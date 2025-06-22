20.06.2025, 16:30 23611
Kazakhstan, Russia determine NPP construction project phases
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and Russia have signed documents determining the main phases of preparation and implementation of the nuclear plant construction project, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The documents were signed on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, at a meeting between Almasadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of Kazakhstan's Nuclear Energy Agency, and Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russia's Rosatom Corporation.
The meeting focused on the issues of implementation of the nuclear power plant construction project in Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, the parties approved an indicative road map determining the phases of the project preparation and implementation, including organization of engineering and surveying works, conclusion of an EPC contract and elaboration of design documents.
In addition, JSC Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants and JSC Atomstroyexport (Rosatom’s engineering company) entered into a framework agreement on the key principles of cooperation in implementation of the project in Zhambyl district of Almaty region.
The strategic project is aimed at ensuring energy security and decarbonization of Kazakhstan’s economy.
The sides highlighted the importance of the soonest start of the project’s implementation.
We reckon on close and transparent cooperation to ensure high level of security and production localization," Satkaliyev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
20.06.2025, 18:25 23826
Kazakhstan continues evacuations from Israel, Iran
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that 66 Kazakhstani nationals have been evacuated from Israel via the Egyptian border and 78 nationals from Iran via Armenian, Azerbaijani and Turkmen borders, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstani diplomats in Iran and Israel continue to provide all necessary consular and legal assistance to their nationals.
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to all sides for helping evacuate Kazakhstanis, saying: "Thanks to joint efforts, more nationals have the opportunity to return home safely".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2025, 19:09 24066
Olzhas Bektenov Inspects Progress on Presidential Instructions in Karaganda Region for Industry, Utilities, and Agriculture
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, during a working visit to the Karaganda Region, reviewed the implementation of the Head of State's instructions on industrial development, diversification of the economy with a focus on deep processing, development of energy infrastructure, and the agro-industrial complex. He visited enterprises in the Saran industrial zone, facilities of Qarmet JSC, including the metallurgical plant and the "Saran" mine. Attention was given to projects in the energy, utilities, and agricultural sectors, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister familiarized himself with the development of the Saran industrial zone located in the city of Saran, Karaganda Region. Using the example of the opening of a new enterprise for the production of galvanized metal products-Kazakhstan Hot-dip Galvanizing Plant LLP-the ongoing work in the region to increase the output of products with high added value was verified. Hot-dip galvanizing, or protecting metal products from corrosion, is widely used in construction, mechanical engineering, agriculture, and other sectors of the economy. Considering the positive dynamics in Kazakhstan's industry, the demand for galvanized metal products is growing every year. The launch of a plant with a capacity of 50 thousand tons of products per year will cover up to 80% of domestic needs for metal structures. The project involved an investment of 6.2 billion tenge, of which 80% was borrowed funds through "Baiterek" holding mechanisms. The launch of the plant became a result of the effectiveness of government support measures. It is planned to create 115 permanent jobs. In addition, this will give an additional impulse to the development of a cluster of small and medium-sized businesses around this major production site.
Also in Saran, the Tengri Tyres LLP plant for tire production was visited. The enterprise is aimed at reducing import dependence and developing local production. Technological processes are fully operational at the full-cycle plant in accordance with international standards. From January to March of the current year, 135.4 thousand units of passenger, truck, and winter tires under the Attar brand were produced at a total cost of 2.6 billion tenge. In addition to supplying the domestic market, passenger tires are exported. The director of Tengri Tyres LLP, Alexander Ustavshchikov, reported plans to produce 1.2 million tires worth 29.3 billion tenge by the end of this year. Currently, 850 people work at the plant. Reaching full design capacity will ensure a total of 1,125 permanent jobs. The Prime Minister noted the importance of further increasing supplies and expanding the sales market.
The Prime Minister noted the importance of further increasing supplies and expanding the sales market.
During the visit to the appliance manufacturer Silk Road Electronics LLP, attention was paid to plans to increase production localization. The current figure is over 50%. Significant investments have been made in upgrading equipment for further growth. The products manufactured-TVs, water heaters, mini-ovens, range hoods, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, kitchen stoves, etc.-are sold in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. The development of partnerships with international companies contributes to technology transfer and export expansion. In particular, the signed agreement with Samsung confirms international brands’ trust in the industrial potential of Kazakhstan.
