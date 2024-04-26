Olzhas Bektenov instructs to provide additional assistance to flood-affected families
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reports of Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Bauyrzhan Syzdykov, akims of western regions, as well as North Kazakhstan region on flood control measures were heard, primeminister.kz reports.
As Head of the Government noted, the situation with floods in the country is gradually stabilising. Tension has been relieved in Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay and Pavlodar regions. Water is beginning to recede in the cities of Petropavlovsk and Kulsary, where a very difficult situation was observed.
Over 119 thousand people were evacuated from the emergency zones during the period of work. Today the work of operational headquarters in the Government, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and regions continues in round-the-clock mode. All problematic issues are promptly considered and decisions are made on the spot.
Prime Minister focused the attention of the Cabinet on the work on compensation for victims of floods. At the moment about 11 thousand families have received a lump sum payment of 100 monthly instalments.
Yesterday I signed a decree, which approved amendments to the rules of compensation for victims. We will pay up to 150 monthly instalments in addition to the 100 monthly compensation. People will be able to use these funds to buy lost necessities: refrigerator, table, chairs, dishes, clothes. I appeal to citizens and call everyone to calmness. No one will be left without help. All issues are under the personal control of the President and my control," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
In addition, the losses of entrepreneurs will be compensated.
However, Prime Minister noted that in some regions the threat of waterlogging still remains. Facts of some increase in the water level in the rivers are recorded.
In this regard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations together with akimats have been instructed to continue enhanced control over the flood situation and, if necessary, to ensure prompt response and evacuation of the population. The Ministry of Ecology - to increase the number of gauging stations on water bodies and rivers.
Akimats of the regions as soon as possible to complete technical inspection of flooded housing, buildings and structures. Where the water has gone, it is necessary without delay to start work on clearing the territories from the consequences of the flood, disinfection and restoration," Prime Minister said.
The Ministry of Industry and Construction, in turn, has been instructed to create an operational group to coordinate on the ground all works on the restoration of housing, social and engineering infrastructure.
We need a clear plan of construction and repair works with their completion in the shortest possible time. This situation gives us an opportunity to renew the infrastructure, to look at the improvement of settlements in a new way. Moreover, on the instructions of the Head of State a large-scale action "Taza Kazakhstan" has been launched. I want to remind everyone the words of the President that this is not a one-time action, not a campaign, but a permanent work, changing the very approach to maintaining order, the appearance of cities and villages," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
