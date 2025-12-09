This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's EAEU 2026 chairmanship priorities discussed
relevant news
Tokayev signs bill on three-year republican budget into law
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Volunteerism has become vibrant part of public life in Kazakhstan - President
It is a great honor for me to address this distinguished gathering on the occasion of the launch of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev Holds Talks with President of the European Council António Costa
We place particular emphasis to your visit. It stands as yet another indication of our mutual readiness to expand the all-round Kazakhstan - EU cooperation even further. Kazakhstan and the EU enjoy robust and meaningful partnership based on mutual respect and understanding. Our political dialogue is dynamic and developing across many areas of mutual interest. In this context, I commend the outcomes of the EU - Kazakhstan Cooperation Council held few days ago in Brussels," - noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Over the past ten years, the European Union has become Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner and foreign investor. At the same time, Kazakhstan has emerged as a key element of our economic security as the third-largest supplier of oil and uranium. It is clear that we are entering a new stage in strengthening our relationship and expanding our economic ties," - said the President of the European Council.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President inks law amendments on culture, education, and family
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President’s Initiative Taza Qazaqstan: Prime Minister Takes Oversight of the Work of State Bodies
The Presidential initiative Taza Qazaqstan has become a large-scale nationwide movement. It is not only about planting trees and cleaning up waste. The main outcome, he noted, is the public’s engagement in the collective effort to protect nature and create a comfortable environment to ensure a high quality of life. The preservation of natural wealth, clean air and water, and the rational use of resources are priority tasks that directly affect the well-being of current and future generations. The initiative, he stressed, is not a one-time campaign but an ongoing effort to cultivate a new environmental culture and daily habits among citizens," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Balayeva briefs President Tokayev on key areas of social policy implementation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Developing aircraft fleet is vital in building stable transit air flows - Tokayev
It is necessary to develop a concrete package of measures for the next 3-5 years to support domestic cargo companies. The main goal is to expand multimodal logistics by encouraging businesses to create added value. A key factor in building stable transit air flows is the development of the aircraft fleet," the Head of State emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Government approves 2030 Trade Policy Concept
The Concept is aimed at forming the ecosystem of trade based on digital technologies, high efficiency of trade processes, fair competition principles, consumers’ rights protection, domestic production support, integration into the global supply chains and development of Kazakhstan as a key trade and logistics hub in Central Asia," the document reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
08.12.2025, 19:27Doha Forum: Kazakhstan Continues to Contribute to Strengthening International Cooperation 08.12.2025, 15:1511606Key Areas of Kazakhstan-Slovakia Partnership Were Discussed in Bratislava 08.12.2025, 08:0911291Ambassador of Kazakhstan Met With the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament 08.12.2025, 19:3911011Kazakhstan and Poland Strengthen Strategic Dialogue and Humanitarian Cooperation 08.12.2025, 17:5610646President Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas 05.12.2025, 17:32118621Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track 05.12.2025, 17:49117911Kazakhstan and Oman Strengthening Intergovernmental Cooperation 05.12.2025, 21:20117461Kazakh President extends National Day greetings to King of Thailand 05.12.2025, 19:20117431US experts characterized Kazakhstan as a leading economy in Central Asia 05.12.2025, 20:50110731Kazakhstan and Austria Agreed to Intensify Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation 10.11.2025, 09:11301396Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study 12.11.2025, 20:14291141Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11277106Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste 18.11.2025, 21:40216791Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 13.11.2025, 16:56177321Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan