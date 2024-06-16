This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
SPECA countries discussed digitalization of multimodal data exchange along the Trans-Caspian transport corridor
Head of State Tokayev briefed on measures against corruption
Kazakh President tasks to step up work with investors to implement Alatau City project
Kazakhstan to introduce penalties for sexual harrassment
The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is currently working to introduce liability for harassment. Legislative amendments and the initiative itself are being discussed by the government agencies. I believe this issue will be considered in the nearest time. The law is being drafted by the Ministry of Labor," Zulkhairov said at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service.
Olzhas Bektenov meets Central Asia head of PepsiCo: Kazakhstan localises food industry production
The USA is one of the most important investment partners of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is interested in long-term co-operation with such strategic investors as PepsiCo. We are committed to honouring our investment protection obligations and are ready to provide the necessary support," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Head of State Tokayev chairs meeting on tourism promotion
In collaboration with ADB and Turkey - about Halal
Halal standards are receiving increasing attention worldwide and the areas of Halal standardisation are expanding. Not so long ago the Halal sphere concerned only a few types of everyday products, but today Halal has expanded its boundaries to such spheres as transport and logistics, finance and credit, tourism and hospitality, clothing and footwear production, restaurant business and many others", - said J.Esenbekova. - In this regard, the seminar, where dozens of domestic specialists were trained for 8 days on Halal requirements and OIC/SMIIC international standards, is a very important event.
Today, the Halal market is more than 1.8 billion consumers worldwide and a turnover of 2 to 5 trillion dollars, taking into account Halal financing", - noted E. Kırıcıoğlu before the audience. - Kazakhstan has a reputation for self-sufficiency in food supply. Local meat, grain and vegetables have a pleasant taste and are grown in favourable conditions, and given the mental choices of a large part of the population, your country is well positioned to compete in international markets in the production of products acceptable from the point of view of Islam.
Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration visited enterprises and met with the business community of Turkestan region
During the site visit, we learnt about the resources and challenges faced by entrepreneurs and businesses in Turkestan region. We see great potential for the development of production and exports in this region and are ready to support its development", - said Kairat Torebayev.
We realise the importance of timely consideration and support of projects at all stages of their implementation. Therefore, providing financing and support to entrepreneurs is our priority", - emphasised Kairat Torebayev.
Government ready to start practical implementation of Kazakhstan-Korea agreements reached
Kazakhstan sees great prospects in the development of trade and economic partnership. In order to ensure the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation, the Government is ready to immediately begin practical implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
