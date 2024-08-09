06.08.2024, 14:43 26581
Olzhas Bektenov: Comfortable schools to become gold standard for all secondary education system
Head of the Government instructed to bring the work of Kazakhstani schools, colleges and universities to a new competitive level, primeminister.kz reports.
It was emphasized that the level of knowledge and values of the younger generation largely determines the social and economic development of the country.
It is necessary to identify in different areas the interest of children to search, research work, to maximize the development of their abilities at all levels of education. On the basis of schools, colleges, universities to create publicly available circles, centers of technical creativity, where schoolchildren under the guidance of students and teachers can implement their future engineering ideas, learn to design and manufacture various products and parts. It is necessary to set new requirements to the quality of education at all levels. For example, comfortable schools should become the "gold standard" in secondary education. Renovation of other schools is necessary for their level. In higher education the tone should be set by our national universities and branches of leading foreign universities," Olzhas Bektenov said, instructing the Ministry of Science and Education to develop requirements for branches in terms of expected results of their work.
It was noted the importance of creating an appropriate expert council and reviewing the requirements for all universities for their compliance with international standards. Universities should work closely with enterprises, and student and master's theses, in turn, should have practical value for the economy. In order to implement the set tasks, the relevant ministry has been instructed to adopt a comprehensive plan to popularize science and technology.
Attention was focused on the issue of shortage of places in dormitories, which is urgent on the threshold of the new academic year. Prime Minister emphasized that no non-resident student should not be left without housing.
Akims of regions, ministers of education and higher education - to take personal control of the issues voiced at the meeting. All educational facilities should be 100% ready for the beginning of the school year," Head of the Government summarized.
08.08.2024, 21:04
Problematic business issues discussed in Government
The Government held a regular meeting to consider topical business issues under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting was addressed by representatives of business and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", who voiced issues related to the further development of the electric power industry, energy saving and energy efficiency. They also discussed the revision of sanitary and epidemiological requirements to pre-school organizations and approaches to changing the purpose of land plots where private kindergartens are located.
Entrepreneurs voiced the problem of mass invalidation of lease agreements for agricultural land plots, concluded earlier on the basis of decisions of local executive bodies.
Deputy Prime Minister, having listened to all the voiced questions, gave specific instructions to the relevant state bodies to take prompt measures to solve them. He emphasized the importance of the ongoing work to support small and medium-sized businesses and expressed the intention of the Government to make every effort to create comfortable conditions for doing business.
07.08.2024, 16:32
Kazakhstan deploys AI cameras to identify fugitive criminals
The prosecutor's office detained 53 criminals thanks to CCTV cameras, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Prosecutor General's Office has strengthened supervision over the search for persons who have fled from justice. This year, prosecutors themselves, by monitoring CCTV cameras in crowded places, have identified and taken measures to detain 53 fugitives," says Berik Assylov, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the social media "X" publication.
According to the Prosecutor General, since August of this year, an IT development with AI elements for automatic recognition of fugitive criminals, debtors and missing persons has been connected to video surveillance cameras in Almaty and Atyrau. In two days, authorities have already identified 2 persons hiding from the investigation and 2 missing persons.
With the help of AI, it is possible to find people on cameras, even despite changes in age and appearance, which will significantly enhance search work. I have instructed prosecutors to implement the system in all regions. Currently, over 9,000 people are wanted, including 2,200 criminals and 2,000 missing persons," says Assylov.
This is not the first time that the Kazakhstani authorities have used AI in their work. The Ministry of Internal Affairs uses AI to combat illegal content and drug trafficking.
The cyber surveillance system provides blocking of websites online. Artificial intelligence independently identifies and immediately blocks such websites, and also helps to identify users and organizers of these resources. This allows for a prompt response to threats and prevents the distribution of drugs via the Internet.
AI is also used in early detection of forest fires using CCTV cameras with a radius of up to 30 kilometers. The system has already been implemented in the "Ertys Ormany" Nature Reserve, "Kokshetau" National Park, "Burabay" National Park and "Medeu" Natural Park.
It is planned to create a single situation center for monitoring early detection and making operational decisions during fires by consolidating data from various sources in the territory of the country's forest fund.
07.08.2024, 13:21
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approves 2029 National Development Plan of Kazakhstan
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved the 2029 National Development Plan of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his State-of-the-Nation Address in 2023, the Head of State stressed the need to develop a new paradigm of the country’s economic development to embrak on a path of steady, high quality and inclusive growth trajectory.
The 2029 National Development Plan outlines the priorities of Kazakhstan’s development in a midterm outlook.
