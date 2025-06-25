23.06.2025, 17:52 29571
Over 290 Kazakhstani citizens evacuated from Iran, Israel - Foreign Ministry
Images | depositphotos
Tell a friend
230 nationals of Kazakhstan have been evacuated from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and 66 - from the State of Israel, Kazinform News Agency quotes Aibek Smadyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, as saying at a briefing today.
Some 50 of our citizens, mainly, employees of diplomatic missions, are still staying in Iran," Smadyarov said.
According to him, 66 citizens of Kazakhstan have been evacuated from Israel, and around 170 are still there.
He emphasized that the Foreign Ministry continues monitoring the situation in the regions and maintains contacts with Kazakhstani nationals abroad.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
24.06.2025, 20:31 11766
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State has received the Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan, Aslambek Mergaliyev, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President was informed about the results of the judicial system’s activities for January-May 2025, the press service of Akorda says.
According to Aslambek Mergaliev, compared to the same period last year, the number of appeals to the courts increased by 18.1%, which indicates an increase in citizens' trust in the judicial system.
Positive dynamics is also observed in the application of conciliation procedures.
As for administrative proceedings, in 57.8% of cases decisions were made in favor of individuals and legal entities.
The Chairman of the Supreme Court also reported on the measures launched to ensure individuals’ constitutional rights and freedoms in criminal proceedings.
In line with the President’s directives, the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes were revised.
A draft law was developed to improve the protection of the rights of citizens and entrepreneurs, to ensure adversariality of parties, to optimize and debureaucratize criminal trials.
Besides, the President was informed about the course of digitalization of the court system and completion of formation of cassation courts.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev again congratulated Kazakhstani judges and employees of the courts on their professional holiday. He highlighted the importance of further improvement of the judicial system, required to ensure the rule of law, to improve the quality of justice and to strengthen independence and accountability of judges.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.06.2025, 19:34 11386
Media serve as a link between authorities and public - President Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated media workers on their upcoming professional holiday - the Day of Mass Media Workers - celebrated in Kazakhstan on June 28, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that media can be rightfully named the voice of the nation, and journalists are the heralds of reliable information.
You serve as a link between authorities and the public, explaining state policy and the essence of reforms to the population. I am thankful to you for such an important and complex job that not everyone can handle," said the President at the awards ceremony.
He said that in recent years, the country has carried out drastic transformations and implemented a number of important initiatives.
Three years ago, at the nationwide referendum, a decision was taken to amend the Constitution. Historic steps aimed at reformatting the country’s political structure were launched. The "Strong President - Influential Parliament - Subordinate Government" principle has taken root. The powers of the Parliament have been expanded, and responsibility of the Government has been strengthened. In accordance with the Constitution, all branches of power have been renewed. Election of rural and district akims has been introduced. The citizens got an opportunity to actively participate in policy making processes. The Law and Order Concept has become an integral part of public consciousness," the Head of State said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.06.2025, 18:43 11181
Both state and journalists work for the good of the country, President says
Tell a friend
During a ceremonial event held in Akorda ahead of the Media Workers Day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that both the state and journalists work for the benefit of the country, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
We must become an advanced nation and join the world’s leading countries. Only by working together and joining our efforts, we will be able to achieve the goals set. Journalistic community contributes to this creative activity. You are one of the driving forces behind the ongoing reforms. Ultimately, both the state and journalists work for the good of the country. Our people are united by a single goal - to build a Fair, Safe, Civilized and Clean Kazakhstan," the President said addressing the ceremony participants.
He noted that the world is entering a new era where AI technologies are becoming one of the key factors of the countries’ success.
We cannot underestimate the scale of the looming fundamental shifts. To avoid being left on the sidelines of progress, we must give a powerful impetus to the introduction of innovations in all areas," the President said.
The coming ubiquity of artificial intelligence imposes completely new requirements to all professions and your profession too," he added.
According to the President, more and more experts are talking about the imminent replacement of people with algorithms.
However, for real journalism, the upcoming changes, on the contrary, unveil new opportunities, truly endless horizons. The latest neural networks have already become a useful tool for searching and analyzing information, creating a unique and in-demand media product," he stressed.
I am convinced that you will be able to fully use the opportunities of the new technological wave. Today, all conditions have been created in Kazakhstan for a progressive development of media industry, including blogosphere. Now it is especially important that each of you realizes your high responsibility for unbiased coverage of events and processes," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.06.2025, 15:50 4971
Almost 90% of all transactions in Kazakhstan cashless, says Head of State
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the 37th plenary session of the Foreign Investors’ Council, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that Kazakhstan ranks among the top 30 countries in terms of e-government development based on the E-Government Development Index by UN, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
He noted that since 2018, the number of fintech companies has quadrupled, and over 4,000 participants - including crypto exchanges and payment services - are registered with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). President Tokayev went on to invite international partners to collaborate in developing digital and AI infrastructure.
