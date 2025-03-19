17.03.2025, 11:50 6181

Six Years of Progress: Kazakhstan on Sustainable Development Pathway

It will soon be six years since Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assumed leadership of our country. During this period, Kazakhstan, despite numerous challenges - from the coronavirus pandemic to global geopolitical tensions - has achieved significant progress in economic development, primeminister.kz reports.

By the end of 2024, GDP reached $288 billion. GDP per capita exceeded $14,000, increasing by nearly 50%. Kazakhstan has moved closer to joining the ranks of high-income countries.

The Head of State has prioritized diversifying the economy with a focus on developing the non-oil sector. Concrete results of this work are already visible - non-resource industries are becoming the main driver of economic growth. Between 2019 and 2024, manufacturing output increased by 31.4%, while the construction sector grew by 96.3%. Overall, the share of manufacturing within industry has now reached parity with the extractive sector.

In 2024 alone, 180 investment projects worth 1.3 trillion tenge were implemented in the processing sector. As a result, this sector recorded almost 6% growth - the highest rate in the past decade. Over six years, production in the machining industry has tripled, with industrial output growing at an average annual rate of 20.3%.

In absolute terms, this equates to 134,000 passenger cars produced versus 30,000 in 2018. A similar trend is observed in truck production, which increased more than sixfold to 7,100 units; bus production rose sevenfold to 2,900 units; and special-purpose vehicles nearly tripled to 711 units.

At the President’s instruction, active development of the oil and gas chemical industry has begun. The country is systematically shifting from raw material exports to deep processing, producing polymers, composite materials, and chemical reagents - high value-added products in demand across various industries. One major project is the KPI plant in the Atyrau region, which has already launched and produces polypropylene. In terms of capacity, this plant surpasses all similar facilities in Central Asia.

Last year’s record grain harvest demonstrates the effectiveness of state support measures for farmers. Over six years, 2.5 trillion tenge has been allocated to subsidize the agro-industrial complex, supporting a 1.8-fold increase in gross agricultural output to 8.3 trillion tenge. Labor productivity per agricultural worker has doubled in five years, reaching 4.2 million tenge, while food production has grown 2.1 times.

Supporting domestic producers remains one of the Head of State’s key priorities. The list of goods, works, and services - including those from the machine-building, metallurgical, construction, light, and chemical industries, as well as food products - that are procured exclusively from Kazakhstani producers has been significantly expanded in public procurement.

At the same time, national development institutions continue to ramp up investments in Kazakhstan’s economy. In 2025 alone, the Baiterek holding will invest 8 trillion tenge, with this figure set to increase to 10 trillion tenge by 2027 at the President’s directive.

A crucial driver of dynamic development is attracting foreign investment, which continues to flow steadily into Kazakhstan’s economy. This underscores foreign investors’ strong confidence in the country’s economic potential, further supported by high credit ratings. In 2024, Kazakhstan received its highest-ever rating of Baa1 with a "Stable" outlook from Moody’s. International agencies S&P and Fitch also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s investment-grade credit ratings.

Over the past six years, Kazakhstan has attracted $130 billion in foreign direct investment. Notably, foreign partners have increasingly invested in the processing sector, which accounted for $72.7 billion. The UN recognized Kazakhstan as the second-largest recipient of FDI among landlocked countries.

Thanks to the President’s active diplomatic efforts, trade and economic cooperation with other countries continues to grow. As a result, over the past six years, foreign trade turnover increased 1.5 times - from $94.8 billion to $141.4 billion - while exports grew from $61.1 billion to $81.6 billion.

A key achievement has been the growing share of processed goods in exports. By the end of last year, exports of processed goods reached $28.8 billion, nearly double the figure for 2018. The share of machinery, equipment, vehicles, instruments, and apparatus in exports grew from 1.1% to 5.8%. The trend of reducing raw material dependency in exports continued, declining from 74.5% in 2018 to 63.5% in 2024.

Large-scale modernization of the country’s infrastructure is underway under the leadership of the President.

