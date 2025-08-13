11.08.2025, 13:50 10836
Kazakhstan to train specialists for future NPP
This September, the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University is set to begin training specialists for the country’s first nuclear power plant to be built in ten years, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The unique educational program for maintenance and operation of a nuclear power plant was developed with the support of the IAEA. It covers key disciplines ranging from nuclear reactor physics and radiation safety to the installation and modernization of equipment. Students will pass an internship at strategic sites, including the National Nuclear Centre in Kurchatov and Ulba Metallurgical Plant which produces fuel assemblies using Kazakhstan’s uranium.
The educational process fully conforms to international nuclear safety requirements. The graduates are expected to become not only engineers but also specialists able to ensure the reliable and safe work of nuclear power plants, program teacher Aizhan Baidildina said.
In April, the university held an international forum with the participation of the IAEA and the National Research Nuclear University Mephi. Program teachers passed an internship at the NPP in Hungary and in October are expected to attend the sitting of the IAEA-facilitated network (STAR-NET) in Vienna.
According to the university, the program will pass an international accreditation during the first year to ensure the diplomas are valued globally and strengthen workforce capacity of the country’s atomic energy.
Over 93,000 Students Received Grants in 2025
At a Government session, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek reported that in 2025, the Unified National Testing (UNT) was held from May 16 to July 10 at 46 regional centers. More than 210,200 applicants took part, of whom 76.35% (160,500 people) passed the threshold score. The average score was 69.42, primeminister.kz reports.
In 2025, about 113,000 applications were submitted for the competition for state educational grants, which is 9,000 more than last year. This year, 93,232 grants were allocated for training personnel with higher and postgraduate education, including 77,084 grants for higher education. As a result of the competition, 99% of the grants were awarded," the Minister noted.
In particular, 2,500 grants were awarded to young people from the Atyrau and Mangystau regions, 2,004 grants under the Serpin project, 2,365 grants for studying at branches of foreign universities, 9,500 grants for children from socially vulnerable groups, and 2,100 grants were given to kandases (ethnic Kazakhs returning to Kazakhstan). For the first time, 2,010 educational grants were allocated to citizens who had completed compulsory military service.
Additional student support measures include scholarships doubled compared to 2020, differentiated grants, and the Unified Voluntary Accumulative System Keleshek introduced this year. As in previous years, in addition to state grants, about 5,000 grants are funded by local administrations (akimats), employers, various funds, and university rectors.
As part of the Head of State’s instructions to provide student housing, in 2025 it is planned to commission 29 dormitories with 10,439 places - 20 for university students and 9 for college students. To date, 4 dormitories with 3,528 places have already been commissioned: two with 652 places in Turkistan and two with 2,876 places in Astana. Before the start of the academic year, another 19 dormitories with 4,228 places are expected to open in Astana, Almaty, the Abai, Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Turkistan regions, and Shymkent city. In addition, by the end of 2025, another 6 dormitories with 2,683 places will be commissioned - five in Almaty and one in Astana.
The mechanism for state orders for dormitory construction has been optimized: the standard per place (MCI) was increased by 40%, and the placement period for the state order was reduced from 8 to 6 years. These mechanisms have made it possible to build dormitories with modern design, green campus concepts, and layouts suitable for international students. Such dormitories have been commissioned in Astana, Almaty, and Petropavl.
Given the expected influx of students at the start of the academic year, especially in Almaty and Astana, the Ministry organized situational and crisis centers. This year, the situational center is located at the Kazakh National Women’s Teacher Training University, and the crisis center at the M. Tynyshpayev Kazakh University of Transport and Logistics. The situational center informs students about dormitory availability, while the crisis centers provide housing in force majeure situations. The national situational center employs 10 staff to provide students and their parents with information on dormitory places and university admissions. The crisis center has a reserve dormitory with 55 places.
In all universities, situational centers and project offices operate to support students in need of assistance. Since last year, the service of providing dormitory places for students has been transferred to an automated proactive format. For its implementation, the Smart Data Ukimet system and the Unified Higher Education Platform information system have been integrated. This has reduced administrative burdens, eliminated corruption risks, and ensured fair and transparent distribution of state assistance.
We are creating a single digital ecosystem around the main recipient of public services - the applicant and the student. This ecosystem covers the entire process - from taking the Unified National Testing with the use of artificial intelligence to online generation of the diploma number," Sayasat Nurbek stressed.
All data on students and graduates are accumulated in the Unified Higher Education Platform. These data are considered the reference for other government agencies. For example, they are automatically transmitted through integrations to provide deferments from military service or compulsory social health insurance.
