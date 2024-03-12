11.03.2024, 20:23 6521

Number of documents signed btw Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan following Tokayev’s visit to country

Number of documents signed btw Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan following Tokayev’s visit to country
Images | Akorda
Following the talks between Kazakh and Azeri leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev, a number of documents were signed, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The documents signed by the members of official delegations as follow:

1. Decision of the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan;

2. Agreement between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Azerbaijan Republic on the mutual recognition of professional diplomas of crew members of sea vessels;

3. Protocol on amendments and additions to the Agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education of the Azerbaijan Republic on cooperation in the field of education as of April 3, 2017, regarding the allocation of places for doctoral studies;

4. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes;

5. Action plan between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture of the Azerbaijan Republic, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2024-2025;

6. Agreement on strategic partnership between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH);

7. Agreement on a gradual increase in the volume of transit of Kazakh oil through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan between JSC National Company KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic;

8. Memorandum of strategic cooperation in the field of purchase and sale of Kazakh oil between JSC National Company KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic;

9. Memorandum of cooperation between the Republican State Institution Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

10. Memorandum of cooperation between the Entrepreneurship Development Fund ‘Damu’ of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

11. Action plan for the development of cooperation between the Akimat of the city of Atyrau (Republic of Kazakhstan) and the head of the Executive Power of the city of Shirvan (Republic of Azerbaijan) for 2024-2026;

12. Action plan for the development of cooperation between the Akimat of the city of Aktau (Republic of Kazakhstan) and the chief executive of the city of Sumgait (Republic of Azerbaijan) for 2024-2026;

13. Roadmap for the implementation of measures to support small and medium-sized businesses within the framework of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the ‘Damu’ Entrepreneurship Development Fund and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

14. Memorandum of understanding in the field of information security between State Technical Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Special Communications and Information Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

11.03.2024, 15:51 3136

Arai Urazova named enlightenment deputy minister of Kazakhstan

Arai Urazova named enlightenment deputy minister of Kazakhstan
Images | press service of Kazakh government
By order of the Kazakh government, Arai Urazova has been appointed as the vice-minister of enlightenment of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

Born in 1988, Arai Urazova is a graduate of the Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Eurasian Humanitarian Institute.

Urazova is a member of the President’s Youth Personnel Reserve.

In 2018 and 2020, she worked as the chief analyst in the data management office and the chief project manager in the digitalization office at the Zerde National Infocommunication Holding.

In February 2020, she joined the Ministry of digital development, innovation and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan as the deputy director of the digital transformation department.

In December 2021, Urazova was appointed to the post of the deputy chair of the Board of the National Information Technologies JSC.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

11.03.2024, 09:15 2881

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Ramadan greetings

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Ramadan greetings
Images | Depositphotos
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a message extending congratulations over the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President heartily congratulated all on the start of Ramadan which is of great significance for the people of Kazakhstan.

Lasting values such as kindness and honesty, mercy and compassion prevail during the Oraza (Ramadan in Kazakh). It is a time of unity and solidarity of Muslims.

The Holy Month of Ramadan calls for spiritual purification, doing good for the needy, and charity contributing thus to the promotion of common human values.

The Head of State wished all good health, well-being and success.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

07.03.2024, 19:08 34126

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends solemn event ahead of International Women’s Day

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends solemn event ahead of International Women’s Day
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the solemn ceremony marking the International Women’s Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State congratulated women on the holiday.

8 March is the spring holiday, symbolizing the beauty, kindness and warmth. We, men, appreciate, respect and love you. Women enjoy special attention and recognition. Only the society with respect for women can be called civilized and the one with culture. Our wise people always show respect for mothers and surround daughters with care. Such a treatment is in our blood for centuries, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude to all women, who work equally with men for the benefit of the country. He also noted that the state will continue providing support needed.

At my initiative, women have been granted with special quotas in representative branches of government. The share of women in parliament and maslikhats has increased and the work in this direction will continue. Women make great contribution to the development of our homeland. Many women are actively involved in entrepreneurship. Many have achieved success in production, science and sport. Women account for most of the teachers in Kazakhstan. You bring up patriotism, knowledge, hard work in the growing generation and promote health of the nation. Your contribution to the prosperity of Kazakhstan deserves the highest praise, said Tokayev.

Following the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joined the Auelmen alem ademi concert devoted to the International Women’s Day.

The Kazakh Head of State also presented awards to the winners of the Aru Ana contest of best female projects in six nominations.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

07.03.2024, 17:11 33921

Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region

Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The meeting discussed the prospects for developing energy and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. Kazakh President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstani-Saudi relations have reached the unprecedented level. He stressed that his agreements with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud gave a strong impetus to the bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

We consider your visit as the symbol of friendship and close ties between the two countries. I’m still under the impression of my visit to your great country. The visit was indeed successful. Agreements were reached on many issues, primarily on cooperation in the key sector such as energy. I believe in the bright future of our relations. Our cooperation is strategic. Taking the opportunity, I’d like to send my best wishes to Mohammed bin Salman, said the Kazakh Head of State.

