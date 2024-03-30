29.03.2024, 12:07 1536
Olzhas Bektenov: Saving people's lives and minimise disaster consequences to be main thing today
Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov heard a report of the Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov in the Crisis Management Centre of the Ministry for Emergency Situations. In the videoconference mode were connected territorial emergency departments, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry for Emergency Situations, together with akimats, more than 2.3 million cubic metres of melt water have been pumped out, more than 162,000 bags and 31,587 tonnes of inert material have been laid. 6,349 people, 2,192 pieces of equipment, 689 units of water-pumping means, etc. are involved in the rescue work.
These are the most large-scale floods in recent years. The main thing now is to save people's lives and minimise the consequences of the disaster. After that, a substantive inspection will be carried out to identify possible facts of negligent attitude of certain officials to fulfil their official duties. I have already discussed this issue with the Prosecutor General. Today, all forces have been thrown into flood control work. A state of emergency has been declared in a number of regions. My first deputy Roman Sklyar is working on the spot in the most affected regions," Mr Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Head of the Government also noted that there are risks of flooding in the northern regions. Earlier the condition of waterworks in North Kazakhstan region was checked.
The leadership of the Ministry for Emergency Situations has been instructed to strengthen control over the work in all regions of the country.
29.03.2024, 20:24 1266
Kanat Sharlapaev held a meeting with the citizens of Shymkent
Ministry of Industry and Construction
As part of his working trip, Kanat Sharlapaev, the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held a meeting with the citizens in Shymkent, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The meeting, attended by Shymkent residents, media representatives, as well as representatives from the city's industrial enterprises and construction organizations, addressed issues related to housing provision, the volume and quality of residential construction projects, state preferential programs, problematic areas of regional industrial enterprises, and other matters.
During the meeting participants requested support for domestic enterprises in the light industry, spare parts manufacturing, electrical equipment production, and others.
Minister Kanat Sharlapaev explained that, to implement the directive from the President on providing the manufacturing industry with affordable raw materials at reasonable prices, the Ministry has developed amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on "Industrial Policy" regarding the obligation to conclude agreements to supply domestic raw materials to the manufacturing industry.
The mechanism envisages selling raw materials in the domestic market at competitive prices.
To ensure compliance with the raw material supply requirement, licensing for the export of domestic raw materials has been introduced.
The main criterion for issuing a license is the domestic raw material producer's commitment to supplying domestic raw materials to the manufacturing industry.
During the meeting with citizens, A. Bakibaeva, a representative of the initiative group whose members are participating in the state program "Rental housing without the right of purchase for working youth", addressed the Minister.
Kanat Sharlapaev instructed the Committee on Construction Affairs and Housing and Communal Services to explore the possibility of involving working youth in the housing program developed at the instruction of the Head of State.
Additionally, G. Ualikhanov, the director of LLP "Zeinep", sought the Minister of Industry and Construction's support for his project on manufacturing medical products and for allocating a land plot within the SEZ "Ontustіk".
The Minister directed that the allocation of a land plot for the project in Shymkent be explored, as well as support for the project's inclusion in the Industrialization Map.
29.03.2024, 16:10 1386
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov holds Council meeting on improvement of investment climate
Under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, a meeting of the Council for Improving the Investment Climate was held, where the issues of improving tax legislation, competition development and the introduction of international standards to combat corruption were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
The Government of Kazakhstan is carrying out systematic work to further improve the investment attractiveness of the country. Currently, a new Tax Code is being developed, within the framework of which a service model of administration will be introduced. Thus, a taxpayer will be provided with fiscal assistance from registration to deregistration. It is expected that as a result, tax reporting in the country will be reduced by 30% and the number of tax payments by 20%. At the same time, effective incentives for business will be preserved.
The Concept of Protection and Development of Competition in Kazakhstan until 2026 is being implemented, according to which the Government aims to reduce the share of the state in the economy to 14% by 2025.
In addition, active work is underway to combat systemic corruption risks. Kazakhstan has acceded to the main international conventions in the sphere of combating corruption and money laundering - the Istanbul Action Plan against Corruption and joined the Group of States against Corruption. In general, constructive cooperation has been established with international organisations and foreign anti-corruption bodies.
The executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan Doris Bradbury, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Canada to Kazakhstan Alan Hamson, of the European Union Kestutis Jankauskas, director of the OECD Anti-Corruption Network Olga Savran, as well as heads of foreign companies-investors and government agencies spoke at the meeting via videoconference.
Summarising the results of the meeting Prime Minister instructed to study all the proposals and recommendations voiced. Favourable investment climate plays an important role for reforms on qualitative modernisation of the economy in Kazakhstan. The issues of strengthening fair competition, protection of private property and demonopolisation are under special control.
