President of Kazakhstan Delivers Lecture at United Nations University

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the United Nations University in Tokyo, where he delivered a lecture titled "Rebuilding Strategic Trust in an Era of Turbulence: Kazakhstan’s Vision for a More Just and Stable World", akorda.kz reports.





I am proud to stand here as the first Head of State from our part of the world to address this distinguished institution. I regard this as a sign of genuine trust in Kazakhstan’s growing international role and as recognition of our continued efforts to advance multilateralism and uphold global stability. The United Nations is of special significance for me, as I had the privilege of serving as Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of its Office at Geneva, as well as Secretary-General at the Conference on Disarmament," - said the President.





The Head of State congratulated the university’s staff on the anniversary marking 50 years since the start of its activities and highlighted the United Nations University’s contribution to developing practical solutions for the benefit of the entire international community.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that the principles of Japanese ethics resonate with his own convictions, according to which true strength rests in harmony, wisdom and responsible leadership.





As Prince Shotoku wrote in the 7th century - "harmony is to be valued above all." Today, the same principle remains central to statecraft and international relations, and it is strongly reflected in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy," - noted the President.





The Head of State went on to outline his vision for building a more just and stable world amid escalating crises and the significant weakening of mechanisms of multilateral cooperation.





The number and intensity of armed conflicts worldwide has reached its highest level in decades, while global military spending last year hit a record 2.7 trillion dollars. At the same time, rivalry between major countries is gaining its highest extent of tension that has already made the Security Council of the United Nations unable to tackle any of large-scale international conflicts," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.





In his view, for international institutions to function effectively, the global community urgently needs to restore mutual trust and predictability.





A renewed culture of strategic trust must therefore anchor international cooperation and collective decision-making. In this spirit, Kazakhstan has been consistently advancing these pillars through initiatives such as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. It is clear that no state can meet today’s challenges alone. Only principled and effective collective action can deliver lasting results. In this context, the United Nations must continue to play a central role in the multilateral system as the universal and indispensable organization," - the President of Kazakhstan emphasized.





At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the United Nations’ capabilities are increasingly constrained by growing geopolitical polarization and declining trust among major powers. He went on to note that, as a result, comprehensive UN reform is no longer a matter of rhetoric, but a shared priority and a strategic necessity.





Any meaningful reform must begin with a renewed commitment to the UN Charter. Its core principles - sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes must be upheld universally and without exception. Yet, some provisions of the Charter no longer reflect the realities of the 21st century, including those that unfair to Japan and other countries greatly supporting the UN. The world has changed, while the Charter has not kept pace. I believe the time has come for a responsible dialogue on how to ensure that it remains credible and relevant for the future," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.





The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan’s standing on the international stage is directly underpinned by the progress achieved at home. In his view, it is responsible domestic policy that forms the foundation of effective diplomacy.





I attach particular importance to developing education and international academic collaboration, especially in areas where global transformation is accelerating. These priorities are fully aligned with the mission of the United Nations University. This year, Kazakhstan became a home for the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan. Building on this foundation, Kazakhstan would be honored to host a regional branch of the United Nations University in Almaty. Its activities could focus primarily on water and climate security, conflict prevention and peacebuilding, sustainable development and AI governance," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed.





In conclusion, the Head of State stated Kazakhstan’s interest in further strengthening institutional partnership between the United Nations University and leading Kazakh universities in the areas of joint research, academic exchanges and graduate training programs.





The United Nations University is a global research and educational center headquartered in Tokyo, established by the UN General Assembly. It brings together 13 institutes located in 12 countries worldwide.