The Prime Minister reviewed the work carried out to ensure the safety of labor for workers at the Saran mine. During the descent into the mine to a depth of 520 meters, he inspected the tunneling sections. The director of the Coal Department of Qarmet JSC, Zhakan Mukhamedzhanov, reported on the implementation of a personnel positioning system according to world standards, allowing real-time tracking of workers’ locations in underground workings. This enhances safety control and allows immediate response in emergencies. Technical capabilities for video communication with miners at workplaces were demonstrated. The modernization program also includes updating tunneling equipment, improving ventilation systems, enhancing fire protection, and expanding the digital infrastructure of underground operations.
In conversation with miners, issues of adaptation to the digitalization of production were discussed. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to expedite the installation of similar systems in other mines to ensure the safety of miners’ work. The total investment in the modernization of Qarmet coal enterprises amounts to approximately $500 million. Comprehensive work on introducing advanced systems will also cover other mines.
In Temirtau, the Prime Minister visited the Qarmet metallurgical plant. In the first five months of this year, the plant increased its production of crude steel by 13%-to 1.5 million tons.
At the converter shop site, with a capacity of up to 4 million tons of liquid steel per year, the Prime Minister was briefed on work carried out, in accordance with the President's instructions, to connect production facilities to natural gas. Last year, a major overhaul of converters No. 1 and No. 2 was completed, with complete replacement of hulls and installation of more modern and durable structures. This made it possible to increase steel production volumes and improve the shop’s operational efficiency.
Here, Olzhas Bektenov also reviewed the progress in constructing coke battery No. 8 and No. 9. This investment project, with a capacity of 1.5 million tons of dry coke per year, is implemented jointly with the Chinese company ACRE Coking & Refractory Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd., under agreements reached during the Prime Minister’s working visit to the People's Republic of China on November 5, 2024. The main production parameters were presented; the launch is planned for 2027.
Qarmet’s management reported on the implementation of the project to build a new casting-rolling complex. Launching the complex will enable production of premium steel grades for automotive, chemical, oil, construction, and other industries. The project will expand the geography of Kazakhstan’s steel exports, reduce energy consumption, and minimize environmental impact during production.
Also presented was the project for an industrial belt of small and medium-sized businesses around the plant. SMEs will produce products with high added value-from packaging and filters to lighting and steel products. The first offtake contracts have been signed, ready production spaces provided to entrepreneurs, and guaranteed product sales totaling $87 million per year.
In Temirtau, the Prime Minister inspected the section of the reconstruction of heating networks. The project, implemented as part of modernizing municipal infrastructure, involves replacing over 8 km of pipeline with a diameter of 820 mm. The new pipes are equipped with modern thermal insulation materials and a protective shell, which will significantly reduce heat loss and ensure reliable heating supply to the Eastern and Central districts of the city.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that preparation for the heating season is under special control. Attention is paid to cities such as Temirtau, included in the "red zone." The regional akimat was tasked with completing the implementation of heating supply projects before the onset of cold weather. The Ministry of Energy-to provide maximum assistance, the Ministry of Finance together with the Ministry of National Economy-to prioritize the question of funding socially significant infrastructure projects, including construction of water supply networks.
Using the example of Ramadan Dairy Farm LLP, located in the Nura District, Olzhas Bektenov familiarized himself with the development of the region’s agro‑industrial complex. The new enterprise is equipped according to European standards and will become one of the largest in the Karaganda Region. Own feed production is planned for raising 1,100 Holstein-Friesian cattle, of which 880 cows will be milked daily. The farm will reach full capacity in the first half of 2026 and produce over 9,500 tons of milk per year. Products will be supplied to milk-processing enterprises in the Karaganda Region and the city of Astana. The project plans to create 70 new jobs. The Prime Minister noted that, with comprehensive state support, farmers must, in turn, ensure sustainable results, modernize production, and contribute to improving rural life.
Akimats of the regions, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, were instructed to prepare thoroughly for harvesting operations and ensure the necessary food supply. The Ministry of Agriculture, in cooperation with relevant state bodies, has been tasked with implementing measures to prevent the spread of locusts and protect sown areas.