For many years, the heat and power sector was neglected: the wear rate of utility networks reached 65% nationwide, and in some regions - up to 90%. Today, the acute phase of the crisis in the energy and utilities sector has been overcome. While in 2019, the average depreciation of heating sources stood at 71%, it has now been reduced to 61%, and this work will continue.

At the President’s instruction, the National Project was launched last year to modernize 86,000 kilometers of engineering networks and commission new generation capacities. This will reduce accidents by 20%, decrease the average wear of the utilities sector by 40% nationwide, and boost generation capacity by more than 7 GW.

It is important to note that domestic production will be maximized in this area. Enterprises manufacturing products for the utilities sector will be fully utilized. The projected production volume of Kazakhstani companies will total about 3.5 trillion tenge.

Since 2019, electricity consumption has risen by 14% to around 120 billion kWh. Considering population growth and the ongoing policy of industrial development and digitalization, further increases in energy consumption are expected. In this regard, nuclear power development has been launched at the President’s directive. The site for the first nuclear power plant has been identified, and work is underway to select locations for two additional plants.

The construction industry is showing record growth. The volume of commissioned housing in 2024 grew by 6.4 million square meters, or 51.4%, compared to 2018, reaching 19 million square meters. From 2019 to 2024, a total of 97.8 million square meters of housing was delivered, enabling tens of thousands of Kazakh families to purchase homes and improve their quality of life.

In addition, the President closely monitors the repair and construction of roads. Over the past six years, 4,400 kilometers of national highways have been reconstructed. These include major corridors such as Center-East, Center-South, Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan, and others. In 2024 alone, construction and repairs covered 12,000 kilometers of highways - 8,000 kilometers of republican roads and 4,000 kilometers of local roads - a record figure.

In the same period, about 250 new roadside service facilities were built, raising the share of facilities that meet national standards from 52% to 90%.

Against the backdrop of growing freight volumes transported by rail, demand for repair work has increased. In 2024, the volume of major railway repairs rose by 41% compared to 2019. In total, 3,000 kilometers of railways have undergone capital repairs over six years.

This year, the construction of the Dostyk-Moyinty second track will be completed, increasing capacity from 12 pairs of trains to 60. In addition, the Almaty bypass will be finalized, reducing congestion at the Almaty railway hub by 40%.

The implementation of these projects will enhance freight turnover between Europe and China and expand Kazakhstan's export potential.

Maritime transport has also grown by 20% since 2019, with significant gains along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Thanks to ongoing modernization, the transit flow through this corridor has increased sixfold since 2019 (reaching 4.5 million tons in 2024), while exports of Kazakh goods along this route have grown 12 times. The new Astana-Arkalyk-Turgai-Irgiz highway, announced by the President, will further strengthen this route.

Gasification of the country continues. By early 2025, more than 12 million people will have access to natural gas. In 2024, over 1,700 kilometers of gas networks were built. This year, 45 additional gasification projects for settlements are underway, which will expand gas coverage to 12.4 million people and raise the gasification level to 62%.

Providing Kazakhstanis with access to quality drinking water and modernizing the water supply system is a key priority. Significant progress has been made in recent years: while in 2019 water supply coverage stood at 97.2% in cities and 86.4% in villages, these figures have now reached 99.4% and 97.8%, respectively. Out of 6,256 villages, 5,523 now have access to water. The remaining 733 villages will be connected to clean water by the end of this year. Centralized water supply facilities will be built in 238 villages, and complex block modules will be installed in 595 rural settlements.

To address water shortages in Astana, at the President’s initiative, Pumping and Filtration Station No. 3 with a capacity of 105,000 cubic meters per day was completed in 2023. Work is also starting on a water pipeline from the Satpayev Canal, which will ensure a long-term solution to the capital’s water supply.

Alongside infrastructure modernization, gasification, and road construction, protecting citizens from emergencies is of critical importance. A series of tragic events revealed deficiencies in the material and technical capacity of emergency services.

At the President’s directive, modern rescue vehicles, equipment, and gear have been purchased to ensure prompt and effective emergency response. Over the past six years, equipment levels have risen from 53% to 64% and will continue to improve.

