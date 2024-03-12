Number of documents signed btw Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan following Tokayev’s visit to country

Images | Akorda

Following the talks between Kazakh and Azeri leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev, a number of documents were signed, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





The documents signed by the members of official delegations as follow:





1. Decision of the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan;





2. Agreement between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Azerbaijan Republic on the mutual recognition of professional diplomas of crew members of sea vessels;





3. Protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of the Azerbaijan Republic on cooperation in the field of education as of April 3, 2017, regarding the allocation of places for doctoral studies;





4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes;





5. Action plan between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of the Azerbaijan Republic, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2024-2025;





6. Agreement on strategic partnership between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH);





7. Agreement on a gradual increase in the volume of transit of Kazakh oil through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan between JSC National Company KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic;





8. Memorandum of strategic cooperation in the field of purchase and sale of Kazakh oil between JSC National Company KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic;





9. Memorandum of cooperation between the Republican State Institution Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;





10. Memorandum of cooperation between the Entrepreneurship Development Fund ‘Damu’ of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;





11. Action plan for the development of cooperation between the Akimat of the city of Atyrau (Republic of Kazakhstan) and the head of the Executive Power of the city of Shirvan (Republic of Azerbaijan) for 2024-2026;





12. Action plan for the development of cooperation between the Akimat of the city of Aktau (Republic of Kazakhstan) and the chief executive of the city of Sumgait (Republic of Azerbaijan) for 2024-2026;





13. Roadmap for the implementation of measures to support small and medium-sized businesses within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the ‘Damu’ Entrepreneurship Development Fund and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;





14. Memorandum of understanding in the field of information security between State Technical Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Special Communications and Information Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.