The AIFC ranks first in Eastern Europe and Central Asia in the Global Financial Centres Index and leads the region in green and digital finance. More than 89% of all transactions in Kazakhstan are now cashless, and mobile banking usage has increased by over 460% in the past four years. We plan to create an innovative pilot zone called CryptoCity, where cryptocurrencies can be used to purchase goods, services, and for other purposes. The development of artificial intelligence also holds strategic importance for our country. We believe AI is a key driver of future growth, competitiveness, and the digital sovereignty of the state," the President of Kazakhstan added.
In conclusion, the Head of State expressed confidence that long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation between the public and private sectors will play a key role in ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
It bears to remind that EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Ersaiyn Nagasspayev, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council Association Yerlan Dossymbekov, ADB Vice President Bhargav Dasgupta, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu, CNPC Vice President Zhang Daowei, and Alstom AMECA (Africa, Middle East and Central Asia) Region President Martin Vaujour took the floor at the plenary session to deliver their remarks.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.06.2025, 09:53 5386
Head of State congratulates judges and court staff on professional holiday
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his greetings on the occasion of the Judges and Court Staff Day, Kazakhstan marks on June 24, Akorda reports.
This year is of symbolic importance to everyone, who is involved in the administration of justice. The Constitution of Kazakhstan, which is a strong foundation of our Independence, observance of the rights and freedoms of citizens, was adopted 30 years ago, said the Kazakh leader.
Tokayev noted: "A strong and independent judicial system plays a key role in ensuring the rule of law, upholding the underlying principle Law and Order".
Our country consistently implements systemic reforms in this strategic sphere, continuously improving legal proceedings, streamlining management processes and implementing advanced digital technologies. Three independent cassation courts reviewing criminal, civil and administrative cases are set to begin their work starting from July 1. This will significantly expand institutional capabilities of citizens and businesses to uphold their rights and lawful interests, said the Kazakh President.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the judicial corps, court staff and veterans for their honest work and devotion as well as his confidence in their contribution to building a Just Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.06.2025, 18:47 29941
President signs law on amnesty ahead of 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
This year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the country’s Constitution. In view of this jubilee date, the law-enforcement structures, deputies and human rights advocates put forward their initiatives to announce amnesty for convicted persons. The law underwent discussions in the Parliament and I signed it, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the extended meeting of the law-enforcement agencies in Astana today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the President, the upcoming amnesty will cover more than 15,000 convicts. Some 2,000 will return to their homes, and others’ sentences will be commuted. The point at issue is those who committed offences of low-to-medium severity, coming from vulnerable groups: women with children, old persons, minors and other citizens.
In his words, there is a long-felt need in serious reform of the country’s penal system. The reform should aim at reeducation of convicts, but not on their isolation from the society.
We should introduce progressive approaches to encourage them to adhere to the values of Law and Order and their reintegration into society," he stressed.
The President called on domestic businessmen to consider a possibility of opening productions at the correctional facilities to enable the convicts to work and earn money.
In general, business should thoroughly study the existing opportunities of multifaceted cooperation with the penal system," he said.
We should address the causes, but not consequences. We need to shift away from punitive character of the penal system. It is wrong to try to suppress people who have made a mistake and ended up in prison. We must help such a person to get on the path of correction. We are building a civilized, advanced and fair society. The fairness of both the law and the court is our unshakable principle," he emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.06.2025, 16:50 29756
Serving the state is an honorable and responsible mission - President
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed an extended meeting of the board of Kazakhstan’s law-enforcement agencies, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The President congratulated police officers and civil servants of Kazakhstan on their professional holidays and said that serving the state is an honorable and responsible mission.
You make an important contribution to ensuring Law and Order, safeguarding rights and interests of the citizens. Today, in the context of growing global uncertainty, strengthening public security and strict observance of the law gains special importance. Therefore, we are holding, for the first time, a joint meeting of the board of the law-enforcement agencies. We need to consolidate efforts of all relevant structures," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
In his words, strict observance of the Law and Order principle also depends on active involvement of the population.
Heads of central and local executive authorities, deputies, experts and public activists are participating in the event.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.06.2025, 18:25 70066
Kazakhstan continues evacuations from Israel, Iran
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that 66 Kazakhstani nationals have been evacuated from Israel via the Egyptian border and 78 nationals from Iran via Armenian, Azerbaijani and Turkmen borders, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstani diplomats in Iran and Israel continue to provide all necessary consular and legal assistance to their nationals.
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to all sides for helping evacuate Kazakhstanis, saying: "Thanks to joint efforts, more nationals have the opportunity to return home safely".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.06.2025, 09:21Kazakhstan and EU Compare Notes on Key Areas of Cooperation 20.06.2025, 18:2570321Kazakhstan continues evacuations from Israel, Iran 20.06.2025, 16:3067326Kazakhstan, Russia determine NPP construction project phases 20.06.2025, 19:2464441Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution 19.06.2025, 13:1258931Kazakhstan and Singapore discussed ways to expand cooperation 03.06.2025, 16:14222186Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away 04.06.2025, 19:11212876Record-breaking magnetic storm hit Earth for 66 hours 04.06.2025, 18:13211261UN General Assembly proclaims July 11 as World Horse Day 05.06.2025, 17:58207961Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights 03.06.2025, 11:21198431Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away