The document also outlines five principles underlying the economic transformations:
Liberalization and stimulation of competition for increasing global competitiveness and improvement of the quality of goods and services;
Protection of entrepreneurship and clear, predictable and attractive economic policy for investors, which will enable to provide sufficient investments for economic growth;
Unlocking Kazakhstanis' potential with the focus on ensuring quality education and support of entrepreneurship and creative initiative;
Focus on productivity improvement and complexity of the economy through the expansion of innovation activity, modernization and digitalization of industries and enterprises;
Prevention of critical gaps in the development of regions and creation of conditions for unlocking the regions’ potential and ensuring more economic independence.
The 2029 National Plan determines 17 development trends united in four blocks.
The decree of the President of Kazakhstan enters into force on the day it is signed.
06.08.2024, 22:48
2,655 educational facilities checked for compliance with security requirements - Ministry of Internal Affairs
The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Sadenov reported on the measures taken to comply with safety requirements in educational institutions at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
The head of the department informed about the results of the inspection of road infrastructure, conducted in all regions. After submissions made Akimats equip the necessary safety elements: pedestrian traffic lights, artificial bumps, road signs, information panels, fences and parking lots. Today law enforcement officers have inspected all educational facilities, 70% of them have been brought into compliance.
Insufficient pace of works is noted in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. The Minister emphasized that akimats of these regions need to intensify work in this direction.
On the eve of the school year from August 26 to September 5 across the country will be held operational and preventive action "Attention - children!". The main task is to reduce child traumatism and children's compliance with traffic rules. From September 1, patrols will be as close as possible to educational organizations. Each school and college is assigned district inspectors and operative commissioners. Classes on the basics of safe behavior will be held in schools. The Ministry of Education needs to provide the opportunity to organize them," Yerzhan Sadenov said.
The Interior Ministry has checked 2,655 educational facilities for compliance with safety requirements this year. More than 1,000 violations were discovered, and 340 managers were held accountable. The total amount of fines imposed amounted to 95 million tenge. It was noted that with one hundred percent of organizations equipped with video surveillance, the integration of cameras of private structures with the Central Educational Establishment is only 55%. According to the Minister, the worst situation is in Zhambyl region, East Kazakhstan region and Almaty.
Alarm buttons are available in 85% of private organizations. The least of them are installed in East Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangystau regions.
The Minister stressed that organizations, where more than 700 people are trained, should attract licensed security, provided with radio communication, service weapons and having mobile groups of rapid response. As of today, 79% of state facilities are secured, 21% are not covered. Low indicators in Turkestan, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.
5,234 private educational institutions are provided with security at 65%. The work in this direction is poorly organized in Zhetisu region, Aktobe and Atyrau regions. Most of the guards are ordinary "watchmen" from among pensioners. In such conditions it is not excluded to carry dangerous substances and objects. I note that the administration of institutions in the technical specification has the right to specify the requirements for guards," Sadenov noted, proposing to instruct the Ministry of Education and Akimats to complete the work on equipping schools with security systems as soon as possible, as well as to conduct training sessions on emergency response on a systematic basis.
06.08.2024, 19:46
Minister of Education: 20 comfortable schools to be commissioned by August 20
Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev reported on the preparation of the education system for the new school year at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, from September 1, 3.9 million children will study in 7.9 thousand educational organizations, where 360 thousand are first-graders. The supply of textbooks in the regions is 90%. All textbooks will be delivered by August 20. Akimats have allocated the necessary financial resources to organize free meals. From September 1, 1.7 million pupils will eat free of charge. Compared to last year, there are 100,000 more pupils. Every year, assistance is provided to socially vulnerable families. This year, 510,000 children are being helped to prepare for school. Necessary funds have been allocated from the budget for these purposes.
Gani Beisembayev also said that 6,387 schools out of 7,859 are in good condition. There is a need for major repairs in 1,290 schools. The greatest need is in Zhambyl region, Pavlodar, Akmola and Turkestan regions. This issue should be resolved by 2027.
In order to create a comfortable environment, major repairs are being carried out in 280 schools. In 222 schools it will be completed before the beginning of the school year. In 58 schools it will be completed according to the established terms of construction and installation works. In addition, within the framework of monitoring conducted by the Ministry, risks of violation of terms of capital repair of 15 objects were revealed. These are in Karaganda, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions and Almaty city;
As a result of large-scale floods, 40 educational facilities were affected. Restoration works have been completed on 5 objects. Work is underway on 16. At the same time, there are risks on 19 objects;
By August 20 this year it is planned to commission the first 20 schools within the framework of the national project "Comfortable School". In 2024, it is planned to commission 302 schools for 536 thousand new pupils. These measures will solve the problems of 92 three-shift schools and 249 schools with a deficit of pupil places. Akims of regions should take necessary measures to prevent failure of school commissioning dates.
