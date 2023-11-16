New gas pipeline from Aktobe region to Kostanay to be built in Kazakhstan

Images | primeminister.kz

A new gas pipeline will be built from Aktobe region to the city of Kostanai. Akim of Kostanay region Kumar Aksakalov told about the project within the framework of the working trip of the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar to the region, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the akim, the implementation of the large-scale project will allow to gasify both settlements and large investment projects that require a large volume of fuel. It should be noted that in Kostanay region only 28% of rural settlements are provided with central gas supply. Therefore, this project is very significant for the residents of the region.





The instruction to build a trunk gas pipeline from Aktobe region to Kostanay was given by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his working trip to Kostanay region in January this year. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan together with JSC QazagGaz NC immediately started to develop the feasibility study. Currently, the work is in full swing.





Large volumes of gas will be required for realization of the project on production of hot-briquetted iron - raw material for steel industry. Meanwhile, having the necessary raw material base and qualified personnel, we should strive to establish the production of higher redistribution - final products that meet international quality and environmental standards," Roman Sklyar said.





He added that the Akimat should work with investors to synchronize the implementation of their projects, taking into account the provision of the region in the future with additional volumes of gas.





As noted in the Akimat of the region, the realization of this project is a powerful breakthrough for the region. It will allow to fulfill "looping" with the existing gas transportation network of the republic and will meet the growing needs of the region in natural gas, including for the development of competitive production.