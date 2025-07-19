18.07.2025, 16:48 10101
President signs Tax Code of Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Tax Code of Kazakhstan and the Law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on taxation," Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The new Tax Code provides for large-scale simplification of tax administration: the volume of tax reporting is reduced by 30%, the number of taxes decreases by 20%, preferences and levies are optimized.
All of the key areas - from corporate and individual income tax to investment promotion and tax burden redistribution - underwent significant changes.
According to the new Tax Code, VAT rate is set at 16%.
For pharmaceuticals and medical services VAT rate is set at 5% from 2026 and at 10% from 2027.
VAT rate for the sale of periodical print publications is set at 10%.
The threshold for mandatory VAT registration has been reduced to 10 thousand MCI or 40 million tenge.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.07.2025, 13:07 9436
President signs order expanding functions of Financial Monitoring Agency
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Friday an order as of July 14, 2025, on amendments and additions to the provisions on the Financial Monitoring Agency, providing it with greater functions, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Financial Monitoring Agency, a government agency directly subordinate and accountable to the Kazakh President, is in charge of financial monitoring and responding to legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing of terrorism and spread of weapons of mass destruction as well as prevention, detection, and investigation of economic and financial crimes under its jurisdiction.
The changes set out rules for transfer of information, data and other documents from information systems to organizations, that are under the Agency’s authority; establish the procedure, stages and timing of unscheduled certification as well as the procedure and methods in psychological and sociological research.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.07.2025, 11:04 9856
Kazakhstan bets big on QazTech platform, supercomputer to boost AI adoption
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan chaired a meeting of the Digitalization Commission, with a focus on developing an AI ecosystem in the wake of the recent launch of a supercomputer as well as further digital transformation in sectors and government agencies’ operations using the QazTech platform, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During a meeting on Friday, Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev delivered a report on the creation of AI infrastructure. The Government Data Center was adapted to work closely integrated with the supercomputer. In efforts to establish an institutional environment, the country approved the AI Development Concept for 2024/29, developed the draft law on AI.
Kazakhstan also launched training programs for AI, including AI Corporate, TUMO Center, AI People, etc, to address workforce needs. The development of digital solutions such as e-agent, egov AI, AI-Physician, tax helper, SDU and Е-Translator was discussed as well.
The meeting also reviewed the pace of digital transformation in sectors, highlighting the key role the national platform QazTech plays in promptly developing digital products. Minister Madiyev said: "The introduction of platform-based models of digitalization lead to reduction in the time it takes to launch new IT solutions from one and a half-three years to six months".
Set to be fully operational in August, QazTech brings together unified standards, security and cloud-based solutions. Currently, the platform supports operations of the unified internet portal of government agencies, Smart Bridge, national environmental database of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, and so on.
Kazakhstan’s government agencies are also developing digital transformation cards drawing on successful international practices, including Singapore’s. The cards are designed to simplify and speed up key process with the use of AI and latest technologies.
Closing the meeting, Prime Minister Bektenov highlighted that the national AI infrastructure, including the supercomputer, that is under development, offers great opportunities to accelerate AI adoption within government agencies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.07.2025, 18:50 40826
Kazakh President congratulates winners of international Olympiads
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended today a congratulatory message to the Kazakhstani schoolers, who emerged as exceptional champions at the 5th International STEM Olympiad in Barcelona, Spain, and the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad in Dubai, the UAE, Akorda reports.
In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the students' brilliant performance as a historic achievement for the country.
This is a strong indication of dynamic development of the education field in Kazakhstan. The state will continue its efforts in creating favorable conditions for quality education and upbringing of the younger generation. We are proud of your accomplishments! Wish you future success!, wrote the Kazakh President.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.07.2025, 16:45 41291
Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
There have been amendments to the Criminal, Criminal Procedure, Penal Codes, Code on Marriage (Matrimony) and Family, laws on operative-search activities, payments and payment systems, and so on.
The first section of amendments was adopted to ensure the stability of the Criminal Law. The second block stipulates improvements to the Criminal Law and increased responsibility for some criminal acts of public danger. The third section enshrines greater protection of the rights of citizens as well as enhanced adversarial principle and its optimization in criminal proceedings. The final section allows for improvements to the Penal Law, informed the press service of Akorda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.07.2025, 14:47 41046
Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4%
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
From September 2024 through July 10, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 9.3 million tons of new harvest grain, which is 58.4% more against the same period in 2023-2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, the key export destinations are Uzbekistan - 3.4 million tons (+32,8%), Tajikistan - 1.3 million tons (+ 45,8%), Afghanistan - 309,000 tons (+ 49,2%), Kyrgyzstan - 238,000 tons (+ 96%), Iran - 974,000 tons (17.5-fold increase), Azerbaijan - 713,000 tons (118.8-fold increase).