In addition, under the AI-Sana program, students have developed AI agents that simplify information searches and serve as virtual assistants during admission and studies. Under the same program, all students take a basic course in artificial intelligence. To date, about 390,000 students have completed such courses. In higher education, Kazakhstan has introduced mandatory AI studies as part of the state educational standard.
During the summer months, major repairs are being carried out at 58 university facilities, with current renovations at more than 560 facilities. All repair work is planned to be completed by August 20. In addition, university buildings and dormitories are equipped with video surveillance systems, turnstiles, alarm buttons, and fire safety equipment. More than 80 university facilities have approved terrorist security passports and signed contracts with licensed security agencies.
Student ombudsmen operate in all regions to promptly resolve student issues. They address questions arising during studies, dormitory settlement, and socialization, working with the Ministry to find solutions. Over the past two years, more than 6,000 people have approached student ombudsmen, and their issues have been resolved. Student ombudsmen are also actively involved in matters of admission and dormitory settlement.
AI, New Programs, and Quality Standards Being Introduced in Kazakhstan’s Schools
At a Government session, Minister of Education Gani Beisembaev reported on the implementation of measures under the Head of State’s instructions to further improve the quality of education, enhance and develop the sphere of secondary education, preschool upbringing, and ensure the safety of children, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister noted that since June of this year, all regional administrations (akimats) have been actively preparing for the new academic year.
The main goal is to ensure that in September, students return to comfortable, bright, and renovated educational organizations that meet modern standards," Gani Beisembaev said.
The Minister also reported that, by order of the Head of State, since 2024 Kazakhstan has been gradually introducing a voucher financing system for preschool organizations. This mechanism improves the accessibility and quality of services and ensures transparency in the sector. Today, the project operates in 20 cities and 7 districts of the country.
During the pilot project’s implementation, 461,000 vouchers were issued, and the waiting list for kindergartens was reduced by 93,000 places. As a result, more than 7.7 billion tenge of budget funds were saved. This experience is planned to be gradually introduced in all kindergartens from September until the end of this year.
It was noted that from the new academic year, the program for early immersion of children in the study of the state language Tilge boilau and the project Beske deying ülger, previously piloted in 5 regions of the country, will be scaled up. Over this time, more than 7,000 children in 135 kindergartens mastered the state language, and over 37,000 parents received consultative assistance.
One of the priority areas of educational work in preschool organizations is introducing children to work from an early age. For this purpose, starting in September, a new pilot project will be launched in 100 kindergartens, covering 12,000 children," Gani Beisembaev said.
According to the ministry, there are currently more than 8,000 schools operating in the country. On September 1, 4.1 million students will begin classes, including 341,000 first graders and 232,000 graduates of 11th grade. From the new academic year, AI elements will be gradually introduced into the educational process. In particular, in the 2025-2026 academic year, AI integration will begin with the subjects "Digital Literacy" and "Informatics." Ethical standards for the use of artificial intelligence in the secondary education system have already been approved. Online Day of AI courses have been prepared for students, and three-level professional development courses for teachers.
The Minister also addressed the management of Keleshek mektepteri ("Schools of the Future"). Starting from the new academic year, as instructed by the Head of State, the Keleshek mektepteri management model will be launched. A new management standard has been adopted, accreditation standards have been developed, and more than 3,000 teachers who completed three-level training courses will begin their new work this academic year. Kazakhstan also continues to systematically modernize and expand school infrastructure under the President’s instructions. Currently, 232 schools with 267,000 places are under construction in the regions.
According to the information provided, by the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, 83 new schools with 115,000 student places are planned to be commissioned. By the end of the year, the construction of another 111 schools for 140,000 places will be completed.
Along with school construction, a large-scale school renovation program is being implemented, covering 245 schools with 190,000 students this year, including 145 in rural areas. By the beginning of the new academic year, work will be completed in 127 schools with 99,000 students. In 2025, modernization of 1,000 rural schools with more than 69,000 students is planned. To date, the plan has been fulfilled in 733 schools, or 73.3%.
In addition, this year it is planned to purchase about 1,100 subject-specific classrooms for 680 schools. At present, 853 schools have acquired a subject classroom, meaning the plan has been fulfilled by 77.5%. In the field of supplementary education, starting in August of this year, a pilot project for introducing a Unified State Order will be launched, aimed at ensuring transparency and increasing the efficiency of financing in this area. The pilot will be implemented in the format of voucher financing in the cities of Astana, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent.
A joint order of four ministries has been adopted, preparatory work has been carried out in the regions connected to the pilot projects. Based on the results of the pilot, in 2026 this mechanism is planned to be scaled to other regions.
