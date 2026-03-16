Kazakhstan to hold next presidential election in 2029

I am aware that there are various discussions surrounding the position of the Vice President. Indeed, such a role exists in a number of foreign countries. Some experts believe that this may signal growing competition within the government in Kazakhstan and emerging trends that may cause concern. However, there is absolutely no reason to worry that this will have a negative impact on society," said Tokayev.
As President, I place great hopes on this position, as I do on all reforms in general. The next presidential elections will be held, as expected, within the timeframe established by the current Constitution - in 2029," added the Head of State.
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