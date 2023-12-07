06.12.2023, 10:36 10896
Prime Minister discusses implementation of new Comprehensive Industry Development Plan for coming 5 years with Union of Machine-Builders of Kazakhstan head
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the Union of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan Meiram Pshembayev, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting discussed the main directions of implementation of the Comprehensive Development Plan of Machine Building for 2024-2028. Alikhan Smailov noted the importance and significance of the adopted document, positively assessing the growth rate of production in mechanical engineering. According to him, the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan contributes to the development not only of the machine-building industry, but also of the country's manufacturing industry as a whole.
The Comprehensive Plan consists of 79 measures in 7 areas. Its implementation will ensure the growth of the following by 2028:
- GVA (gross value added) by 4.5 times;
- PVI (physical volume index) by 2.2 times;
- export volume by 3 times;
- investment volume by 1.5 times.
According to Meiram Prsembayev, the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan will give a significant impetus to the development of the domestic machine building industry, will allow to increase production volumes and develop export opportunities, also contributes to attracting investments and improving the system of training qualified personnel.
Implementation of the Comprehensive Plan is our priority task today. We will make every effort for qualitative fulfillment of the set target indicators and further modernization of the domestic machine-building industry," the head of the Union of Machine-Builders of Kazakhstan said.
It should be noted that mechanical engineering is the most high-tech industry, which covers 37 sub-branches and provides equipment for almost all spheres of the economy. At the same time, one job here creates up to 8-10 jobs in related industries. According to the results of 2022, the physical volume of production in mechanical engineering grew by 11%, while in the first 10 months of 2023 it grew by 27%. From January to October 2023, products worth 3.3 trillion tenge were produced.
It should be reminded that the Head of State in his Address of September 1, 2023 outlined accelerated development of the manufacturing sector, where machine building is the driver of industrial growth, as one of the main tasks. Further modernization of the industry will give a new impetus to diversification and industrialization of the country's economy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.12.2023, 19:27 2846
President Tokayev briefed on investment potential of Aktobe rgn
Images | Akorda
As part of his working visit to Aktobe region, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report delivered by governor Askhat Shakharov on the economic potential of the region and promising investment projects, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
According to the governor, in 10 months of this year, investments to the tune of 804.4bn were attracted to the region’s economy, an 8.2% increase compared with last year.
The main share of investments falls at private investments - KZT725.5bn, including in manufacturing - KZT62.6bn and metallic ore mining - KZT145.6bn.
This year, the launch of 19 major projects worth KZT57.2bn is expected. The principle of green corridor for investment projects is in place.
The Head of State was also briefed about the development of a number of infrastructure projects in the region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2023, 16:38 9346
Senators: Our task is to hear first-hand about the existing problems of firefighters and rescuers
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Deputies of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security visited the capital's fire stations, the base of the operational rescue team and a number of civil protection facilities in Astana. The trip was organized in preparation for Parliamentary hearings on the topic "Improving the civil protection system", press service of the Senate reports.
As part of meetings with personnel of the fire service units of the Astana Department of Emergency Situations, Chairman of the Senate Committee Andrei Lukin said that a bill to amend legislation on civil protection issues is currently being considered within the Parliament.
This legal act is aimed at improving the social status of employees of civil protection agencies and raises issues of improving fire, industrial and seismic safety. At our parliamentary hearings, we plan to discuss the innovations of this bill, as well as the problems of the civil protection system. Our main task is to hear first-hand what problems exist today and what needs to be changed. For our part, we are ready to bring these issues to public discussion, as well as provide assistance as part of our legislative activities", - the senator said.
During the trip, the senators visited fire station №17, specialized fire station №2, got acquainted with the work of the operational rescue team, and also visited unit № 6 named after Askar Zabikulin.
The firefighters showed the senators the work of the fire departments, familiarized them with the machinery and equipment, as well as the material and technical equipment of the rescue units.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2023, 12:29 11431
Government to continue supporting young people in their aspiration to become teachers - Alikhan Smailov
Images | Depositphotos
At the Government session headed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov discussed measures to train pedagogical staff of all levels in the republic, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek reported that today in Kazakhstan 49 universities have licenses in pedagogical areas, a total of more than 186 thousand people are trained. Within the framework of realization of instructions of the Head of the state the Standard of accreditation of pedagogical universities and the Concept of development of higher education and science till 2029 are approved.
The number of grants for pedagogical areas has increased several times in recent years and reached 15,923 units. Student scholarships have also been increased. At the same time, the requirements for admission to pedagogical professions have been strengthened.
The work on renewal of educational programs of pedagogical higher educational establishments continues, today 72% of them have been renewed. In general, these and other ongoing changes are aimed at improving the quality of training of pedagogical staff and their adaptation to modern requirements.
Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev said that currently more than 80 thousand students are trained in pedagogical specialties on the basis of colleges. 43,000 of them are state-ordered. Colleges train kindergarten teachers, teachers of primary and supplementary education, as well as art and music.
In order to improve the quality of training and methodological support of personnel, the professional standard "Teacher" has been approved. On its basis, colleges together with employers are updating and implementing 554 educational programs. More than 6,000 teachers have already improved their qualifications.
