President Tokayev grants academic status to two theaters

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed today the ceremony of presenting awards to culture and art figures at the Akorda presidential palace ahead of the Cultural and Art Workers’ Day, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.





During the ceremony, the Kazakh President expressed gratitude to culture and art figures, highlighting their "contribution to the spiritual world, preserving the national identity".





It’s culture than shapes the nation, said Tokayev, highlight the role of art in making Kazakhstan recognized worldwide. "Our country is the direct successor of the unique culture of the Great Steppe".





The Head of State also said: "The finest works created on the Kazakh soil played a key role in forming the national identity".





Nowadays, our distinctive culture gains worldwide recognition. Our talented musicians perform on the world’s prestigious stages. Kazakhstani filmmakers receive high praise form experts at different international festivals, said Tokayev.





Astana successfully hosted the World Nomad Games; the city of Aktau was declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world.





The Kazakh President also mentioned the country’s efforts to digitize its cultural heritage, as 1,500 kuis, songs and the best pieces of the folk heritage of the nation are now available at the most popular platforms of the world. Tokayev also stressed the role of the creative industry in promoting the national art.





The Head of State said: "The state continues to pay special attention to art, which shapes the country’s spirituality".





The country built 45 new cultural facilities last year alone and will continue its efforts, he said.





During the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced to grant the academic status to the Kazakh Drama Theatre named after Biken Rimova, Almaty State Puppet Theatre and the Philharmonic named after Garifulla Kurmangaliyev.