08.07.2025, 15:00 25606
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of the ICAO Council, Salvatore Sciacchitano
During the meeting, the President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan was the first country in the region to establish an independent Aviation Administration, significantly strengthening aviation safety oversight. Since last year, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to ICAO has been operating in Montreal, Akorda reports.
Kazakhstan is expanding its international air connectivity, with direct flights now operating to over 30 countries and plans to launch new routes to destinations such as New York, Tokyo, and Singapore.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that new airport terminals were launched in Almaty, Shymkent, and Kyzylorda in 2024. He highlighted that the passenger capacity of Almaty International Airport has increased sixfold - from 2.5 million to 14 million passengers annually.
The significance of the Civil Aviation Master Plan, signed between Kazakhstan and ICAO, was highlighted, as it will serve as a strategic framework for the long-term development of the aviation sector.
For his part, the President of the ICAO Council congratulated Kazakhstan on its achievements in civil aviation, highlighting Kazakhstan’s dynamic development, sustainable growth, and well-structured aviation system.
Following the conclusion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Salvatore Sciacchitano the I Degree Order of Dostyk in recognition of his contribution to the strengthening international cooperation in the field of aviation.
09.07.2025, 21:00 6176
Tokayev attends launch ceremony of supercomputer
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended today the launch of a NVIDIA H200-based supercomputer at the National Supercomputer Center Alemcloud, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The installment and launch of the supercomputer took place at the new Data Center of the Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry together with international partners.
The new supercomputer cluster is to deliver a 2 exaflops of computing performance, utilizing FP8 precision, which makes it Central Asia’s fastest supercomputer.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the launch of the NVIDIA H200-based supercomputer will be an important step towards digital transformation in the key sectors.
The supercomputer is set to unlock significant progress in the development of digital technologies in Kazakhstan. High performance computing will be accessible to startups, engaged in the development of neural network solutions, universities, research centers as well s public and private companies.
09.07.2025, 18:30 8096
President Tokayev inspects CHPP-3 first stage in Astana
Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek briefed on Wednesday Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the development of the capital city’s energy infrastructure, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
The city’s thermal power generation rose 30% thanks to the commissioning of the first stage of CHPP-3, two gas-fired thermal power stations Turan and Southeast, harnessing additional thermal energy of 1,100 Gcal/hour.
The second stage of the Turan station is set to complete this year. The country is also to continue the construction of the Telmana gas-fired thermal power station, begin the CHPP-2 expansion as well as launch the design process for the gas-fired thermal power station Southeast. The projects’ implementation is expected to meet the demand for thermal power till 2035.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also introduced to a plan for building a combined cycle gas turbine power plant as part of the second stage of CHPP-3.
The Head of State was informed that CHPP-3 runs on natural gas with a maximum power capacity of 440 Gcal/hour, enabling to cover the thermal power demand in the southwestern part of the city. Works are ongoing to ensure the first stage of CHPP-3 is provided with backup fuel sources.
The President drew attention to the importance of further promoting the energy infrastructure of the capital city.
09.07.2025, 14:00 8886
We must strengthen our water diplomacy, urges Kazakh President Tokayev
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan believes that water security has become a key to the country’s sustainable development, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
We must strengthen the water diplomacy and prepare and select personnel for this critically important work. Cooperation with neighboring states to build an effective water use system in transboundary river basins should be prioritized. Kazakhstan advocates for the rational, fair, and equitable use of water resources and the fulfillment of mutual obligations to ensure water security and stability throughout the region. We hope for the continuation of constructive dialogue and cooperation with neighboring countries in the interests of all parties," President Tokayev stated.
He went on to highlight that Kazakhstan consistently promotes the initiative to create a Central Asian Water and Energy Consortium. Thanks to close cooperation with regional countries, last year Kazakhstan’s agricultural producers were fully provided with the necessary amount of water resources. Similar efforts must be made this year.
Given that global water demand may exceed supply by 40% as early as 2040, it is important to consolidate the efforts of the entire international community. Therefore, Kazakhstan actively participates in multilateral initiatives aimed at overcoming the water crisis. Last year, at a special summit in Saudi Arabia, I presented key approaches to solving water-related issues. Next year, under the auspices of the United Nations, the Regional Environmental Summit is scheduled to be held in our country. These steps contribute to ensuring Kazakhstan’s water security," the Head of State said.