The Head of State always emphasises the need to improve the country's investment climate. The government is ready to act as a reliable investment partner for all those who come to our country to conduct honest and open business. We intend to support the expansion of production facilities, increase localisation, implementation of new projects important for the country," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
29.03.2024, 09:48 1671
Olzhas Bektenov visits backbone enterprises of North Kazakhstan
primeminister.kz
Within the framework of his working trip to North Kazakhstan region Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the activities of a number of large industrial enterprises of the region, whose products are widely used in agricultural, oil and gas, railway industries in the country and abroad, primeminister.kz reports.
Familiarisation with the industrial potential of the North Kazakhstan region Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov began with a visit to the Kirov plant which is one of the oldest enterprises of the region, which has almost a century-long history.
The plant is one of the flagships of domestic machine building with a full cycle of development and manufacture of electronic equipment. For two months of the current year the production volume increased by 9.5% and totalled 193.7 million tenge. The plant employs 487 people. In addition, an industrial certificate was obtained for the assembly of Lenovo servers, which will be produced at the Kazakhstani enterprise. Another demanded product is 16-layer printed circuit boards of accuracy class 5+, designed for installation of electronic components.
Prime Minister got acquainted in detail with the manufacturing process of various types of high-tech products for defence and civil purposes. Head of the Government was informed about further plans to expand the product line.
We are mastering new production facilities. For example, we plan to produce chargers for electric cars. Another new project is anti-vandal phones, which are installed in special institutions. It is difficult to compete in the computer equipment market, but we are trying. Last year we sold about 4 thousand computers," Almaz Nurmagambetov, General Director of Kirov Plant, reported to Prime Minister and informed about plans to further increase production capacity.
Olzhas Bektenov also got acquainted with the results of technological modernisation of Petropavlovsk Heavy Engineering Plant. Here they produce a wide range of products that are used in the oil and gas, energy and railway industries. In addition, the plant fulfils the state defence order.
The Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan noted that the full strengthening of the defence industry complex plays a key role in ensuring the national security of the country. Creation of a cycle of production of military products with a high share of localisation will allow us to reduce dependence on import supplies. In addition, the capabilities of the enterprise should be used to meet the needs of the railway and oil and gas industries," Olzhas Bektenov stressed. The government is taking support measures aimed at improving the competitiveness of products of domestic plants.
The next object of the visit was Munaymash JSC, a company producing deep-well sucker rod pumps for the oil industry. The share in the domestic market is 90%, while the level of localisation is from 65 to 75%. Head of the Government noted that the pace of production should be increased, and in order to completely eliminate the import of deep-well pumps - to consider options to strengthen cooperation with major enterprises of the oil and gas sector. It was emphasised that the Government and business now have a common task, which is to annually increase the share of domestic value by expanding the range of products manufactured at domestic plants.
During the visit to "SMBGROUP Family" LLP one of the major enterprises for the production of polypropylene containers, Olzhas Bektenov said that it is necessary to increase the potential of light industry of the country and enter foreign markets. Containers of the Kazakhstan manufacturer are designed for transport, storage, carriage of various types of cargo and are widely used in industry and logistics. Only for two months of the current year, products worth 580 million tenge were produced, production growth was 13.8%.
In addition, Prime Minister familiarised himself with the work of "Northern Plywood Mill" LLP. The enterprise covers the needs of the Kazakhstani market in laminated plywood by 22%. It is used on construction sites in major cities, as well as exported abroad. Last year, production totalled 4.3bn tenge with a 32.6% growth compared to 2022 results.
At the factory of paper products of RimKazAgro LLP Olzhas Bektenov was shown the established cycle of waste paper processing and was informed about further plans for the development of the cluster. The factory produces more than 30 items, which are supplied to all regions of the country, as well as exported to Russia. The company has set tasks to increase the export of consumer goods and take a strong position in the domestic market. New forms of active cooperation between the state and domestic business will be considered.
Following the results of the visit to the facilities Prime Minister stressed that the government pays special attention to the development of manufacturing industry and the development of a wide range of consumer goods. At the same time, the quality of domestic products should be at the centre of attention. For this purpose, business needs to develop and master new niches. In turn, the Government will provide the necessary support.
29.03.2024, 08:46 1826
Olzhas Bektenov checks execution of President's instruction to modernise CHPP in Petropavlovsk
As part of his working trip to North Kazakhstan region, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov got acquainted with the progress of modernisation of the communal and energy sector and development of road and transport infrastructure, primeminister.kz reports.