These measures have strengthened both emergency preparedness and public safety. New technological solutions, including a nationwide public alert system, are now being implemented.

Kazakhstan’s integrated security approach also involves enhancing crime prevention and law enforcement under the "Law and Order" principle. Since 2019, the overall crime rate has dropped by 52%, and by 60% in public spaces.

The protection of citizens' rights, particularly women and children, is a priority. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev consistently advocates zero tolerance for domestic violence. As part of this policy, a law has been adopted to toughen penalties for domestic violence, including the criminalization of battery and intentional infliction of minor bodily harm, previously regulated only by administrative law.

Additionally, the Head of State has announced a new unified programme, "Children of Kazakhstan," aimed at systematizing and expanding support for the younger generation.

At the National Kurultai held on March 14 this year, the President once again emphasized that Kazakhstan is a social state - a principle reflected in tangible state measures aimed at improving social indicators.

Over the past six years, the minimum wage has gradually doubled from 42,500 to 85,000 tenge, positively impacting the well-being of around 2 million citizens. Salaries for approximately 600,000 teachers have doubled, while doctors' salaries have increased by 30% annually for three consecutive years. Salaries for mid-level medical personnel have risen by 20%, and wages for 38,000 social workers have also doubled. An allowance for large families, regardless of income, has been introduced, and childcare benefits have been extended from one year to one and a half years. A special allowance has also been introduced for workers in hazardous industries.

Since 2019, life expectancy has risen from 73 to 75 years. Total mortality has decreased by 7.8%, maternal mortality by 26.3%, and infant mortality by 15.8%, driven by improved prevention measures and expanded screening coverage.

Since 2019, 955 healthcare facilities have been built across the country, including major institutions such as the National Scientific Oncology Center and the National Emergency Medicine Coordination Center.

Thanks to the special presidential program "Ansaghan Sabi," more than 9,000 babies have been born to families who were previously unable to have children since 2021.

Particular attention is being paid to strengthening the human resources of the healthcare system, especially in rural areas. For example, a one-time payment of 8.5 million tenge has been introduced for medical professionals who agree to work in rural communities for a minimum of five years. Additional tools are in place to help resolve housing issues for these workers.

In education, efforts are focused on eliminating shortages of places in schools and kindergartens, improving the quality of education, and raising the status of teachers. Over the past six years, 1,367 kindergartens have opened, reducing waiting lists fivefold. All children from socially vulnerable families now receive free meals.

Since 2019, Kazakhstan has built a record number of schools - 1,200 educational institutions, creating around 1 million new student places.

More than 3,000 rural schools have been modernized, resolving issues related to 32 emergency schools, 71 three-shift schools, and space shortages in 200 schools across Kazakhstan.

The construction of approximately 200 more schools will continue this year. Additionally, the President has instructed the modernization of 1,000 schools in district centers and villages. This is especially important, as two-thirds of all secondary schools are located in rural areas.

The Year of Vocational Professions, declared by the President, has provided momentum for enhancing technical and vocational education. Partnerships between colleges and industrial enterprises are being strengthened to train qualified and in-demand personnel for Kazakhstan’s new economy. Currently, 410 educational institutions are supported by 498 companies, and 180 colleges have been modernized under the "Zhas Maman" project. Scholarships for college students have increased by 50%, and 251 dormitories for 62,000 university students have been built.

Supporting scientific personnel is no less important, especially given that the share of young people in science has increased sixfold over the past six years, reaching 46%. To this end, the number of educational grants for doctoral programs is increasing, and opportunities for conducting research are expanding.

A key focus is on introducing scientific achievements into the real economy and commercializing research. This year alone, 2,297 scientific projects and 299 scientific and technical programs are underway. Young scientists are actively engaged, with 1,055 projects currently being implemented.

Regarding commercialization, 208 projects have already been successfully launched, and more than 180 have reached the sales stage. The total contribution of these projects to the national economy amounts to 118.7 billion tenge. Over 2,000 new jobs have been created, 25 projects have entered export markets, and six projects have achieved sales exceeding 1 billion tenge each.