This year it is planned to purchase 1,383 subject classrooms for robotics, chemistry, biology, physics, STEM. The risk of non-fulfillment of the plan is observed in Almaty region, West Kazakhstan region, Kostanay region, Ulytau. It is also planned to modernize 1 thousand schools in small towns, district centers and villages in 7 directions. The risk of non-fulfillment of the plan is observed in Almaty, Atyrau, Pavlodar, Turkestan regions, Abay and Ulytau.
Together with the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, new requirements for internet in schools have been established. Work is underway to revise the requirements with a minimum speed of 100 Mbps for all schools. Starlink satellites have now been installed in 1,731 out of 1,879 schools. ICRIAP is working to activate terminals in 137 border schools. Schools with low internet speed in Zhambyl region, East Kazakhstan region, Atyrau region, Pavlodar region, Turkestan region, WKO and Ulytau. Akimats need to take this issue under control," the Minister emphasized.
The priority task of the state remains to ensure the safety of children and protection of their rights. The requirements to ensure fire safety and anti-terrorist security, as well as to ensure the safety of children and their rights have been strengthened.
and anti-terrorist security, mandatory availability of panic button, video surveillance system, turnstiles and licensed security. For the first time, the maximum equipment of educational organizations with security systems has been ensured. For this purpose, regional bodies plans for 2024-2025 have been approved.
In order to equip educational organizations, the following works have been carried out:
- 72% of public schools have concluded contracts with licensed security agencies
- 87% of schools are equipped with panic buttons
- Turnstiles have been installed in 62% of schools
- 70% of schools are connected to IAB Operational Control Centers.
There is also a growth of equipment in private educational organizations.
Considerable attention is paid to improving the safety of road infrastructure in the vicinity of educational organizations. A joint plan of the Ministries of Education and Internal Affairs, as well as regional plans for 2024-2025 are being implemented.
Under the Plan it is planned to equip 1,873 crosswalks, including 563 with traffic lights, install 1.8 thousand artificial road bumps, over 20 thousand pedestrian fences, over 15 thousand road signs, 2.4 thousand parking lots. Today, in accordance with the Plan, 70% has been executed," the speaker reported.
Gani Beisembayev also noted that on the instructions of the Head of State the work on increasing the state order in the system of technical and vocational education is actively carried out. 145 thousand grants have been allocated, 65% of which are directed to technical specialties. Also, from September 1, the scholarship of college students will increase by 50% of the last year's level. An important role is played by effective infrastructure and constant improvement of material and technical base of colleges. Its renewal is being carried out at an active pace. According to the results of the first half of 2024, the MTB of 104 colleges has been improved, which is 64 more than in 2023. It is important that this base meets modern standards and provides comfortable conditions for students' education and teachers' work.
In 2024, it is planned to build 8 dormitories for 2103 places. Two dormitories for 259 places have already been commissioned in Pavlodar and Turkestan regions. The results of the analysis showed that in the regions non-resident college students are insufficiently provided with places in dormitories. The acute shortage is felt in Almaty city, Astana city, Akmola region, Almaty region, SKO.
Spiritual and moral education of youth is a priority for the development of the state and society as a whole. The program "Birtutas Tarbiye" is implemented in 100% of educational organizations. According to the tasks outlined in March of this year at the National Kurultai, the Program has been updated.
It is aimed at education of a highly moral, honest, successful personality within the triad "Fair Kazakhstan - Responsible Citizen - Progressive Nation". Within the framework of the updated Program will continue the implementation of educational and educational projects, social practices aimed at the formation of positive values and quality competencies among students.
06.08.2024, 13:40
From September 1, 1.7 million elementary school students and children from socially vulnerable categories to be covered by free school meals
During the Government session Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov focused on the issues of organization of admission of children to the 1st grade and social support for vulnerable categories of schoolchildren, primeminister.kz reports.
In the new school year 360 thousand first-graders will cross the threshold of Kazakhstani schools for the first time. Olzhas Bektenov stressed that an organized enrollment process is necessary. At the same time, more attention should be paid to children who have not previously attended kindergartens. For this purpose the activity of counseling centers at preschool institutions should be intensified.