During the visit to Petropavlovsk CHPP-2 of "Sevkazenergo" JSC attention was paid to the issue of quality and uninterrupted supply of heat energy to residents. Taking into account wear and tear of equipment of Petropavlovsk CHPP-2 by 57.3%, of North Kazakhstan Regional Power Plant - by 96.6%, of heat networks - by 77.5%, modernisation works are being carried out. In 2024, as part of investment and repair campaigns at Petropavlovsk CHPP-2, it is planned to perform works for 17.6 billion tenge. Until 2027, annual budget allocation of 4 billion tenge is planned for the construction of 739 kilometres of overhead lines and 240 substations.
Ensuring the uninterrupted passage of the autumn-winter period and the proper level of supply of heat and electricity to the population is under special control. It is necessary to ensure timely and complete fulfilment of the planned repair works at the station, as well as to complete the construction of a new chimney by the end of this year. The Government will support the financing of the most important projects," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
At the construction site of the overpass on Universalnaya Street in Petropavlovsk, Head of the Government was informed that due to the emergency condition of the only overpass to the central part of the city from the working settlement, last year construction of an additional parallel bridge was started. The new project will relieve the existing overpass built in 1961 and will allow to carry out its overhaul without traffic restrictions. In general, the opening of the new overpass will redirect the flow of large-size lorries, as well as provide a free flow of cars and buses on the current bridge.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that road and transport infrastructure is one of the priorities of the Government. This year alone, more than 39 billion tenge has been allocated in the region for the construction and repair of public roads of republican and local importance.
28.03.2024, 17:31 1976
Olzhas Bektenov discusses production growth prospects and support measures with agricultural producers in North Kazakhstan region
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of his working trip to North Kazakhstan region visited the enterprises of agro-industrial complex, where he got acquainted with the potential for further increase of Kazakhstan's production to ensure food security of the country, primeminister.kz reports.
During the inspection of the modern dairy complex "Kyzylzhar Sut" LLP Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the technological process of "smart farm". At the enterprise all processes are fully automated: from feeding and care of animals to collection and processing of milk. For three years the number of cattle was increased more than 2 times (from 720 cows in 2020 to 1502 heads in 2023). At the end of last year the dairy complex produced more than 6 thousand tonnes of raw milk.
Head of the Government was informed that within the framework of this project in North Kazakhstan region construction of 18 dairy farms continues, for financing of which 17 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget. It is expected that their launch will allow to increase milk production in the region up to 690 thousand tonnes per year, and finished dairy products up to 215 thousand tonnes. According to preliminary data, this will account for 25% of the total national volume.
The next object of the visit was the domestic flagship in the field of milk processing "Maslo-Del Petropavlovsk" LLP. The enterprise has been successfully functioning for more than 20 years. Last year it produced 104.8 thousand tonnes of finished dairy products, or 11.5% of the total volume in the country. During the visit, significant potential for further increase in processing and export of finished agricultural products was noted. The Government, on its part, promotes the development by providing subsidies for raw milk delivered for processing, and to dairy processing enterprises for butter and cheese produced.
At the enterprise "AVAGRO" LLP Prime Minister got acquainted with the process of production of agricultural machinery, which is especially important on the threshold of the beginning of mass spring sowing works. We shall remind you that on Tuesday, March 26 at the Government session Olzhas Bektenov raised the issue of wear and tear of machinery used by Kazakhstani agrarians. It was noted that this figure exceeds 75%, instructions were given to assist farmers in updating agricultural machinery.
Domestic manufacturer of agricultural machinery AVAGRO LLP has been present in the Kazakh market for 27 years. The company has established production of a wide range of products: trailed and self-propelled sprayers, tanks, transport blocks, etc. The volume of production in the industry for 5 years increased by 304% in physical terms: from 4.2 thousand units in 2019 to 17.2 thousand units in 2023. At the same time, the share of local content has been brought to 70%.
Having examined the presented products, Prime Minister instructed the relevant ministries to promptly build targeted work to connect agrarians in need of equipment renewal with the domestic manufacturer. In parallel, the ministries, akimats and "Baiterek" holding should assist entrepreneurs in the application of state support measures within the framework of existing preferential programmes. Thus, on the instructions of the Head of State it is planned to allocate 450 billion tenge for preferential leasing of agricultural machinery exclusively of domestic production with the application of counter obligations.
Food security should be developed at a decisive pace. The Head of State in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan noted the need to develop deep processing with bringing the share of agro-industrial complex products to 70 per cent. Successful domestic business is first of all Kazakhstani products on the shelves and jobs. Today we have imported dairy products in the domestic market. Although our factories can produce everything we need, there are opportunities for this," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
The Government is currently developing a comprehensive plan of measures to support the food and processing industry, as well as will be revised measures of state support in terms of stimulating the purchase of domestic agricultural machinery.
During the inspection of objects of agro-industrial complex Prime Minister was also informed about spring field work, in particular about diversification of crops with a focus on increasing the area of highly profitable oilseeds and fodder crops. The region also plans to gradually increase the use of water-saving technologies in irrigated farming, bringing such areas to 17.9 thousand hectares by 2028.