Taking into account the needs in the republic, the state order for the training of pedagogical personnel increases annually. Since this year, the qualification requirements for colleges to open pedagogical specialties have also been strengthened. This concerns the availability of appropriate licenses and ensuring employment of at least 90% of graduates.
As Head of the Government noted, the success of the educational process directly depends on the professional skills of the teacher. Rapidly changing requirements of modern life dictate the need to adapt approaches to training of pedagogical staff to them.
Today we lack about 5 thousand teachers. At the same time, universities annually graduate about 50 thousand specialists. However, many of them do not go into the profession. There are plenty of reasons for this," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
At the same time, much is being done in the republic to raise the prestige and status of a teacher, including in legislative terms.
We are increasing teachers' salaries, removing inappropriate workload and reporting. A set of measures has been taken to attract talented young people to pedagogy. Requirements for admission to pedagogical universities have been raised. And it is right," Prime Minister said.
According to him, the higher the passing score in teacher training institutions, the more opportunity to choose the strongest applicants. If 5 years ago in the Republic of Kazakhstan applicants with 50 points came to these specialties, today the average score at admission is 111.
However, the very complexity of the process of teaching in schools, the mass of requirements and the opinion formed in society that "everything is the teacher's fault", has led to a decrease in the attractiveness of this profession. Therefore, the state will continue to support young people in their desire to get a teaching profession," Head of the Government emphasized.
Alikhan Smailov reminded that the scholarships for students of pedagogical specialties were increased 2.5 times. Every fourth applicant for the state grant this year, as well as more than 1.5 thousand holders of "Altyn Belgi" wanted to become teachers.
Now we must improve the quality of education and revise teaching methods for students of pedagogical universities and colleges. We need to modernize curricula, including the competencies in demand. We need to take into account all modern realities," Prime Minister listed.
Taking into account the above, Prime Minister instructed to ensure the formation of the state order for the training of teachers on the basis of determining the forecast need in educational organizations.
It is necessary to develop and adopt appropriate regional programs to reduce the shortage of personnel in the field until February 15," he said.
Along with this, it is necessary to work out effective mechanisms for young teachers to enter the profession, to create systems of mentoring and professional development of teachers on new competencies.
It is necessary to ensure continuity of the system of pedagogical education, continuity of the content of training programs from kindergarten to university. Moreover, it is necessary to strengthen the work on providing methodological support to organizations of preschool, secondary, technical and vocational education," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2023, 11:28 11306
Kazakhstan plans to increase cargo transit from China to Europe through its territory 5 times by 2029
Issues of development of road freight transportation and transit were considered at the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As Deputy Minister of Transport Satzhan Ablaliyev reported, following the results of 9 months of the current year, the volume of road freight transportation in the republic amounted to 5.5 million tons, which is 22% more than in the same period last year. The share of domestic operators is 42%.
Positive dynamics is also observed in transit transportation. Compared to last year, there is a 44% growth from 2.5 to 3.6 million tons. The main volume is accounted for the PRC countries as cargo transportation in this direction increased twofold to 1.5 million tons. At the same time, there is a great potential for further increase in transit cargo volumes from China to Europe. If the current dynamics is maintained, the level of transit through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan will increase 5 times by 2029, which will have a positive impact on the development of the country's economy.
To reorient cargoes delivered by sea transport to road corridors and increase the share of domestic operators in transportation, measures will be taken to create bonded warehouses, increase the capacity of border crossing points, expand the domestic vehicle fleet, and introduce an effective system of distribution of permits.
On measures to expand the Khorgos transport hub, the Akim of Zhetisu region Beibit Issabaev reported, on acceleration of procedures for allocation of plots for roadside service facilities on the bypass road of Balkhash city the Akim of Karaganda region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev. Akim of Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev also informed about harmonization of roadside service facilities with the National Standard.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that developed road freight transportation directly affects all sectors of the economy. Today, 8 international road corridors with a total length of about 13 thousand kilometers pass through the territory of Kazakhstan. Among them are Western Europe - Western China, North - South, TRACECA and others.
In order to increase cargo flows along these routes and ensure the rapid passage of goods, it is necessary to reduce the existing barriers as much as possible. These include long procedures of document registration and border crossing, underdeveloped infrastructure, poor organization of transportation and many others. This is what the participants of the cargo transportation process complain about now," Prime Minister pointed out.
According to him, complaints are also caused by a long inspection of cargoes and checking of documents. At the same time, these issues could be solved through the introduction of digital solutions and integration of information systems.
Moreover, the development of bonded warehouses, which are the most important infrastructural link of cargo distribution, is required.
This is a world experience that will allow us to unload our checkpoints and increase cargo flow," Alikhan Smailov noted.
He added that at the same time there are problems with the issuance of permission forms for cargo transportation to other countries. Kazakhstan receives them on a parity basis with many countries. In this regard, the head of the Government instructed to review the mechanism of providing forms for trucking companies of Kazakhstan and not to make unnecessary demands on them.