In conclusion, the President expressed gratitude to the water sector professionals who contribute to the development of water resources.
Water has a profound impact on the economy, ecology, public health, and, all spheres of life, in general. That is why it is so important for water to be clean and accessible to everyone. For many years, extensive work has been carried out in the country to save the Small Aral [Ed. note - the Aral Sea]. Thanks to these efforts, the sea is gradually returning, and its basin is once again being filled with water. Specific measures must be taken to preserve the Caspian Sea, Lake Balkhash, and other water sources. A rational attitude toward water is the path to a sustainable future, while unreasonable and uncontrolled use of water resources can lead to serious consequences," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.
Last year, in his words, several regions suffered greatly from massive floods.
This natural disaster became one of the most destructive in Kazakhstan's history. Addressing you today, I want to emphasize that in such difficult times you demonstrated true resilience and high professionalism. Each of you worked day and night and took an active part in eliminating the aftermath of the floods. I am sincerely grateful to all of you," the President said in conclusion.
08.07.2025, 19:15 24041
Kazakh President appoints director of Anti-Corruption Service
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday appointed the director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Kazianform News Agency cites the Akorda.
By decree of the Head of State, Nurzhan Kussainov has been appointed as the Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, reads a statement from Akorda.
04.07.2025, 09:15 74266
Presidential Directives in Action: Government Reviews Progress on Key Energy and Infocommunication Projects
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on the implementation of major energy and infocommunication projects as part of the President’s directives, including those issued during the extended Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
Reports were delivered by Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev, as well as Chairmen of the Boards of Samruk-Kazyna JSC - Nurlan Zhakupov, KEGOC JSC - Nabi Aitzhanov, and Samruk-Energy JSC - Kairat Maksutov.
The Head of State has set a clear task: Kazakhstan must achieve full self-sufficiency in electricity and build strategic reserves. Implementing key energy projects is a strategic priority aimed at ensuring economic resilience. A reliable and predictable energy system underpins industrial growth, regional development, and the launch of new projects, including those involving digital technologies and artificial intelligence. It is essential to commission new capacities on schedule," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
According to the Ministry of Energy, there are currently 230 power plants operating in Kazakhstan, including 156 renewable energy facilities (RE) with a total installed capacity of over 3 GW. In 2024, electricity generation totaled 117.9 billion kWh, while consumption reached 119.9 billion kWh.
Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported that a comprehensive generation development program is underway to address the energy deficit and update capacity, with plans to add over 26 GW of power by 2035. Projects totaling 10 GW are already in various stages of development. An additional 5 GW will be achieved through the modernization of existing plants. In 2025, 621.5 MW of capacity is planned for commissioning, including 166 MW from traditional sources and 455.5 MW from renewables.
Particular focus is being placed on clean coal technologies with near-zero emissions, including the construction of the 2.6 GW Ekibastuz GRES-3 and a 600-700 MW thermal power plant in Kurchatov. These projects support the phased replacement of outdated coal-fired plants and align with the national goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.
Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna, reported on the construction of a 1 GW combined-cycle gas plant in Turkistan Region, which will be part of the TURAN Special Economic Zone. The plant is expected to reach full design capacity by 2027.
Kairat Maksutov, Chairman of Samruk-Energy, detailed several major modernization projects. As part of the Ekibastuz GRES-2 expansion, a third power unit with a capacity of 540 MW is under construction, scheduled for commissioning in 2028. In Almaty, CHP-2 and CHP-3 are being converted to gas. Upon modernization completion in 2026, their combined installed capacity will exceed 1 GW. Preparations are also underway for the construction of new CHPs in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk. Contractors have been selected for the Kokshetau project, and contract negotiations are in progress.
Nabi Aitzhanov, Chairman of KEGOC, reported on efforts to integrate the Western power system with the Unified Electric Power System of Kazakhstan and reinforce the Southern power grid. Two major initiatives worth over 356 billion tenge are being implemented under the President’s directives.