For the expansion of the unified upbringing program Adal azamat ("Honest Citizen"):
- Parent committees will be transformed to develop interaction between the parent community and educational organizations.
- The program will be implemented in all private schools in the country.
- A unified school design code, developed based on the program’s values, will be gradually implemented.
To instill the principle of "Law and Order" in the younger generation, initiated by the Head of State, the pilot project Law and Order will be implemented from September of this year among schoolchildren in the Almaty region.
The Minister of Education also spoke about the implementation of a set of measures aimed at protecting the rights and ensuring the safety of children. Starting in September, anti-bullying programs Kiva and DosbolLIKE, which were successfully piloted last year and showed results, will be introduced in educational organizations. Currently, together with relevant agencies, a unified program Children of Kazakhstan is being prepared, covering seven key areas. It will become the basic document for the comprehensive protection of children’s rights. All educational organizations with more than 100 people must be fully equipped with security systems. The Minister called on akimats to speed up the installation of equipment and ensure its uninterrupted operation.
Taking into account the new requirements, today 98% of educational organizations have turnstiles installed, 97% have contracts with licensed security services, 96% are equipped with panic buttons, and 81% are connected to police operational control centers," Gani Beisembaev clarified.
The Minister also stressed that, as part of the Head of State’s instructions, special attention is being paid this year to the development of vocational specialties. All students choosing these fields will study at colleges free of charge. Under the state order, 150,000 students are planned to be admitted to colleges, with 70% of places allocated to technical fields. More and more young people are enrolling through targeted applications from enterprises with guaranteed employment. Over the past three years, their number has tripled to 30,000, and by the end of the year this figure is expected to reach 45,000.
The technical and vocational education system is undergoing transformation. At the legislative level, the possibility of online learning in colleges has been secured, already applied in IT training. Alongside schools, AI technologies will also be introduced into the college system. Furthermore, in the new academic year, the internationalization of five domestic colleges is planned.
Special attention is being paid to strengthening partnerships between colleges and employers. The practice of dual training is expanding, and the number of enterprises providing mentorship to colleges has increased sevenfold over the year, reaching 4,000. Together with businesses, 10,000 educational programs have already been developed. In the new academic year, 1,500 teachers will undertake internships and enhance their qualifications at enterprises," Gani Beisembaev concluded.
Adoption of law on AI is a high-priority task, President says
The adoption of the law on artificial intelligence is a high-priority task. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting on AI development held with the participation of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Head of the President’s Executive Office Aibek Dadebay, members of the Government and heads of central government agencies, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The President reminded that the European Union, the U.S., China and Canada are building their own models of regulation, with the consideration of existing risks and potential opportunities.
Kazakhstan should also adopt its own regulatory-legal framework. In this regard we should take into account advanced international experience, with special attention given to national priorities," he said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the adoption of the law on artificial intelligence is a high-priority task, the implementation of which should be in spotlight of the Government.
In his words, the document should equally focus on the issues of innovations, responsibility and security, highlighting the importance of protection of citizens’ rights and interests.
The President stressed that the law should not impede AI development, with all provisions to be clear and understandable.
In October, we should see certain results in this issue," the Head of State said.
Crimes down by 9,000 in Kazakhstan since early 2025 - Interior Ministry
A meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov focused on the crime situation in the country and the implementation of the Law and Order principle, Akorda reports.
The press service of Akorda said that the President was informed about the progress of the implementation of his directives given at the expanded meeting of the Board of law-enforcement agencies.
A report made by Interior Minister Sadenov highlighted the comprehensive measures led to the number of crimes falling by 9,000 in seven months of 2025. "Crime decreased in every category, including murder, robbery, serious bodily harm, hooliganism. The crime clearance rate improved".
146 particularly serious crime groups involved in serious and especially serious crimes were dismantled, according to the minister.
Sadenov said citizens were awarded damages in excess of more than 28 billion tenge in criminal cases. "In the reporting period, 956 wanted persons were detained, of whom 24 were extradited to Kazakhstan from abroad. 600 persons who went missing, including 125 minors, were found safe", he added.
As part of efforts to counter internet fraud, six call centers were eliminated as well as 67 million fraud calls and over three thousand phishing websites were blocked. 2.8 billion tenge of fraudulent transactions were prevented, said Sadenov.
The minister said over 11 tons of drugs were seized and 19,500 websites related to drugs were blocked.
President Tokayev was also briefed about the steps taken to prevent alcohol-related crime, unlock workforce potential, enhance the penitentiary system.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks aimed at continuing efforts to increase the law and order situation as well as public safety.