Sports infrastructure is also rapidly developing. Over the past six years, 314 sports and fitness centers and 58 swimming pools have been built across the regions. The number of children's and youth sports schools has increased by 40, from 481 to 521. As a result, the share of citizens regularly engaged in physical culture and sports has risen from 31.5% (5.9 million people) to 41.4% (8.4 million people).

The President’s directive to channel proceeds from the recovery of illegally withdrawn assets toward solving social issues has become an effective tool for modernizing social infrastructure.

More than 194 billion tenge has already been transferred from the Special State Fund to implement about 280 projects in education, healthcare, sports, social security, as well as to modernize utility networks and water facilities.

The Head of State places particular emphasis on full-scale digitalization and the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence, which are to become new drivers of economic growth.

Kazakhstan has already achieved notable success in this area, increasing IT service exports and confidently leading Central Asia’s digital sector.

This is an industry where Kazakhstan holds competitive advantages. Digital solutions have become firmly integrated into various spheres, ensuring efficiency and accelerated development. Tools such as the Digital Family Card, Social Wallet, and digital vouchers for kindergartens are actively used. Additionally, Kazakhstan has created QazaqLaw (a legislative assistant), a national LLM language model, and is developing solutions such as Digital Business Card and others.

The volume of innovative products has more than doubled over the past five years - from 1.1 trillion to 2.4 trillion tenge.

To stimulate AI development, the President has established the Qazaqstan Venture Group, a fund of funds based at the Astana International Financial Centre, with a target funding volume of $1 billion. The fund will prioritize investment in innovative projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

The Alem.ai International Centre for Artificial Intelligence, which will contribute to the country’s accelerated digital transformation, is set to open this year.

At the recent meeting of the National Kurultai, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the great potential for advancing digitalization, artificial intelligence, transportation, energy, the agro-industrial sector, and human capital. The government will make every effort to achieve these goals.

As you can see, we have accomplished much over the past six years, but even more ambitious tasks lie ahead.

I am confident that, under the steady leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan will achieve great success and fully realize its immense potential.
 

18.03.2025, 19:30 7586

Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Tuesday afternoon, Akorda reports.

Bektenov briefed the Kazakh President on the social and economic development of the country, ongoing work to harness new growth opportunities and efforts towards economic reforms. It was stated that Kazakhstan’s economic expansion stood at 5.4% in January-February this year.

The Kazakh Premier also delivered a report on the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State following the 4th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), relating to major infrastructure and energy projects, digitalization and human capital development.

President Tokayev was also informed of flood control measures the Republican Headquarters takes. It was highlighted that monitoring the flood situation round the clock is in place as well as that over 37,000 personnel and 13,000 vehicles are on standby.

In conclusion, the Kazakh President set tasks to continue supporting the real sector of economy, promoting investments and enhancing the social policy.
 

18.03.2025, 17:21 8191

President Tokayev rebukes government bodies at Kazakh Security Council sitting

President Tokayev rebukes government bodies at Kazakh Security Council sitting
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Telegram channel of Advisor of the President - Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay, Kazinform News Agency reports.

During the sitting, there was a detailed discussion with critical remarks addressed to all relevant government bodies.

The Head of State emphasized the need to strengthen joint and coordinated efforts aimed at countering extremism, terrorism, and enhancing national security in all its aspects.

President Tokayev took the floor to deliver analytical remarks on the state of affairs in those areas, highlighting the critical importance of organizing work based on the concept of "Law and Order".

He stressed the exceptional relevance of ensuring food and environmental security, as well as the development of digital tools and artificial intelligence in order to address the issues of concern for the country's citizens.

The Head of State instructed the Government to focus its efforts on implementing the program for building a Just Kazakhstan in the interests of the entire society.

Earlier, it was reported that during the sitting President Tokayev pointed out that national security strategy development should be assessed by specific results.
 

