
The project is expected to boost cargo traffic to 10 million tons per year, significantly reduce the time for customs clearance; cut transportation costs; increase the transparency and security of logistics operations; address the growing strain on automotive infrastructure and develop logistics hubs; as well as stimulate agricultural exports.
It was highlighted that Smart customs will help to upgrade infrastructure at the border, create new jobs and attract investments. The project will also increase trade with China and strengthen Kazakhstan's role as an important transit hub in Central Asia.
23.07.2025, 11:10 31481
Kazakhstan seeks harsher penalties for violence against health workers
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the proposal led by the parliament, medical community and activists to amend the national legislation to tighten penalties for assaults with the use of physical force and cruelty against health workers, the Kazakh President’s advisor - Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay said on his Telegram channel, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The decision came after a 34-year-old surgeon suffered injuries when he was attacked by a patient at the regional hospital in Kostanay city on July 17. The attacker was arrested for two months. A procedural decision is set to be delivered in accordance with the law following the investigation.
Zheldibay stated: "Such violence, inflicting harm to the health and wellbeing of our health workers, should be resolutely suppressed by legal means under the Law and Order principle".
The President ordered the Government to develop necessary amendments to the legislation, which will be submitted to the parliament for discussion with the participation of representatives of the civil society, he wrote.