Kazakhstan’s first NPP construction works kick off
The works at the country’s first-ever nuclear power plant construction site officially kicked off near the village of Ulken in Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The ceremony also saw the launch of drilling operations to collect soil. The capsule containing the soil samples from the NPP construction site will be handed over to Russia for research.
Head of the Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev and director general of Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev and other officials took part in the ceremony.
Likhachev said the countries started practical work on the development of the project to build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan. Rosatom is proposing to "build a truly bestseller on the nuclear technology market," he added.
Special equipment already arrived at the construction site.
A model of the Novovoronezh NPP has been installed at the construction site. It features energy block No.6, the world’s first generation III+ energy block.
Construction of Kazakhstan’s first NPP is scheduled to be completed in 2035-2036.
Reducing Maternal and Infant Mortality Identified by the President as a Healthcare Priority - Olzhas Bektenov
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, measures to reduce maternal and infant mortality were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister of Healthcare, Akmaral Alnazarova, delivered a report, and additional remarks were made by Bauyrzhan Zhussupov, Head of Health and Nutrition Programs at UNICEF, and Ardak Ayazbekov, Head of the Turkistan Regional Perinatal Center No. 3.
According to the Ministry of Healthcare, in the first six months of 2025, the maternal mortality rate decreased by 10%, and infant mortality decreased by 26.3%. Akmaral Alnazarova reported that the measures being implemented include updating standards and clinical protocols in obstetrics and pediatrics, increasing tariffs for pediatric services, childbirth, and obstetric surgeries, introducing innovative treatment methods, and more.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of this work in light of the tasks set by the President.
The Head of State has identified reducing maternal and infant mortality as a key priority in the development of the healthcare system. These indicators reflect the socio-economic well-being of the regions and affect the country’s global competitiveness index. Overall, the measures taken have enabled a sustainable reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates. This is undoubtedly the result of the work of our healthcare professionals," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The Prime Minister highlighted the need to expand the training of specialized professionals. In particular, it is important to develop training centers in the capital and the regions based on leading clinics, introduce continuous education and professional development programs for obstetricians, gynecologists, neonatologists, pediatricians, and resuscitation specialists. At the same time, it is necessary to ensure the influx of qualified personnel to rural settlements to improve the accessibility of medical care for expectant mothers and children.
The importance of continuous work to improve conditions for safe childbirth was emphasized, including the equipping of perinatal centers with modern medical equipment.
We must intensify efforts to prevent complex and critical cases during childbirth in order to approach the indicators of developed countries. This is an ambitious goal, but it is achievable with proper organization of the healthcare system. In recent years, we have already managed to reduce maternal and infant mortality more than sixfold. The Head of State has instructed us to continue building modern perinatal centers. All necessary documentation must be completed by November 1, and construction of such centers in Shymkent and Karaganda must begin," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
The Prime Minister stressed the importance of implementing the "Analar Saulygy" program, which is aimed at preparing women for pregnancy, timely diagnosis of diseases, and health improvement. It is also necessary to ensure equal access to quality medical care for everyone, which requires coordinated efforts of government bodies at both the central and local levels.
To address the shortage of medical personnel, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Healthcare, together with regional akimats, to take measures to staff existing and newly commissioned healthcare facilities with specialists. He emphasized the need to reflect this indicator in the new Healthcare Development Concept until 2030.
Akimats have been tasked with improving infrastructure and strengthening the material and technical base of maternity and child healthcare institutions. All regions have been instructed to ensure the allocation of relocation allowances for young doctors moving to work in rural areas.
The Ministry of Healthcare and national research centers have been instructed to ensure the continuous transfer of new technologies to regional medical organizations to improve the quality of diagnostics and treatment.
The government will expand the list of goods subject to labeling
At a Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the state and prospects of the digital transformation of the trade sector were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
The Head of State has set the task of digital transformation of all sectors of the economy. As we can see, in the field of trade, systematic work is underway. Within the framework of full traceability and identification of goods, the National Goods Catalog is being implemented. This is the basis for the classification of goods at all stages: from production or import to wholesale and retail sales," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Prime Minister noted that, in fulfillment of the President’s instructions, systematic work is being carried out in the field of trade. Integration of the "Astana-1" and "Electronic Invoices" information systems has been ensured. At the same time, the existing system of digital traceability of goods still covers limited categories of products and relies on fragmented directories and data formats. In this regard, the Ministries of Finance and Trade, together with other government agencies, need to intensify work on the implementation of the National Goods Catalog in all sectors. Kazakhstani businesses are called to actively join this work. Separate attention was paid to the issues of further modernization of the technical regulation system.
