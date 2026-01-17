Olzhas Bektenov Held a Meeting of the Coordination Council on Cooperation with International Financial Organizations

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, as part of a working visit to Almaty Region, reviewed the progress of implementing the tasks set by the Head of State in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation", aimed at forming Alatau as a new hub for investment, technology, and business activity, primeminister.kz reports.





Deputy Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov and Deputy Akim of Almaty Region Rustam Isatayev briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of investment projects, urban planning preparations, and readiness for the implementation of infrastructure projects in Alatau, as well as on ensuring electricity supply to the region, including in view of the needs arising from the launch of new production facilities.





According to the Ministry of National Economy, adjustments to the Master Plan of Alatau have been completed, sectoral schemes for engineering networks have been approved, detailed planning projects finalized, and an Infrastructure Development Roadmap adopted.





The first phase of the Roadmap предусматривает implementation of 21 projects totaling 365.1 billion tenge. In 2026-2027, reconstruction of existing and construction of new engineering infrastructure facilities are planned, including substations, a water intake unit, and gas pipelines.





The second phase, scheduled for 2028-2030, includes 9 projects worth 312.5 billion tenge, including construction of two substations, a gas pipeline with an automated gas distribution station, wastewater treatment facilities, and 49 km of roads.





Overall, a pool of infrastructure projects has been formed with total investments planned through 2050 amounting to 10.4 trillion tenge, of which 3.1 trillion tenge is expected to be implemented by 2030. Infrastructure development will be financed not only through budgetary funds, but also via private investment and EPC contracts.





Information was also presented on attracted investments. To date, 32 investment projects with a total value of 1.5 trillion tenge have been formed. Of these, 20 projects are at an active implementation stage, including 8 in logistics, 6 in construction and industry, 3 in tourism, and 3 in the food industry. It was noted that implementation of these projects will attract around 1.2 trillion tenge in investment and create more than 22,000 jobs.





In the food industry, Olzhas Bektenov reviewed progress on the launch of the large-scale PepsiCo Central Asia project with total investments of around 360 million dollars. The project is being implemented in two stages and is aimed at creating new value chains, developing agro-industrial cooperation, and introducing modern technologies for storage and processing of agricultural products. Up to 900 jobs are planned to be created, with a production capacity of 21,000 tons.





In Alatau, the Prime Minister also visited the site designated for construction of the Mars Petcare Kazakhstan plant for the production of ready-made pet food. Project implementation is scheduled to begin in mid-year as part of the policy on production localization and development of the processing industry.





Special attention was paid to the anchor project Iconic Towers. The agreement on its construction was signed in September 2025 during the state visit of the Head of State to China. Total investments exceed USD 800 million. The American company SOM has been engaged to develop the architectural concept. The total area of the complex will be 276.8 thousand square meters and will include two towers, offices, apartments, a hotel, and retail spaces. Preparation of design and estimate documentation is planned to be completed by April 2027; construction is scheduled to begin in May of the current year and be completed by the end of 2029.





Regarding electricity supply for Almaty Region, including Alatau projects, it was noted that average consumption in the region is growing and currently stands at 750-800 MW. Forecast growth is estimated at 2,064 MW by 2030 and up to 4,164 MW by 2050. The existing capacity deficit necessitates construction and reconstruction of substations. The Government has already decided to build 15 substations, which will enable the introduction of new transformer capacity and ensure electricity supply for investors.





It was also noted that under the approved Roadmap for Alatau, construction and reconstruction of an additional 11 substations are planned, with an estimated cost of about 162 billion tenge. This is a key condition for the city’s sustainable development and the implementation of investment projects.





Infrastructure must always develop ahead of demand, but we are somewhat lagging behind. This is a nationwide issue. The President is paying very close attention to this. On the instruction of the Head of State, the Government is allocating the necessary funds. We carried out tax reform to stabilize public finances. These funds are precisely what we need to invest in infrastructure. The money will not disappear; it will be invested in the economy. When the state invests in infrastructure, investors gain confidence, come in, and start developing. There is no other path. Therefore, we will invest, and starting this year the budget will have different opportunities for this. We will work together," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





The Government is providing comprehensive support measures. The city currently has a special status and additional institutional conditions. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized to local executive bodies the need to intensify efforts to develop the city. In line with the President’s task, Alatau is being formed as a new center of business activity and innovation, and therefore its architecture must be people-centered and business-friendly.





In this regard, the Alatau City Authority Fund and the Akimat of Almaty Region were instructed to ensure the adoption of comprehensive state support measures for the city’s development, including expansion of engineering and social infrastructure, attraction of investments, and creation of favorable conditions for the implementation of industrial, logistics, and innovation projects.