For his part, Abdulaziz bin Salman thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome.

We commend the bilateral relations with Kazakhstan, that have deep historic roots. Saudi Arabia was among the first countries to lend a helping hand to newly independent Kazakhstan, said the Saudi minister.

Saudi Arabia’s ACWA chairman Mohammad Abunayyan, who also attended the meeting, spoke about the prospects of the joint investment project for construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 1GW in Zhetysu region as well as plans to cooperation with the country in the green energy sphere.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh and Saudi governments signed the agreement to carry out the joint project for construction of wind power plant.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

07.03.2024, 12:28 33161

Raise production redesign bar: Olzhas Bektenov visits the largest backbone enterprises of Pavlodar region

Raise production redesign bar: Olzhas Bektenov visits the largest backbone enterprises of Pavlodar region
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the progress of implementation of instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the development of export-oriented industry and technological modernisation of enterprises of Pavlodar region, primeminister.kz reports.

Head of the Government visited the largest enterprises of the region KSP Steel, Aluminium of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, Aksu Ferroalloy Plant and Aksu Power Plant. These business captains make a significant contribution to the regional economy.

Thus, Olzhas Bektenov visited the production workshops of the plant KSP Steel, which produces seamless steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, valves and other related products. Prime Minister familiarised himself in detail with the features of the technological process and samples of finished products.

Today, the enterprise is the second most important in the steelmaking sector, employing over 4.5 thousand people. One of the key problematic issues is to bring the plant to full production capacity.

Prime Minister noted that at present the Government is concentrating its efforts on creating the necessary conditions for the full utilisation of domestic producers. In turn, the company should consider the possibility of modernisation with the necessary investments and direct off-take contracts with consumers.

Prime Minister also got acquainted with the activities of one of the world's leading producers of alumina Aluminium of Kazakhstan JSC. More than 30 dynasties of metallurgists work at the plant. The company operates a thermal power plant, which provides heat to 40% of Pavlodar residents.

According to Olzhas Bektenov, the existing aluminium cluster is of great importance not only for the region, but also for the whole republic.

It is necessary to raise the bar of production processing and continue work on technical modernisation of the enterprise taking into account environmental requirements," Prime Minister pointed out.


Then the head of the Government familiarised himself with the activities of the flagship of domestic metallurgy - Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant JSC. It is among the 10 best plants in the world for the production of primary aluminium of high grade.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the production of domestic products with higher added value has great prospects, so it is necessary to increase the degree of processing within the country.

As part of his working trip Prime Minister also visited Aksu ferroalloys plant, which is one of the world's largest producers of these products, and got acquainted with the progress of large-scale modernisation of power units of Aksu power plant.

At present, the ferroalloy plant is implementing a project of renovation of one of the shops, which provides for a step-by-step repair of furnaces. As a result, it is expected to reduce electricity consumption by up to 25 per cent and increase productivity by up to 35%.

Aksu power plant is currently undergoing a phased modernisation of power units. Recall that the Head of State has set a task to accelerate the modernisation of the communal energy sector of the country. In this regard, it is planned to introduce more than 700 megawatts of additional generation.

Following the tour of industrial facilities, Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the importance of strengthening work on further processing of raw materials, and also instructed to provide full support to domestic enterprises to ensure dynamic industrialisation of the economy.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

06.03.2024, 16:51 41436

Kazakh President Tokayev addresses Kazakhstani Women’s Forum

Kazakh President Tokayev addresses Kazakhstani Women’s Forum
Images | Akorda
The Kazakh capital’s administration office hosted the Forum of Women of Kazakhstan marking 25 years since the establishment of the National Commission for Women Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

During the event, Chairwoman of the Commission, Kazakh culture and information minister Aida Balayeva read out the congratulatory message sent by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his message, the Kazakh President noted that the Commission plays a huge role in ensuring gender equality, strengthening institution of family, protecting motherhood and childhood and serves as an effective platform integrating the efforts of authorized bodies, civil sector and business. The National Commission’s experts actively take part in development of laws and government programs, carry out important social projects and initiatives.

Over the past years, our country has abolished the list of professions prohibited for women, introduced electoral quotas, established subdivisions for protection of the rights of women. Largely thanks to the effective work of the Commission, Kazakhstan has ratified a number of international conventions and fulfils all its obligations to achieve gender equality. We’re to continue to take systemic measures to increase the role of women in the society and promote family values, creating step-be-step Just Kazakhstan - a state with equal opportunities for all, the Kazakh President addressed the Forum’s participants.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated those present on the International Women’s Day and wished success, health and good luck.

The Forum brought together 500 participants, including members of the National Commission from all the regions of the country, parliament deputies, reps of international organizations and the civil sector as well as international partners.

During the event, Amanat party secretary, member of the National Commission Sholpan Karinova drew the attention to promotion of women in politics. She voiced proposals to join the party and the National Commission’s efforts to promote female candidates to elective leadership positions.

The Samruk-Kazyna national welfare fund also seeks to increase the number of women in management.