The Head of State has tasked us with increasing industrial development. GDP of Kazakhstan increased by 6% over the first five months of this year. At the same time, we must intensify further work on diversifying the economic structure. The Karaganda Region is a key industrial region of the country. It is important that today we see results in increasing the output of high-value-added products. That is what all enterprises must strive for. Import substitution is our key task. The Government will fully support the development of such industries. In turn, businesses must fulfill their reciprocal obligations in terms of introducing modern technologies, improving product quality, and increasing export potential," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Ministry of Industry and Construction, together with relevant bodies, was instructed to ensure the sustainable loading of enterprise capacities and development of the entire chain of related production.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2025, 15:06 24266
Olzhas Bektenov Chairs National Meeting on Single-Industry Town Development
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
During his working trip to the Karaganda region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a national seminar-meeting titled "The Future of Single-Industry Towns: Positive Experience and Sustainable Development." The meeting brought together regional and single-industry town akims, leaders of industrial enterprises, and representatives of the expert community, primeminister.kz reports.
New approaches to developing single-industry towns were discussed, taking into account the President’s directives.
Reports were presented by Vice Ministers of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov and of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov, as well as by the Akim of Karaganda Region Yermaganbet Bulekpaev and the Akim of Ekibastuz Ayan Beysekin.
Kazakhstan currently has 20 single-industry towns with a population of around 1.5 million people. According to the Ministry of National Economy, these towns account for more than one-third of total industrial output - reaching 36.4% by the end of 2024.
As part of the implementation of the President’s 2024 Address to the Nation on economic diversification in single-industry towns, a socio-economic analysis was conducted based on 78 indicators. Positive practices from the city of Saran - which exited single-industry town status thanks to the creation of an industrial zone and access to preferential loans - were considered. As a result, towns were classified into three groups, each with tailored priority measures. These include modernization of engineering and social infrastructure, identification of new growth drivers, investment projects in IT, agriculture, tourism, and science, development of service industries along transport corridors, and the creation of industrial and small industrial zones. Special attention was given to the continued development of long-term contracts and offtake agreements with domestic producers to ensure sustainable production loads.
The Prime Minister highlighted the steady growth and diversification of Ekibastuz’s economy, pointing to the launch of a ferroalloy plant worth 138.4 billion tenge creating over 800 jobs, and the establishment of an industrial zone.
We must view single-industry towns as growth points and hubs for new opportunities - whether in green technologies, digital infrastructure, or the creative economy. These towns can and should become examples of how the industry of the future is built in small cities. We must prioritize diversification. This will help raise their economies to the point that they no longer qualify as single-industry towns.
For instance, Ekibastuz is currently transforming into a multi-sector city with a more diverse economic structure, making its single-industry status increasingly irrelevant. We need to intensify efforts to establish new infrastructure policies in line with modern standards," Olzhas Bektenov said.
He also emphasized that the creation of jobs and favorable conditions for entrepreneurs and investors is key to sustainable development.
The greatest challenge is to attract investors to single-industry towns.
We can build hospitals, schools, stadiums, and other social facilities in every city, but without jobs, people won’t stay. Therefore, we must offer investors the necessary conditions - vacant buildings, land plots, and support for new production facilities. Without such tools, development will stall. We see results in Saran, Ekibastuz, and other cities - but we need to work more actively in this direction," Bektenov said.
He noted the importance of using additional local tools to support businesses, highlighting the role of social-entrepreneurial corporations (SECs) and their involvement in export-oriented initiatives.
To ensure systemic transformation, the Prime Minister issued a series of concrete directives. By December 1 of this year, the akimats of Karaganda and Atyrau regions must accelerate the creation of industrial zones in Balkhash and Kulsary, while the Ulytau and Aktobe regions must advance similar efforts in Satpayev and Khromtau.
Together with the Ministry of Industry and Construction, regional akimats are tasked with identifying ready-made production sites for the small industrial zones program in single-industry towns by October 1.
The Samruk-Kazyna Fund and Baiterek Holding, in cooperation with regional akimats, are instructed to scale up long-term contracts and offtake agreements in single-industry towns by December 1, particularly within the National Project for Modernizing the Energy and Utilities Sectors.
The Ministries of National Economy, Digital Development, Agriculture, Tourism and Sports, Science and Higher Education, along with regional akimats, are to develop proposals for identifying new economic growth drivers based on specific investment projects by December 1.
Additionally, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, together with akimats, must address the shortage of technical specialists in single-industry towns by October 1.
The Ministry of Transport, along with regional akimats and KazAvtoZhol, must propose by October 1 initiatives for developing service industries near single-industry towns located along major transport corridors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2025, 17:30 56351
Kazakhstan to build new bypass road near Chinese border
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan on Tuesday held a meeting with Ludo Sarens, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of Sarens Group, to discuss plans to construct a road to bypass the Nur Zholy checkpoint, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The bypass, set to boost the throughput capacity of cross-border road infrastructure as well as ease the traffic flow, is to span 3.2km in length and 12m in width and to provide a route for heavy vehicles that weigh more than 100 tons as well as parking lots with a total area of 81.6 ha.