Prime Minister also emphasized the quality of roadside service. For example, the transit corridor Western Europe - Western China was introduced more than 5 years ago, and there is still no development of roadside service.
The situation is similar on all international corridors and domestic routes. Akimats delay the provision of land plots along the roads for service facilities. Accordingly, the infrastructure is not developed," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
He also reminded that the National Standard, which establishes requirements for roadside service facilities and services provided, has long been adopted. This would allow attracting additional volumes of transit. However, many service facilities still do not meet it.
Prime Minister instructed to develop specific measures to increase the capacity of checkpoints by the end of the year. In particular, together with the Ministry of Digital Development to carry out their full digitalization and ensure integration of all information systems.
Along with this, Alikhan Smailov outlined the need to develop a roadmap for the development of transport and logistics centers and bonded warehouses, to carry out all the protracted procedures for the transfer of land plots to business entities for the construction of service facilities within 2 months, as well as to develop simplified mechanisms for attracting investors and implementation of such projects.
The Ministry of Transport should develop an effective mechanism for the distribution of foreign permit forms for domestic companies and make appropriate changes to regulatory legal acts," Prime Minister concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.12.2023, 11:26 48506
Yerzhan Seitkulov named chief of informatization department at President's Executive Office
Images | Depositphotos
As per the presidential decree, Yerzhan Seitkulov has been appointed chief of the department for informatization and information resources protection at the President’s Executive Office, Kazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
Born on April 4 ,1979, Yerzhan Seitkulov is a graduate of the Faculty of Mechanics and Mathematics of the Moscow State Lomonosov University (2001).
Yerzhan Seitkulov is an author of the idea of establishment of Kazakhstan’s information security institute. This idea was implemented through the Law "On Informatization".
He was also involved in development of Cyber Shield of Kazakhstan concept.
From 2007 to 2011, he was a member of the Young Scholars Council of the First Kazakh President’s Fund.
In 2009-2011, Yerzhan Seitkulov was the Chairman of the Young Scholars Council of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University.
In 2016-2017, he was a member of the Public Council at the ministry of information and communications.
From February 3, 2017 through October 22, 2018 he was a member of the Public Council of the ministry of defense and aerospace industry.
in 2018-2019, Yerzhan Seitkulov was a freelance advisor to the minister of defense and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2023, 19:39 47741
Reconstruction of "Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" and "Karaganda - Balkhash" routes to be completed qualitatively - Alikhan Smailov
Images | primeminister.kz
The issues of reconstruction of the republican highways "Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" and "Karaganda - Balkhash" were discussed at the meeting of Prime Minister of RK Alikhan Smailov with First Deputy Minister of CITIC Construction Yang Jianqiang, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government emphasized that it is necessary to ensure timely and quality completion of these large projects.
To carry out works in the next season it is required to procure road-building materials, including crushed stone and bitumen, in advance. Similar work should be done by subcontractor organizations," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, Prime Minister pointed out the need to take control of winter maintenance of roads to ensure the safety of drivers.
During the meeting the possibilities of participation of CITIC Construction in other highway projects in Kazakhstan, as well as the company's initiatives to launch investment projects in the spheres of industry and agriculture were also discussed.
It was noted that the central government agencies will provide the necessary support in the development of relevant projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2023, 15:37 47921
Over 520 jobs to be created in Ekibastuz by new ferroalloy plant
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a regular meeting of the State Commission on Economic Modernization, primeminister.kz reports.
The participants discussed the construction of a ferroalloy plant in Ekibastuz city, Pavlodar region. The project with the capacity of 80 thousand tons of ferrosilicon per year will create more than 520 permanent jobs and increase Kazakhstan's exports of these products to Japan, South Korea, USA, Turkey and European countries. The volume of investments under the project will amount to more than 113 billion tenge, the term of commissioning is 2025.
At the same time, topical issues of further development of oil fields were considered. Such directions as increase of production efficiency, creation of workplaces and provision of service companies with necessary volumes of works were touched upon.
In addition, the members of the State Commission discussed approaches to updating the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2021-2025. In particular, they considered updated criteria for inclusion and exclusion of objects of sale, as well as proposals for the transfer of a number of assets to a competitive environment. Thus, the transfer of Qazaq Air to a competitive environment is planned for 2024.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2023, 12:35 46666
Gas pipeline in Atyrau region to be returned to state ownership
Images | Depositphotos
The issue of return of illegally acquired assets in the sphere of commodity gas transportation was considered at the Economic Demonopolization Commission chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As a result of the inspection conducted by the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, it was found that in 2021 a private company acquired a gas pipeline in Atyrau region with a length of more than 200 meters at an undervalued cost and with numerous violations. In particular, the norm of the law on the priority right of the national operator of NC QazaqGaz JSC to acquire gas supply facilities was violated.
As a result of the discussion, the Commission decided to send the relevant materials to the court to recognize the transaction on the transfer of the gas pipeline as invalid and return the asset to the ownership of the state. In the future it is planned to use it for gas supply of large industrial enterprises of the region.
Prime Minister emphasized that similar work should be carried out for a number of other enterprises, where a similar situation has developed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
