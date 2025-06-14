This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Agricultural Cooperation with Iran’s Minister of Agricultural Jihad Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh
relevant news
Kazakh Foreign Ministry makes a statement
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev: Raising status of medical workers is one of our priorities
The state will continue to support medical workers. Doctors are called the guardians of the people's health. Every person should be well aware of this truth and respect their work. However, unfortunately, in our society there are still people who hinder doctors' work and sometimes even threaten their safety. Such illegal actions are absolutely unacceptable. Persons violating public order will certainly be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The Law and Order principle must be strictly observed everywhere. This is the only way we can build a Fair and Safe Kazakhstan. In this context, the medical worker has an exceptional role," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov Reviewed the Implementation of the President’s Directives on Major Transport Projects
The transport sector has shown a 24% increase over five months. Transport, along with energy and other infrastructure, is the foundation for any economic development. This is why the President and the Government are focused on this issue: if we don’t invest now, there will be no long-term economic growth. All necessary resources will be allocated. The task for all relevant agencies is to use these funds efficiently and complete all projects on time. All facilities are included in the Economic Growth Plan for this year. That’s the short-term impact; overall, this lays the groundwork for sustainable economic growth for decades to come," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Science, Technology, and Patient Care: Deputy Prime Minister Visits National Center for Neurosurgery
The National Center for Neurosurgery is more than just a clinic-it’s a scientific and technological platform shaping the standards of future medicine. It’s very important that a cohesive and competent team is working here. Such teams are the backbone of our national healthcare system," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Today the center continues to introduce new neurosurgical techniques and strengthen its scientific and educational functions. Our goal is not only to treat but to form the intellectual foundation of Kazakhstani medicine. We have the potential and are ready to scale it across the country’s healthcare system," the chief physician said.
Ensuring equal access to quality medical care is a direct mandate of the Head of State. We must create conditions where all Kazakhstanis receive modern treatment regardless of their region of residence. The Center’s experience must be scaled nationwide," Yerzhan Kosherbayev added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Construction of Sanitary Ware Plant in Kyzylorda Region with Roca Group Chairman Santiago de Gomar Roca
Kazakhstan is a logical choice for expanding our presence in Central Asia. We consider the country an industrial and logistics hub from which we can effectively serve the entire region. The country offers favorable conditions for manufacturing development, and we are confident that the project in the Kyzylorda region will become a significant part of our international strategy while contributing to the local economy," Santiago de Gomar Roca said.
Under the strategic course set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to ensure economic resilience, Kazakhstan is implementing a vigorous import substitution policy aimed at supporting domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on external supplies. Kazakhstan and Spain are strategic partners. We see your company as a reliable partner and welcome the attraction of high-tech industries to foster deep industrial development. The Government will provide the necessary support to ensure the successful implementation of the project," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Results of State Audit of Kazakhstan’s Drug Supply System Discussed at Government Meeting
We cannot allow inefficient use of budget funds, supply disruptions, or risks related to low-quality medications. All violations must be met not only with assessment but with concrete legal and administrative responses. Providing the population with reliable and affordable medicines is a top priority - there can be no delay," Kosherbayev stated.
- Reducing maximum prices for medicines
- Transitioning to an electronic procurement format
- Simplifying market entry for new drugs
- Introducing personalized patient records
- Creating hospital pharmacy departments
The new pricing regulation covers both medicines included in the free state programs (GOBMP and OSMS) and those sold through wholesale and retail networks. For the free list, which covers outpatient and inpatient treatments, price reductions of up to 19% are planned; for retail pharmacies, reductions of up to 30%," Akmaral Alnazarova said .
Only a systematic and responsible approach at every level will help restore public trust, increase the efficiency of government spending, and ensure the resilience of the entire healthcare system," the Deputy Prime Minister concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with EEC Board Chairman
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Comfortable and Safe Stay for Tourists: Government Reviews Implementation of Presidential Instructions
Our Head of State has repeatedly emphasized the importance of tourism development as one of the key drivers of the country’s economic growth. In this regard, the country must create conditions to enhance Kazakhstan’s attractiveness as a country friendly to foreign tourists. Significant work is being done in this direction. The geography of international air, rail, and road connections is expanding. Migration procedures for foreign citizens are being simplified. Special attention is being paid to ensuring the comfortable and safe stay of our guests," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Tourism products should be adapted to specific tourist groups, especially in border regions. This concerns not only the activities of small and medium-sized businesses but also digital products. High-quality mobile communication and internet access must be ensured at tourist sites. Hotels and other tourist attractions must pay attention to a high level of service and safety, and an adequate pricing policy. Favorable conditions for tourists must be provided, especially in high-risk areas," Olzhas Bektenov added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
10.06.2025, 14:50Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with EEC Board Chairman 10.06.2025, 13:30Comfortable and Safe Stay for Tourists: Government Reviews Implementation of Presidential Instructions52636Comfortable and Safe Stay for Tourists: Government Reviews Implementation of Presidential Instructions 10.06.2025, 12:48Year of Vocational Professions: Olzhas Bektenov Outlined Priority Tasks for Ensuring Safe Working Conditions in Production45261Year of Vocational Professions: Olzhas Bektenov Outlined Priority Tasks for Ensuring Safe Working Conditions in Production 10.06.2025, 21:4140621Visit of EU Council’s COEST Delegation: Strengthening Strategic Dialogue with Kazakhstan 10.06.2025, 19:51Developing Bilateral Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran in the Agricultural Sector Discussed in Astana40391Developing Bilateral Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iran in the Agricultural Sector Discussed in Astana 23.05.2025, 17:49173146Almaty to build 35 km of ski tracks for beginner skiers 23.05.2025, 19:01161011From Shymbulak to Oi-Qaragai: Almaty to create single tourist space 23.05.2025, 16:54Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee158146Activities of 13 criminal groups suppressed, 142 members detained, Kazakh National Security Committee 28.05.2025, 17:21154736Kazakhstan to launch direct flights from Astana to Milan 16.05.2025, 16:12154236Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition