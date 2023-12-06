Over 520 jobs to be created in Ekibastuz by new ferroalloy plant

Tell a friend

A meeting of the Chamber was held under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate Maulen Ashimbaev. The senators reviewed laws on information security, on amendments and additions to the Tax Code and on taxation issues, and also voiced their parliamentary requests, press service of the Senate reports.





Commenting on the approved Law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Information Security, Informatization and Digital Assets", Maulen Ashimbaev emphasized that it is aimed at strengthening the protection of citizens’ personal data, as well as protecting them from fraudulent activities. In addition, control will be strengthened in the field of digital mining. For these purposes, changes and additions are being made to four codes and ten laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In particular, one of the important innovations is the right to voluntarily refuse to receive bank loans and microcredits. This measure should protect citizens from fraudsters if they illegally try to issue a loan for a person. At the same time, as previously noted, the law establishes a ban on the collection and processing of copies of identity documents. An exception is the lack of integration with informatization objects of state bodies or state legal entities, the impossibility of personal identification and in other cases provided for by national legislation.





In his Address to the people of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev set the strategic task of turning Kazakhstan into an IT country. Today we see that most government services are provided to our citizens in electronic format. At the same time, the importance of ensuring information security increases. In this regard, a group of Parliament deputies developed a corresponding law. We hope that the approved law will help protect the interests of our citizens and further develop the industry", - said the Speaker of the Senate.





During the meeting, the deputies also considered the Law "On Amendments and Additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Taxes and Other Mandatory Payments to the Budget" (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Entry into Force of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Taxes and Other Mandatory Payments to the Budget" (Tax Code)", aimed at improving the regulatory framework in this area.





Based on the results of the discussion, the senators conceptually supported the Law, but made a number of their own proposals and therefore returned it to the Mazhilis. In particular, the senators' amendments are aimed at maintaining a favorable investment climate in the country and improving the investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan.





In addition, the senators reviewed and approved the Law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Taxation Issues". The document contains provisions aimed at creating a comfortable environment for entrepreneurs and attracting investment. In particular, legislative amendments are aimed at introducing a categorization of participants in Special Economic Zones depending on the cost of the project they are implementing. The higher the cost of the project, the longer the period for providing benefits from the state that the enterprise receives. This approach is aimed at replenishing the republican and local budgets through the payment of tax contributions by SEZ participants, and will also stimulate the attraction of high-tech, capital-intensive and innovative industries.





An equally important innovation of the Law is providing the opportunity for Kazakhstanis to more fully realize the constitutional right to judicial protection of their rights and freedoms.





These laws were developed as part of the implementation of the instructions of the President of the country Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, voiced in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan. The Tax Code defines the procedure and conditions for granting a deferment on the payment of state duties in the courts. At the same time, starting next year, citizens will be exempt from paying state fees when appealing to the Constitutional Court. Thus, rights to access to justice are expanded. There are provisions aimed at simplifying tax administration and eliminating administrative barriers. During the discussion, we made a number of amendments to the Laws. We believe that the Laws will contribute to the development of the country’s tax legislation", - emphasized Maulen Ashimbaev.





In addition, the senators voiced their parliamentary requests.





Nurlan Beknazarov, raising the problems of entrepreneurs in the Karaganda region, focused on high fines, excessive payments to private bailiffs and issues related to tax reporting.





Ruslan Rustemov identified the problem of the lack of Kazakh-language productions based on national folklore in the repertoire of children's theaters and puppet theaters. The deputy's proposal is the construction of theaters and the opening of a Children's Museum.





Olga Bulavkina was indignant about the the state of infrastructure in the border regions of the country. The senator called on the Government to develop a roadmap for the rehabilitation of the newly created administrative territories, indicating implementation deadlines and information on financing.





Sultan Dyusembinov expressed concern about the lack of a waste management system for sorting and processing household waste and garbage.





Amangeldy Nugmanov believes that the Government needs to more actively involve maslikhats deputies and representatives of public organizations for the high-quality and effective implementation of large-scale projects and programs on the ground.





Assem Rakhmetova pointed out the problem of road destruction caused by heavy trucks in the Akkaiyn district of the North Kazakhstan region. The deputy proposed a number of measures, one of which is to add control and weighing of heavy-duty dump trucks to the functions of the police.





Andrey Lukin drew his colleagues’ attention to the problems of respecting intellectual property rights, including the creation and use of works of science, literature and art.