Entrepreneurs note the lack of transparency in certification procedures and the duplication of paper documents. These issues should be resolved by the E-KTRM technical regulation system, aimed at modernizing the mechanism of certification, accreditation, and standardization. In this regard, the Ministries of Trade, Finance, and Digitalization need to ensure full integration of E-KTRM with the information systems of sectoral government agencies by the end of the current year. Businesses have many questions regarding the expansion of labeling to many groups of goods. The Digital Labeling of Goods project is intended to protect the domestic market from counterfeit and substandard products, and to increase the competitiveness of domestic producers. I believe that the Ministry of Trade has not carried out sufficient work to inform entrepreneurs about the importance of labeling and its positive effects. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen the information and awareness campaign and continue to expand the list of goods subject to labeling," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The importance of initiatives to launch an agromarketplace and a traceability system was noted, which will contribute to a significant increase in economic activity in rural settlements. The Ministry of Trade has been instructed to ensure the coordination of the work of sectoral government agencies and akimats. The Ministry of Agriculture must, by the end of the year, develop mechanisms to stimulate the work of agricultural producers through the agromarketplace. In the framework of foreign trade activities, it is necessary to help businesses in the automation of import processes, transaction transparency, and certification. The Ministry of Trade, together with "Kazpost," must launch a pilot project of a B2B electronic trading platform by the end of the year. The Prime Minister emphasized that all these issues require flexible interdepartmental interaction and continuous open dialogue with business.
Following the consideration of the issue of digital transformation of the trade sector, Olzhas Bektenov gave a number of instructions to the relevant ministries:
The Ministries of Trade and Finance, together with interested government agencies, must complete by October 1 of the current year the distribution of product groups in the system of the unified classifier of goods, works, and services.
To ensure high-quality integration of departmental information systems with the National Goods Catalog, it is necessary to carry out an analysis and update the regulatory legal acts. The Ministry of Finance, together with interested government agencies, has been instructed to carry out the corresponding work.
In order to strengthen control over trade markups on socially significant food products, the Ministry of Trade must ensure the launch of a pilot project of digital food vouchers in Kokshetau and Pavlodar by October 1 of the current year.
MEKS Moves into Active Phase: Kanat Bozumbayev Outlines Key Guidelines for the Project Office
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev chaired a meeting of the Project Office for the implementation of the National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors (MEKS). Reports were heard on regulatory activities, financing of the National Project, procurement procedures, support for domestic manufacturers, and digitalization, primeminister.kz reports.
For the legislative implementation of the National Project, the Head of State signed the relevant law on July 17, which entered into force on July 29.
To date, the Project Office has analyzed 669 licensed EPC contractors, 220 domestic manufacturers, and 2.7 thousand product items required for MEKS.
An electronic procurement platform for the National Project is being developed, which will ensure transparent access to the procurement of goods, works, and services, the conclusion of turnkey construction contracts, as well as project selection and monitoring. A contact center has been launched with the hotline number 1465 to provide explanations on the mechanisms of the National Project.
Pilot projects have been approved for participation in MEKS - 35 natural monopoly entities (NME). Another 22 projects are under review. By the end of the year, it is planned to repair 8.5 thousand km of networks and replace more than 42 thousand units of equipment. It is expected that by 2026, six NMEs will move from the "red" level of wear and tear to "moderate," reducing it to 40%.
As financing operators for pilot projects, JSC "Kazakhstan Housing Company" and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan are being considered. Another five Kazakhstani banks have expressed interest in participating in MEKS. Work continues on attracting international financial institutions.
Kanat Bozumbayev noted that when planning projects for 2026, akimats continue to rely primarily on budgetary funding, without using the mechanisms provided by MEKS.
It is important for government agencies to understand that the modernization of the relevant infrastructure will now go through the MEKS filter - with an assessment of the possibility of implementing projects through market mechanisms. Budget financing will be used only in the absence of alternatives. This is a clear directive of the Government," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.
For the full launch of projects through the MEKS mechanism in October of this year, Kanat Bozumbayev gave a number of instructions to the Project Office.
Akimats were instructed to form "Modernization Maps" for the energy and utilities infrastructure of the regions. Based on the regional maps, sectoral government agencies were instructed to determine the order of modernization of NME projects, taking into account their wear and tear. Then, the technical and financial operators must form preliminary estimates of the required financial resources. Information on the available financing volumes and the planned works will make it possible to develop a detailed MEKS implementation plan with a clear system for monitoring the achievement of its key performance indicators (KPIs).