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan exported 15,000 tons of wheat to Vietnam via the territory of China by railway transport.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.07.2025, 11:49 48566
President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Special Representative of the Kazakh President for Afghanistan, Yerkin Tukumov. The Head of State pointed out his special role amid development of the bilateral contacts with the Afghan authorities, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Yerkin Tukumov was entrusted with facilitating effective building of interaction with Afghanistan, primarily, in trade-economic and humanitarian spheres.
The President highlighted the importance of active use of the potential of Almaty-based UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan intends to further implement humanitarian and educational initiatives to ensure security and stability of Afghanistan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.07.2025, 19:33 48276
President Tokayev briefed on efforts in regional development
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
During the meeting, President Tokayev received a report on the ongoing measures to promote regional development. Upon the Head of State’s directive, the Project Office for Regional Policy was set up.
Bozumbayev briefed about the implementation of the system of regional standards, allowing to reduce unequal access to infrastructure between/in regions, efficiently plan the development of settlements.
The Kazakh President was informed about the implementation of the national project for upgrading the energy and utilities sectors, which eyes construction and modernization of 86,000 km of utility networks as well as commissioning of an additional 7.3 GW of new power capacity, with greater involvement of domestic producers in energy and utilities sectors.
The Head of State was also briefed about the talks with transnational companies focused on better public utilities management to provide the population with access to quality and uninterrupted water supply and wastewater disposal services.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the balanced development of regions as key and set a number of specific instructions regarding the upgrade of engineering and utilities infrastructure, introduction of a unified ecosystem in the housing and utilities sector, digitalization of the water sector as well as application of water-saving technologies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.07.2025, 18:45 44911
Government Strengthens Oversight of Social Sector Spending
Tell a friend
During a briefing following the Government meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov addressed journalists’ questions regarding public spending on the social sector, primeminister.kz reports.
More than 50% of the national budget is allocated annually to social sector financing. These funds are directed toward pensions, salaries for public sector employees, benefits for large families, low-income citizens, and persons with disabilities, as well as the construction of schools and hospitals and infrastructure development. The Government is undertaking a comprehensive and systematic approach in this area.
At the same time, control over the efficiency of allocated resources has been strengthened. A reassessment of various parameters and approaches is currently underway.
The Prime Minister emphasized that recent analysis revealed instances of abuse of support measures, which runs counter to the principle of social justice.
We have now categorized the entire population into six groups. The Digital Family Map is operational, and all data has been digitized. Based on their level of well-being, people are assigned to one of the six categories. The sixth category includes families and individuals with sufficiently high incomes. We are excluding this sixth group from receiving benefits. Instead, we will focus more on those who are unable to support themselves or work. For example, a mother with many children may be unable to work due to her caregiving responsibilities. A person with a disability may be physically incapable of working. These individuals will receive special attention. Unfortunately, we have identified cases of social dependency and fraud. We are now reviewing each case individually and will put an end to all fraudulent schemes. Social assistance must be provided to those who genuinely cannot support themselves," Olzhas Bektenov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.07.2025, 16:48President signs Tax Code of Kazakhstan 18.07.2025, 11:049281Kazakhstan bets big on QazTech platform, supercomputer to boost AI adoption 18.07.2025, 13:079046President signs order expanding functions of Financial Monitoring Agency 18.07.2025, 12:007171OpenAI launches new agent mode for ChatGPT 18.07.2025, 15:516886Para swimmer Aknazar Mutalipov completes swim across Lake Balkhash in 13 hours 16.07.2025, 11:4948176President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan 15.07.2025, 19:3347886President Tokayev briefed on efforts in regional development 15.07.2025, 18:4544781Government Strengthens Oversight of Social Sector Spending 16.07.2025, 16:4540901Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law 16.07.2025, 14:4740656Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4% 27.06.2025, 16:21217456Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 18:09210646President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 17:19198281Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 20.06.2025, 19:24187046Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution 26.06.2025, 21:46185631President Tokayev arrives in Minsk