28.03.2024, 14:27 2126
Olzhas Bektenov inspects Petropavlovsk and Sergeyevskiy hydroschemes in North Kazakhstan
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov arrived on a working visit to North Kazakhstan region to familiarise himself with the progress of execution of the instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Within the framework of the programme he will visit objects of communal and energy sector and road infrastructure, as well as a number of enterprises of light and processing industry, including agricultural machinery, primeminister.kz reports.
Special attention during the working visit is paid to the state of water reservoirs in the region and work on qualitative and timely carrying out of anti-flood measures. North Kazakhstan region is included in the risk zone of flood impact. The main water source of the region is the Esil River, which is regulated by three reservoirs: Astana, Sergeyev and Petropavlovsk.
Head of the Government visited Petropavlovsk hydroelectric facility, where he inspected the current state of the reservoir. At present the structure is in satisfactory condition and operates in normal mode. During the flood period the reservoir according to the algorithm will be transferred to the "transit mode" of operation and will not affect the passage of flood waters.
At the same time, Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the condition of the Sergeevskoye reservoir, where in April last year there was an overflow of water.
Sergeyevskiy and Petropavlovskiy hydrosystems with reservoirs are included in the List of water management facilities owned by the republic and are water management facilities with special strategic importance. The filling of the Sergeevskoye reservoir is 82%. I instruct to keep dacha plots in the zone of special attention," Prime Minister stressed.
As Director of SCOF RSE "Kazvodkhoz" Shugaip Ibatullin reported, during this period the Sergeevsky and Petropavlovsk waterworks operate in normal mode. However, some structures of road bridges are in emergency condition. In this regard, the issues of redirecting the traffic flow on the available alternative roads are being worked out. In general, 87 settlements subject to floods have been taken into account in the region. Since 24 January the region has been put on high alert, since 26 March the Operational Headquarters has been deployed.
Prime Minister instructed the Akimat of North Kazakhstan region to complete all planned preventive measures, the Ministry for Emergency Situations to prepare in case of deterioration of the flood situation, to mobilise forces and equipment.
As you know, in a number of our regions there was a significant increase in water levels, which led to floods. All forces have been mobilised. Republican and regional operational headquarters are working round the clock. The forces and means of the Ministries for Emergency Situations, Internal Affairs, Defence, National Security Committee are involved in rescue operations with a total In hard-to-reach places, evacuation is carried out by helicopters, and the work continues and will be carried out until the threat to the population is completely removed. The situation is under enhanced control. The Government and akimats will provide necessary assistance to all victims," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Before the working trip to the North Kazakhstan Region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov heard reports of regional akims and Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov on the work carried out to control the flood situation.
27.03.2024, 16:16 6881
Olzhas Bektenov informed about flood control works in progress
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov in the working order heard reports of First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, akims of individual regions, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government was reported on the situation in the regions against the background of intensive melting of snow and ice masses and flood control work.
According to the Ministry for Emergency Situations, a total of 2500 personnel, about 700 units of equipment, more than 290 units of water pumping and swimming means are involved in flood control measures. Works are carried out according to the algorithm of actions. Hotline phones of the Ministry for Emergency Situations continue to operate: 8 717 2 70 41 14, as well as territorial subdivisions.
Functioning republican and regional operational headquarters in Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions, as well as in the regions of Abay, Ulytau and Astana city.
The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with regional akimats have been instructed to continue flood control work and report daily on the situation in the country.
27.03.2024, 12:18 6151
Bill on financing industrial cooperative projects within the EAEU presented in the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan
Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, Kanat Sharlapaev, during the plenary session of the Mazhilis of the Parliament, introduced a bill for the ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), signed by the Heads of the Member States on May 24, 2023, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
This protocol will lay the foundation for financing joint cooperative projects in industry, using EAEU budget funds.
In response to the needs of the business communities of the member states, the new financing mechanism will provide significant support for the development of industrial cooperation within the EAEU, allowing enterprises to implement industrial projects.
The pilot financial assistance mechanism will be valid for five years with the possibility of extension. Financing will be provided from 10% of the proceeds from special, antidumping, and compensatory duties.
The mechanism includes providing subsidies to national financial organizations and the Eurasian Development Bank at 100% of the base rate set by the national banks, with a commercial loan rate not exceeding 6.5% above the base rate.
The project selection criteria include the participation of enterprises from at least three member states and project completion within no more than five years. The selection will be conducted in several stages, involving state bodies and business communities. The decision to approve a project is made by the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
This mechanism will contribute to job creation, the production of industrial goods with added value, and an increase in the export of products to third countries.