The project also envisages construction of a road bridge with creation of all necessary infrastructure. All facilities are set to be built at the expense of the company’s private investments worth around 50 million US dollars.
Speaking at the meeting, Bektenov highlighted the importance of the project in promoting transport logistics, trade and transit potential of Kazakhstan in line with the Head of State’s directives. He also pointed out prospects for further interaction in machine building with a high level of localization taking into account the experience and expertise of Sarens Group.
Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in implementing the bypass road construction project as well as expressed the readiness to expand cooperation.
Bektenov set tasks to the government agencies in charge to provide necessary support for the timely implementation of the project.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2025, 14:34 56161
Kazakhstan to transfer 1,500 saigas to China to restore its population
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan will transfer 1,500 saigas to China to restore its population, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, made public the decision to transfer 1,500 saigas to the Government of China to reproduce its population in the country’s western part. In turn, President of China Xi Jinping expressed gratitude to his Kazakh counterpart for this decision since China plans to bring the saiga antelopes back, the statement reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2025, 11:41 55866
Kazakhstan to build over 200 schools in 2025
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Over 200 schools for 300,000 pupils in the 2025-2026 academic year throughout Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Enlightenment Ministry.
Of which 112 for 206,000 seats will be built within the Comfortable School national project. Almost half of them will be situated in villages.
The development of the national project will help reduce the gap between schools in the cities and rural areas, solve three-shift learning problems, and lack of 150,000 pupils’ seats.
In addition, some 1,000 rural schools will be repaired at large.1,231 schools will be renovated by 2029 in line with the President’s task to transfer to an integrated modern school infrastructure. Renovation works will start this year in 248 schools.
1,200 schools providing space for 1 million children opened their doors since 2019 in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.06.2025, 19:53 137371
Kazakh Foreign Ministry makes a statement
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a statement, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan expresses serious concern over the dangerous military escalation in the Middle East and advocates for the prompt resolution of the conflict exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law.
We call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint, the statement reads.
As earlier reported, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.06.2025, 15:28 128946
President Tokayev: Raising status of medical workers is one of our priorities
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The state will continue to support medical workers. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing an awards ceremony held in Akorda on the threshold of the Day of Medical Workers, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President reminded that since 2024, on his initiative, doctors in Kazakhstan have been awarded the Honored Doctor of Kazakhstan title for exceptional achievement in healthcare, contribution to the development of medicine and high professional achievements, the press service of Akorda says.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that salaries in healthcare sector have increased almost twofold in the past five years. Monthly allowances for the students of medical universities and colleges have been raised too.
The state creates all necessary conditions to organize mentoring with qualified doctors and further adaptation of young professionals.
According to the President, the volume of financing of the country’s healthcare sector is increased year by year, reaching 2.6 trillion tenge in 2025.
The state will continue to support medical workers. Doctors are called the guardians of the people's health. Every person should be well aware of this truth and respect their work. However, unfortunately, in our society there are still people who hinder doctors' work and sometimes even threaten their safety. Such illegal actions are absolutely unacceptable. Persons violating public order will certainly be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The Law and Order principle must be strictly observed everywhere. This is the only way we can build a Fair and Safe Kazakhstan. In this context, the medical worker has an exceptional role," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President also said that he had signed a decree to hand over state awards to medical workers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.06.2025, 19:17II Central Asia-China Summit adopts Astana Declaration 17.06.2025, 21:2368121President Tokayev highlights need to adopt long-term strategy for CA-China format 17.06.2025, 18:2667871Tokayev expresses Kazakhstan’s interest in joint AI projects with China, highlights its leadership 17.06.2025, 20:0467636China’s Xi Jinping announces 1.5 bln yuan worth grant to CA countries 17.06.2025, 10:15Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented the Credential Letters to Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta58821Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented the Credential Letters to Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta 03.06.2025, 16:14203706Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away 03.06.2025, 11:21191466Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away 04.06.2025, 19:11186121Record-breaking magnetic storm hit Earth for 66 hours 04.06.2025, 18:13185846UN General Assembly proclaims July 11 as World Horse Day 03.06.2025, 09:42183626Kazakhstan and China hold cultural exchange fair in Almaty