The 500 kV "Karabatan - Olke" transmission line (600+ km) is being built to improve electricity supply quality in Atyrau and Aktobe regions and to support the integration of renewable energy projects in the western regions. Construction is on schedule, with commissioning planned by the end of 2027.
To reinforce the Southern power system, a 500 kV line is under construction along the Shu - Zhambyl - Shymkent route (475 km), along with modernization of key substations. This project is due for completion by mid-2027 and will enhance grid stability and resilience in southern regions.
To support the reliable operation of the National Electrical Grid, KEGOC plans to implement 8 major investment projects totaling 2.3 trillion tenge as part of broader plans for new generation capacity.
The meeting also reviewed projects aimed at developing Kazakhstan’s infocommunication infrastructure. Prime Minister Bektenov emphasized the vital role of these initiatives in the country’s digital transformation.
According to the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, Kazakhstan currently has approximately 6,179 villages, 42% of which are covered by high-speed data transmission technologies. Under the fiber-optic communication lines (FOCL) connectivity project, internet access will be extended to 3,781 villages by the end of 2027, increasing the total network length by more than 160,000 km and raising coverage to 90%.
To strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a digital transit hub between Europe and Asia, efforts are underway to expand the country’s share in international data transmission by the end of 2026. Construction is progressing on the Trans-Caspian backbone and the West-East hyper backbone, with total investments amounting to 30.7 billion tenge.
Mobile coverage is expected to reach 99% nationwide by 2027, including along 40,000 km of national and regional highways. Satellite connectivity is also expanding: by the end of 2025, an additional 328 remote settlements will be connected to the internet. Kazakhstan is collaborating with OneWeb, StarLink, Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, and Amazon Kuiper. Total investments in this area exceed 38.6 billion tenge.
In terms of data infrastructure, Kazakhstan plans to commission 10 data centers of at least Tier III level by 2030, with a combined capacity of around 20,000 IT racks.
Minister Zhaslan Madiev reported that total investment in the ICT sector for 2025-2030 is expected to reach approximately 1.3 trillion tenge.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Prime Minister issued a series of instructions.
03.07.2025, 20:43 90001
State Counselor Karin chairs meeting on promoting interethnic understanding
Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin held a republican working meeting on promoting interethnic understanding Thursday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The meeting was attended by department heads of the Kazakh President’s Administration Office, representatives of central government agencies, local authorities of Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.
During the meeting focused on interethnic relations and awareness raising measures, Karin drew special attention to the practical implementation of the Law and Order principle as well as the development of unified approaches to ensuring social harmony in regions.
The State Counselor highlighted the need for continuous coordination of the efforts of government agencies in a proactive manner regarding key areas of domestic political agenda.
Following the meeting, Karin set the government agencies and regional authorities specific tasks aimed at consolidating efforts in enhancing social and political stability.
03.07.2025, 16:25 90296
Tokayev urges measures to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as key trade and logistics hub in Eurasia
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held a meeting with Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The meeting focused on further steps towards boosting the transit and transport potential of the country.
During the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of active development of the network of roads and airline hubs so as to increase freight traffic via Kazakhstan. Special attention was placed to a timely implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in rail transport.
In order to raise the transport and logistics sector's contribution to the GDP, Minister Sauranbayev was tasked to analyze restraining factors and review approaches in the sector.
The President urged to adopt a set of efficient measures to increase the traffic capacity of transit corridors as well as strengthen the role of Kazakhstan as a key trade and logistics hub in Eurasia.
03.07.2025, 15:52 86156
Kazakh President sets tasks for further economic reforms
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The latter reported on the measures for diversification and structural modernization of the country’s economy to ensure sustainable socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan.
He said 45 large industrial projects worth over 2.3 trillion tenge and generating 20,000 jobs are being developed in Kazakhstan in line with the President’s tasks.
The Prime Minister reported on measures taken to fulfill the President’s tasks set at the Security Council meeting in the transport sector, completion of the sowing campaign and preparations for harvesting, the progress of modernization of power-generating, utilities infrastructure and digital transformation.
Following the meeting, the Head of State set tasks on further institutional economic reforms, regional development and attraction of investments.