18.03.2025, 16:26 8221

Almassadam Satkaliyev named new Chairman of Nuclear Energy Agency

Almassadam Satkaliyev named new Chairman of Nuclear Energy Agency
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakhstan has announced the appointment of Almassadam Satkaliyev as the Chairman of the newly established Nuclear Energy Agency, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Satkaliyev has been relieved of his duties as the Energy Minister by the corresponding decree signed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Born in 1970 in Almaty, Almasadam Satkaliyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Nazarbayev University and the Stanford University. Throughout his career, he worked for many Kazakhstani companies, namely KazTransOil, KEGOC, Samruk Energy and so on.

In 2021-2023, he took up the post of the Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna.

In April 2023, Satkaliyev was appointed as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan signed a decree on steps for further improvement of public administration in Kazakhstan, providing for establishment of a Nuclear Energy Agency.
 

18.03.2025, 15:25 8056

Tokayev signs decree establishing Nuclear Energy Agency

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan signed on Tuesday a decree on steps for further improvement of public administration in Kazakhstan, providing for establishment of a Nuclear Energy Agency, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The decree signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes the Nuclear Energy Agency a state body directly subordinated and accountable to the President of Kazakhstan, assuming the functions and powers of the Energy Ministry in the subsoil use area, especially uranium mining, use of nuclear energy, ensuring radiological protection of people, creation and operation of a Semipalatinsk Nuclear Safety Zone.

The Kazakh Presidential Administration Office is set to submit for consideration the draft regulations and organizational regulations for the Agency, reads the decree.

Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on the NPP project on October 6 last year. The majority of voters, totaling 71.12% (5,561,937 people), supported the construction, while 26.13% (2,045,271 people) opposed it. Voter turnout reached 63.66%, with a total of 7,820,204 participants.
 

18.03.2025, 15:19 8471

National security strategy development should be assessed by concrete results, Kazakh President

The Head of State chaired a regular meeting of the Kazakh Security Council, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Those attending debated the results of the implementation of the 2021-2025 national security risk management action plan in 2024 that was adopted for the development of the national security strategy.

The Government members and heads of concerned state bodies reported on achieving the main indicators.

They also discussed issues that need further consideration concerning social, economic, environmental and information security.

The Head of State stressed the national security strategy fulfillment should be assessed on tangible results of great importance for the society.

Following the meeting, the President set state bodies certain tasks.
 

18.03.2025, 14:07 8686

Kazakhstan's film output to grow by 58% by 2024

Kazakhstan's film output to grow by 58% by 2024
Images | Depositphotos
At the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the development of creative industries and digitalisation of culture and art, primeminister.kz reports.

The reports were made by the Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev. The floor was also given to representatives of the creative environment: poetess and musician, founder of the network of creative hubs Ozge Epic Makpal Zhumabai, General Director of the production centre TOP PRO CINEMA Alexander Aksyutitsu; management of IT-companies - founder and CEO of Game Of Drones Abylaikhan Zhakanov, co-founder and CEO of Sazalem Nuraiym Musalieva.

Today, the creative industry of Kazakhstan is represented by 12 areas, which employs about 143,600 people. In the sphere of digitalisation the Ministry of Culture and Information supports 4 information systems: e-Archive, NGO Database, e-Library, e-Cinema.

During the meeting, it was noted that the world export of creative goods and services exceeded $250 billion by the end of last year. According to the forecasts of the research company G20 Insights, by 2030, the share of the creative economy will account for at least 10 per cent of the world GDP.

Prime Minister stressed that the Head of State had set a task to develop measures to support the development of the creative industry. As part of the implementation of the order, the relevant legislative framework has been adopted. As a result of the measures taken since 2019, the creative economy in Kazakhstan has grown more than 3 times. However, its contribution to the country's GDP is about 1%. At the same time, the growth rate of some ‘creative’ industries is higher than that of certain production spheres.

Last year a significant contribution to gross value added was given by the development of computer games - this is about 460 billion tenge. Last year, the output of Kazakhstani films grew by 58 per cent. Among the top 10 box office films, every second film was a domestic production. Collections from foreign and domestic films were roughly equalised. This indicates the growing interest of viewers in national content.


