Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of President's instructions on Ekibastuz CHPP modernisation

During his working trip to Pavlodar region, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the progress of modernisation of the communal and energy sector and measures to provide residents with uninterrupted heat supply, primeminister.kz reports.





During the visit to Ekibastuz CHPP Akim of the region Asain Bayhanov informed the Head of the Government that within the framework of restoration of the heat supply system all 10 boilers had been overhauled. The station carries the load in accordance with the set parameters. In addition, 4 heating mains and intra-quarter networks have been reconstructed.





Technical audit of the heat supply system of Ekibastuz is currently underway. 3 stages out of 4 have already been completed, digitisation of all main networks will be completed by the end of the year.





Prime Minister stressed that it is necessary to continue the process of modernisation of the heat supply system of Ekibastuz. The Government will provide full support.





We know what a difficult winter Ekibastuz experienced in 2022. On the instructions of the President, 16.4 billion tenge was allocated from the Government's reserve for the repair of heating networks and modernisation of CHPPs. Together with private owners, measures were taken to ensure stable operation of the CHPP. Repairs were carried out on each boiler unit. Significant work has been done to modernise the city's heating networks. This work should be increased: to reduce the wear and tear of both heating networks and heat sources," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Akim of the region also presented the plan of repair campaign for the future in three cities of the region. Ekibastuz has developed design and estimate documentation for reconstruction of heating mains TM-I and TM-III. The construction of clarified water pipeline is required as a matter of priority to provide the water-heating shop with ash removal system. Projects for reconstruction of the sewage collector in Ekibastuz and the Maikainsk water pipeline have been developed. In Pavlodar it is necessary to build TM-13, and in Aksu reconstruction of intra-quarter heating networks.





Prime Minister also familiarised himself with the activities of the enterprise for the production of whole-rolled railway wheels Prommashkomplekt LLP. The plant has been operating since 2012 and is the only one in Kazakhstan, producing these products. Its product range includes more than 400 types of railway wheels for locomotives, freight and passenger cars that meet international standards.





The launch of the plant, with a capacity of 300,000 units per year, has created a full-fledged vertically integrated railway cluster in Ekibastuz and made a significant contribution to import substitution. The plant partially covers the needs of KTZ and industrial enterprises of the Republic, and also supplies Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. There are plans to master the production of wheels for the European market. Now the technical documentation is being prepared and the production process is being organised.





Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the state pays great attention to the development of the railway industry, as almost 70% of all cargo turnover and about 60% of passenger turnover falls on the share of railways.





There are no analogues of such an enterprise in Central Asia. There are stable orders. There are prospects for increasing production capacity. It is important to ensure full utilisation of this plant," Prime Minister pointed out.





Head of the Government instructed to work out the possibilities of strengthening cooperation with KTZ in terms of long-term contracts for the supply of products based on the existing demand of the national carrier.