Women in management is one of the key factors of the company’s sustainability and attractiveness to investors. The group of companies (Samruk-Kazyna) employs over 242 thousand people, including 72 thousand women. The share of women in senior positions stands at 14%. Our goal is to bring that figure to 30% by 2030, said Gibrat Auganov, Managing Director at Samruk-Kazyna.

According to Artur Lastayev, Kazakhstani commissioner for human rights, last year Kazakhstan improved its position in the Global Gender Gap Index taking 62nd place out of 146 countries. The country managed to bridge the gender gap in education, demonstrated better economic opportunities in income equality.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

06.03.2024, 13:16 42326

Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of President's instructions on Ekibastuz CHPP modernisation

Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of President's instructions on Ekibastuz CHPP modernisation
Images | primeminister.kz
During his working trip to Pavlodar region, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the progress of modernisation of the communal and energy sector and measures to provide residents with uninterrupted heat supply, primeminister.kz reports.

During the visit to Ekibastuz CHPP Akim of the region Asain Bayhanov informed the Head of the Government that within the framework of restoration of the heat supply system all 10 boilers had been overhauled. The station carries the load in accordance with the set parameters. In addition, 4 heating mains and intra-quarter networks have been reconstructed.

Technical audit of the heat supply system of Ekibastuz is currently underway. 3 stages out of 4 have already been completed, digitisation of all main networks will be completed by the end of the year.

Prime Minister stressed that it is necessary to continue the process of modernisation of the heat supply system of Ekibastuz. The Government will provide full support.

We know what a difficult winter Ekibastuz experienced in 2022. On the instructions of the President, 16.4 billion tenge was allocated from the Government's reserve for the repair of heating networks and modernisation of CHPPs. Together with private owners, measures were taken to ensure stable operation of the CHPP. Repairs were carried out on each boiler unit. Significant work has been done to modernise the city's heating networks. This work should be increased: to reduce the wear and tear of both heating networks and heat sources," Olzhas Bektenov said.


Akim of the region also presented the plan of repair campaign for the future in three cities of the region. Ekibastuz has developed design and estimate documentation for reconstruction of heating mains TM-I and TM-III. The construction of clarified water pipeline is required as a matter of priority to provide the water-heating shop with ash removal system. Projects for reconstruction of the sewage collector in Ekibastuz and the Maikainsk water pipeline have been developed. In Pavlodar it is necessary to build TM-13, and in Aksu reconstruction of intra-quarter heating networks.

Prime Minister also familiarised himself with the activities of the enterprise for the production of whole-rolled railway wheels Prommashkomplekt LLP. The plant has been operating since 2012 and is the only one in Kazakhstan, producing these products. Its product range includes more than 400 types of railway wheels for locomotives, freight and passenger cars that meet international standards.

The launch of the plant, with a capacity of 300,000 units per year, has created a full-fledged vertically integrated railway cluster in Ekibastuz and made a significant contribution to import substitution. The plant partially covers the needs of KTZ and industrial enterprises of the Republic, and also supplies Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. There are plans to master the production of wheels for the European market. Now the technical documentation is being prepared and the production process is being organised.

Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the state pays great attention to the development of the railway industry, as almost 70% of all cargo turnover and about 60% of passenger turnover falls on the share of railways.

There are no analogues of such an enterprise in Central Asia. There are stable orders. There are prospects for increasing production capacity. It is important to ensure full utilisation of this plant," Prime Minister pointed out.


Head of the Government instructed to work out the possibilities of strengthening cooperation with KTZ in terms of long-term contracts for the supply of products based on the existing demand of the national carrier.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

06.03.2024, 11:10 41521

New children's art centre to be opened in Ekibastuz on President's instruction

New children's art centre to be opened in Ekibastuz on President's instruction
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of his working trip to Pavlodar region, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the construction of a new Palace of Children's Creativity in Ekibastuz, primeminister.kz reports.

The modern centre with an area of 7.2 thousand square metres is being built to expand the coverage of children with quality additional education. Sponsors' funds totalling 5.8 billion tenge have been raised for the construction of this facility.

The Palace of Children's Creativity will be equipped with the latest high-tech equipment. It is envisaged to open a space radio communication club, a robotics studio, a studio of industrial architecture and design, a scientific and biological laboratory, a co-working zone, a sound recording studio, a photography academy, an art and aesthetic workshop, a sports hall, etc.

To date, the foundations have been poured, the basement and steel structures are being assembled. The commissioning is scheduled for autumn this year.

Prime Minister instructed the Akimat to ensure timely launch of the project.

The Palace of Children's Creativity is being built on the direct order of the Head of State. The quality should be at a high level. These centres serve as points of attraction, give an opportunity to a child to develop creative abilities, acquire additional knowledge. After its launch, the coverage of additional education in the city will be 70%. The project will be under my personal control," Olzhas Bektenov said.


As noted Akim of Ekibastuz Ayan Beisekin, today 3 organisations provide additional education services in the city. The coverage is about 7 thousand children or 31%. The new centre will also be adapted for children with special educational needs.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

Most viewed