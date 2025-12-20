Kazakhstan submits draft roadmap for nuclear cooperation to IAEA

Images | Depositphotos

A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Nuclear Energy Agency Gumar Sergazin and IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu held a meeting at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Agency.





During the talks, the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA were discussed, including plans for engagement within the cycles of the IAEA Technical Cooperation Programmes for 2026/27 and 2028/29. The Kazakhstani side presented a draft roadmap for cooperation, prepared following agreements reached between Almassadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency, and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi during the 69th IAEA General Conference in September 2025.





The draft roadmap outlines a set of comprehensive priority areas, including the safe development of nuclear power and strengthened regulation, human resource development, scientific and educational infrastructure, expanded use of nuclear medicine, as well as measures in environmental protection, climate change, food safety, veterinary science, and water resources.





Regarding the construction of nuclear power plants and the development of nuclear infrastructure, the Kazakhstani side highlighted the need for continued IAEA support in strengthening the national regulatory authority, as well as in developing and adapting the regulatory and legal framework for the design, construction, and operation of nuclear power plants.





As a result of the meeting, further steps were identified, including the establishment of an IAEA working team to review the draft roadmap and prepare recommendations.