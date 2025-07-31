Kazakhstan reports unemployment rate at 4.6% in H1 2025

Images | Depositphotos

The unemployment rate was at 4.6% in Kazakhstan following the first half of 2025, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population askar Biakhmetov said at a government meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.



Biakhmetov said that the number of hired workers rose to 7.1 million people, while that of self-employed stood at 2.1 million.





Presently, there are three key trends in the labor market. First, it is digitalization and automatization, as many professions require digital skills. Second, platform employment and e-commerce. And, third, as the country’s population grows, more young people join the labor market. It’s projected that up to 360,000 young people will join the labor market every year till 2035, adding an additional burden, said the vice minister.





According to the Ministry’s forecast, the demand for workers in Kazakhstan will stand at nearly three million people in the short-term.