AI, New Programs, and Quality Standards Being Introduced in Kazakhstan’s Schools

At a Government session, Minister of Education Gani Beisembaev reported on the implementation of measures under the Head of State’s instructions to further improve the quality of education, enhance and develop the sphere of secondary education, preschool upbringing, and ensure the safety of children, primeminister.kz reports.





The Minister noted that since June of this year, all regional administrations (akimats) have been actively preparing for the new academic year.





The main goal is to ensure that in September, students return to comfortable, bright, and renovated educational organizations that meet modern standards," Gani Beisembaev said.





The Minister also reported that, by order of the Head of State, since 2024 Kazakhstan has been gradually introducing a voucher financing system for preschool organizations. This mechanism improves the accessibility and quality of services and ensures transparency in the sector. Today, the project operates in 20 cities and 7 districts of the country.





During the pilot project’s implementation, 461,000 vouchers were issued, and the waiting list for kindergartens was reduced by 93,000 places. As a result, more than 7.7 billion tenge of budget funds were saved. This experience is planned to be gradually introduced in all kindergartens from September until the end of this year.





It was noted that from the new academic year, the program for early immersion of children in the study of the state language Tilge boilau and the project Beske deying ülger, previously piloted in 5 regions of the country, will be scaled up. Over this time, more than 7,000 children in 135 kindergartens mastered the state language, and over 37,000 parents received consultative assistance.





One of the priority areas of educational work in preschool organizations is introducing children to work from an early age. For this purpose, starting in September, a new pilot project will be launched in 100 kindergartens, covering 12,000 children," Gani Beisembaev said.





According to the ministry, there are currently more than 8,000 schools operating in the country. On September 1, 4.1 million students will begin classes, including 341,000 first graders and 232,000 graduates of 11th grade. From the new academic year, AI elements will be gradually introduced into the educational process. In particular, in the 2025-2026 academic year, AI integration will begin with the subjects "Digital Literacy" and "Informatics." Ethical standards for the use of artificial intelligence in the secondary education system have already been approved. Online Day of AI courses have been prepared for students, and three-level professional development courses for teachers.





The Minister also addressed the management of Keleshek mektepteri ("Schools of the Future"). Starting from the new academic year, as instructed by the Head of State, the Keleshek mektepteri management model will be launched. A new management standard has been adopted, accreditation standards have been developed, and more than 3,000 teachers who completed three-level training courses will begin their new work this academic year. Kazakhstan also continues to systematically modernize and expand school infrastructure under the President’s instructions. Currently, 232 schools with 267,000 places are under construction in the regions.





According to the information provided, by the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, 83 new schools with 115,000 student places are planned to be commissioned. By the end of the year, the construction of another 111 schools for 140,000 places will be completed.





Along with school construction, a large-scale school renovation program is being implemented, covering 245 schools with 190,000 students this year, including 145 in rural areas. By the beginning of the new academic year, work will be completed in 127 schools with 99,000 students. In 2025, modernization of 1,000 rural schools with more than 69,000 students is planned. To date, the plan has been fulfilled in 733 schools, or 73.3%.





In addition, this year it is planned to purchase about 1,100 subject-specific classrooms for 680 schools. At present, 853 schools have acquired a subject classroom, meaning the plan has been fulfilled by 77.5%. In the field of supplementary education, starting in August of this year, a pilot project for introducing a Unified State Order will be launched, aimed at ensuring transparency and increasing the efficiency of financing in this area. The pilot will be implemented in the format of voucher financing in the cities of Astana, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent.





A joint order of four ministries has been adopted, preparatory work has been carried out in the regions connected to the pilot projects. Based on the results of the pilot, in 2026 this mechanism is planned to be scaled to other regions.





For the expansion of the unified upbringing program Adal azamat ("Honest Citizen"):





Parent committees will be transformed to develop interaction between the parent community and educational organizations.

The program will be implemented in all private schools in the country.

A unified school design code, developed based on the program’s values, will be gradually implemented.





To instill the principle of "Law and Order" in the younger generation, initiated by the Head of State, the pilot project Law and Order will be implemented from September of this year among schoolchildren in the Almaty region.





The Minister of Education also spoke about the implementation of a set of measures aimed at protecting the rights and ensuring the safety of children. Starting in September, anti-bullying programs Kiva and DosbolLIKE, which were successfully piloted last year and showed results, will be introduced in educational organizations. Currently, together with relevant agencies, a unified program Children of Kazakhstan is being prepared, covering seven key areas. It will become the basic document for the comprehensive protection of children’s rights. All educational organizations with more than 100 people must be fully equipped with security systems. The Minister called on akimats to speed up the installation of equipment and ensure its uninterrupted operation.





Taking into account the new requirements, today 98% of educational organizations have turnstiles installed, 97% have contracts with licensed security services, 96% are equipped with panic buttons, and 81% are connected to police operational control centers," Gani Beisembaev clarified.





The Minister also stressed that, as part of the Head of State’s instructions, special attention is being paid this year to the development of vocational specialties. All students choosing these fields will study at colleges free of charge. Under the state order, 150,000 students are planned to be admitted to colleges, with 70% of places allocated to technical fields. More and more young people are enrolling through targeted applications from enterprises with guaranteed employment. Over the past three years, their number has tripled to 30,000, and by the end of the year this figure is expected to reach 45,000.





The technical and vocational education system is undergoing transformation. At the legislative level, the possibility of online learning in colleges has been secured, already applied in IT training. Alongside schools, AI technologies will also be introduced into the college system. Furthermore, in the new academic year, the internationalization of five domestic colleges is planned.





Special attention is being paid to strengthening partnerships between colleges and employers. The practice of dual training is expanding, and the number of enterprises providing mentorship to colleges has increased sevenfold over the year, reaching 4,000. Together with businesses, 10,000 educational programs have already been developed. In the new academic year, 1,500 teachers will undertake internships and enhance their qualifications at enterprises," Gani Beisembaev concluded.