On the eve of the new school year, it is necessary to provide material and social assistance to children in need of state support. This year more than 22 billion tenge will be allocated from the budget to prepare more than 500 thousand children for school. Akimats need to timely send funds to parents to purchase school uniforms and stationery," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
From September 1, 1.7 million Kazakhstani schoolchildren will be covered by free meals. These are elementary school students and children from socially vulnerable categories. Akimats have allocated the necessary funds to organize free meals.
However, a number of schools in Atyrau, Turkestan and Zhambyl regions do not have their own canteens. Olzhas Bektenov instructed the akimats of these regions to take special control over the issues of food quality and sanitary and epidemiological safety.
The Minister of Education has been instructed to control the issues of full supply of textbooks to all schools.
06.08.2024, 12:33
Number of students to exceed 600,000 in Kazakhstan this year
According to the Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sayasat Nurbek, a number of school graduates in the country grows every year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
More than 188,000 school leavers graduated from school across Kazakhstan this year. It is expected that about 140,000 will enroll in universities. Thus, the total number of students this academic year will be about 650,000," Sayasat Nurbek said.
As you can see, the number of school graduates has been growing every year since 2020, so we have significantly increased the number of grants. In addition, there are additional mechanisms to increase the accessibility of higher education. In particular, differentiated grants, the "National Fund for Children" and "Keleshek" programs," the minister added.
According to the minister's data, 120 higher education institutions (including 11 national, 29 state, 14 non-state, independent educational organization, international, and 48 private) function in the country.
06.08.2024, 11:36
Olzhas Bektenov orders to ensure readiness of educational facilities for new academic year
The issue of readiness of educational institutions of the country for the beginning of the new school year was considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Ministers of Education Gani Beisembayev, Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek reported on the work carried out in this direction, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov reported on the current situation with security at educational facilities. Akims of separate regions were also heard.
The new school year in Kazakhstan schools will go to 3.9 million students, of which about 360 thousand are first-graders. By September 1, 61 new schools are planned to be commissioned in the country. In general, according to plans for 2024, a total of 302 new schools for 536 thousand pupils will be opened in Kazakhstan.
Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of ensuring full readiness of educational infrastructure and the entire educational process. It was noted that after the commissioning of schools there is still much work to be done to prepare them for the reception of children. It is necessary to fulfill all safety conditions: sanitary and epidemiological, fire safety requirements for buildings, classrooms and canteens.
Prime Minister has instructed to provide high-speed Internet connection in schools, to equip subject rooms, laboratories and gyms. Moreover, this applies not only to comfortable schools, built under the national project, but to all educational facilities.
Prime Minister dwelt on the regions where there are concerns related to the preparation of certain educational institutions. Thus, 7 risky objects under construction are located in Aktobe region.
Construction work has been unjustifiably delayed. It is necessary to concentrate all efforts in this direction and ensure the commissioning of facilities in due time. Also in August it is necessary to complete major repairs. And here there are serious risks for 18 schools, where only 30% of the planned work has been completed. This concerns Karaganda region, North-Kazakhstan region and Ulytau region. These regions need to take prompt measures to complete the repairs. All works should be completed before the beginning of the school process, so that children come to clean and ventilated rooms. In addition, about 1 thousand subject classrooms of physics, chemistry, biology, robotics should be purchased by the beginning of the school year. Regional Akimats together with the Ministry of Education should ensure timely comprehensive modernization so that all schools have equipped subject classrooms. In this work there can not be a formal approach just for reporting," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
At the Government session the issues of security in educational institutions were also discussed in detail. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has checked 2,655 objects this year, revealed more than 1 thousand violations. Law enforcers brought 340 managers to responsibility, the amount of fines reached 95 million tenge. Today, educational organizations are 100% equipped with video surveillance, but only 55% of video cameras of private structures are integrated with the Central Educational Center. The worst situation is in Zhambyl region, East Kazakhstan region and Almaty city.
Alarm buttons are equipped with 85% of private facilities. The least number of alarm buttons is in East Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangystau regions. Educational facilities, where more than 700 people are trained, should attract licensed security guards with radio communication, service weapons and mobile rapid response teams. But, as the Minister of Internal Affairs noted, at some facilities the guards are "watchmen" from among pensioners.
Akims of the regions need to provide educational organizations with licensed guards, turnstiles, cameras connected to operational control centers. The Ministry of Internal Affairs should continue inspections in this direction. By September 1 it is necessary to bring the share of security systems to 90%, and by the end of this year to 100%," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, instructing Deputy Prime Minister Tamara Duisenova to personally monitor the work carried out by akimats.
