Olzhas Bektenov Held a Meeting of the Coordination Council on Cooperation with International Financial Organizations
A meeting of the Coordination Council on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and international financial organizations was held at the Government House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting, a wide range of issues was considered aimed at improving the effectiveness of cooperation with international financial organizations in the implementation of economic reforms and investment projects. The participants discussed the results of the implementation of protocol instructions from the previous meeting of the Coordination Council, proposals to further optimize and accelerate project implementation procedures, as well as prospects for expanding joint programs.
The Prime Minister noted that, on the instructions of the Head of State, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Irgaliyev has been designated as the national contact point for cooperation with international financial organizations.
It was emphasized that this approach will enhance project discipline and ensure greater coherence of joint programs and analytical studies.
World Bank Representative in Kazakhstan Andrey Mikhnev proposed approving a multi-year investment plan covering government borrowing and state guarantees, with identified sources of financing, in order to improve planning and the effective implementation of priority programs.
A separate block of discussions was devoted to initiatives in the field of energy transition. Participants reviewed proposals to establish a country investment platform aimed at consolidating priority energy transformation projects and attracting long-term international financing. The importance of the energy transition as a tool to enhance energy supply reliability, promote technological modernization, and attract investment was underscored.
Throughout 2025, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), worked on the concept of the Country Investment Platform for Kazakhstan’s Just Energy Transition (KazJETP), with a focus on the energy sector.
The country’s energy-sector platform is viewed as an effective integrated and systemic approach to attracting large-scale international financing and achieving Kazakhstan’s climate goals. This mechanism is intended to ensure coordination of climate finance by bringing together resources from international financial institutions, government bodies, and the private sector.
Issues related to the implementation of a number of infrastructure projects were also reviewed, including in the areas of water management, flood risk management, and utility infrastructure, implemented with the participation of international financial organizations. In particular, the involvement of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in projects for the construction of the Yesil counter-regulator on the Yesil River in Akmola Region and the reconstruction of wastewater treatment facilities in the city of Stepnogorsk, Akmola Region, was discussed.
The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of partnerships with international financial institutions for sustainable economic development and attracting investment to priority sectors. The Government will continue to support initiatives aimed at achieving long-term sustainable effects and will promptly address emerging issues.
Following the meeting, government bodies were instructed to work jointly with international partners to further elaborate the proposals presented, ensure coordination of actions, and secure the timely implementation of joint investment projects.