Over 520 jobs to be created in Ekibastuz by new ferroalloy plant
Yerzhan Seitkulov named chief of informatization department at President's Executive Office
Reconstruction of "Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" and "Karaganda - Balkhash" routes to be completed qualitatively - Alikhan Smailov
To carry out works in the next season it is required to procure road-building materials, including crushed stone and bitumen, in advance. Similar work should be done by subcontractor organizations," Alikhan Smailov said.
Gas pipeline in Atyrau region to be returned to state ownership
It is necessary to improve legislation to strengthen security and defense capability - Senator Lukin
The current legislation makes it possible to solve the assigned tasks, however, it does not fully reflect or disclose the specified measures for preparing and creating appropriate conditions for defense. In addition, the experience and examples of other countries allow us to draw conclusions about the need to further improve the regulatory framework. Moreover, as everyone knows, there is an order from the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Government and akims of all regions on taking measures to strengthen territorial defense", - said the senator.
Law on information security was approved by senators
In his Address to the people of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev set the strategic task of turning Kazakhstan into an IT country. Today we see that most government services are provided to our citizens in electronic format. At the same time, the importance of ensuring information security increases. In this regard, a group of Parliament deputies developed a corresponding law. We hope that the approved law will help protect the interests of our citizens and further develop the industry", - said the Speaker of the Senate.
These laws were developed as part of the implementation of the instructions of the President of the country Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, voiced in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan. The Tax Code defines the procedure and conditions for granting a deferment on the payment of state duties in the courts. At the same time, starting next year, citizens will be exempt from paying state fees when appealing to the Constitutional Court. Thus, rights to access to justice are expanded. There are provisions aimed at simplifying tax administration and eliminating administrative barriers. During the discussion, we made a number of amendments to the Laws. We believe that the Laws will contribute to the development of the country’s tax legislation", - emphasized Maulen Ashimbaev.
Kazakh Parliament adopts law on 2024-2026 republican budget
New water reservoir to be built in E Kazakhstan region
E Kazakhstan developing 37 investment projects in agrarian sector
