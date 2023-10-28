President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans KlugePresident receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge
President participated in the plenary session of the International Conference on Primary Health Care
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the plenary session of the International Conference on Primary Health Care (PHC) celebrating the 45th anniversary of Alma-Ata and 5th anniversary of Astana Declarations on PHC, Presidential press service reports.
Welcoming the conference participants, the Head of State noted the special significance of the Alma-Ata and Astana Declarations in improving the international health care system and primary health care.
45 years ago, the historic Alma-Ata Declaration was adopted, providing the basis for a socially just primary healthcare model. This Declaration became the Magna Carta of global healthcare and has inspired many countries to improve people's health by recognizing it as a fundamental human right. The Alma-Ata Declaration also played a pivotal role in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates as well as increasing life expectancy in many countries. By now, many states have built national healthcare systems driven at their core by primary healthcare. This was reconfirmed five years ago in the Astana Declaration," the President noted.
As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised, the primary health care system plays a crucial role in the early identification of pandemics and in responding to unforeseen challenges. Therefore, it is necessary to take into consideration all possible risks and keep the health care system in constant readiness. According to him, public healthcare organizations have shown resilience and an ability to adapt quickly. The Head of State expressed gratitude to all medical workers for their contribution to humanity’s fight against COVID.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed about the measures being implemented to develop the healthcare system in our country.
The entire child population of the country is covered by preventive medical examinations. There are youth health centers in almost every major settlement. Moreover, every year, about 3 million adults undergo screenings and professional examinations. To provide village residents with equal opportunities to receive medical services, we have been carrying out large scale reforms. Since 2018, the number of primary care village clinics has grown threefold. Digital technologies such as telemedicine and remote monitoring are being introduced. These technologies open up more possibilities for increased primary healthcare accessibility," underscored Head of State.
In conclusion, the President proposed, with the support of WHO, to create a Coalition of countries on primary healthcare. This association will make it possible to promote the principles of prevention and health care as well as to elaborate joint recommendations for the development of primary healthcare.
The Head of State also noted that he has high hopes for young people in the further development of primary health care and the health care system in general. The President stressed that during his meetings with young people he always emphasises the importance of sports activities, as well as encourages them to be hardworking and purposeful.
The plenary session of the conference was also addressed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge, Head of the Global PHC Unit of the Office of Health System Partnerships at the University of Toronto Katherine Rouleau.