At the meeting of the Kurultai, the Head of State instructed to pay special attention to the films and TV series. The main thing should not be the quantity and maximum profit from the projects. It should be really high-quality cinema," Olzhas Bektenov said.

Head of the Government emphasised that good cinema requires investment of appropriate funds that can be received from distribution. However, today the main profit from the screening of films remains with the owners of cinemas. The need to balance the interests of producers and distributors of film products was noted.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that in order to ensure transparency of revenues and respect for copyrights it is necessary to launch a platform e-cinema. In order to preserve documents and improve the efficiency of archives should also pay attention to the further development of the information system e-Archive, to complete the work on synchronisation of existing data with the online platform Batyrlarga tagzym.

The importance of work with existing platforms was noted. So, today in the system e-library there is an opportunity to access books from classics to modern editions. The popularity of audiobooks is growing, in connection with which it is important to place the works of Kazakhstani authors on online platforms in different languages to popularise domestic literature, including abroad.

Special attention should be paid to the digitalisation of museums. In addition, it is necessary to introduce a unified electronic ticketing system for cultural organisations.

The Head of the Government has instructed the Ministry of Culture and Information with all interested state bodies to create a Creative Industry Development Fund by 1 July this year to attract investment, finance projects, as well as promote export of Kazakhstani creative products. Taking into account regional peculiarities, it is important to introduce point measures of state support for creative projects.

The Ministries of Culture and Information, National Economy, Finance and interested state bodies have been tasked with developing a concept for the further development of creative industries for 2026-2030.

Akimats of Akmola, Almaty, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions have been instructed to create creative hubs in regional centres by the end of this year. On their basis there should be effective platforms for interaction between representatives of creative industries with investors to finance projects.

The Ministries of Culture and Information, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry need to establish clear joint work on the sustainable development of creative industries and digitalisation of the entire sphere of culture and art.
 

18.03.2025, 12:31 13971

Kazakhstan to develop 2026-2030 creative industries development concept

Kazakhstan to develop 2026-2030 creative industries development concept
Images | primeminister.kz
At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov set tasks to bolster the country’s creative industries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He charged the Culture and Information Ministry and concerned state bodies to establish the Creative Industry Development Fund by July 1 which is purposed to attract investments, fund projects, and contribute to the exports of creative products.

The Prime Minister assigned Culture, National Economy, and Finance Ministers and concerned state bodies to draft the 2026-2030 creative industries further development concept by the yearend.

Besides, he tasked akimats of Akmola, Almaty, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions to build creative hubs in the regional centers by the end of the year to serve as platforms for cooperation between creative industries and investors.

As earlier reported, the Creative Industry Development Fund will bet set up in Kazakhstan involving top creative and educational organizations of Kazakhstan.
 

18.03.2025, 11:34 13661

Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools in 2025

Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools in 2025
Images | Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry
Since 2019 Kazakhstan has been developing large infrastructure projects to build 1,200 new schools for over 1 million seats countrywide, Kazinform News Agency reports.

422 schools for 510,000 seats were commissioned in 2023 and 2024 to solve the lack of seats in 200 schools across Kazakhstan and three-shift schooling problems.

217 schools for 460,00 seats will be built in Kazakhstan by the yearend under the Comfortable School national project initiated by the Head of State. 105 new schools were constructed in 2024, of which 40% were in rural areas. Construction of 112 more comfortable schools will be completed this year.

89 schools for 100,000 seats were built using the recovered assets countrywide. 61 of which for 74,400 seats were already put into service.

Besides, for the past three years over 4,000 schools were updated, and over 2,000 were equipped with modern chemistry, biology, and physics classes in district centers and villages.

200 schools more for 300,000 seats will be built in Kazakhstan in 2025, an official spokesperson of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry Mereke Amangeldykyzy said.

She added the Head of State tasked to renovate almost 1,300 schools, including 900 rural ones.
 

