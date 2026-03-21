20.03.2026, 09:00 5256
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid Al-Fitr
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr (Oraza Ait), noting the symbolic coincidence of the holiday with Nauryz this year, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State sincerely congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Oraza Ait highlighting that this is a special and sacred celebration for all Muslims, symbolizing spiritual purification and enlightenment, mutual respect and solidarity, modesty and moderation, compassion and integrity.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted by observing the thirty-day fast, believers live in harmony with themselves and the world, strengthen their spirit, share the joy of life with others, and extend a helping hand to those in need. These principles reflect the true essence of Islam and affirm the high moral values and humanistic ideals on which our society is built.
The President emphasized that this year Oraza Ait and Nauryz coincided marking a new historical stage in the country’s development.
He reminded the people of Kazakhstan adopted a new Constitution and made a decisive choice in favor of a bright future, Justice, and Progress. This act of the people's will becomes a new milestone in the chronicle of our independent state.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all good health, happiness, and prosperity.
May our Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, flourish! Oraza Ait kabyl bolsyn," the President said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.03.2026, 17:24 34596
Tokayev says Kazakhstan sees 6-fold rise in science funding in past 5 years
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday met with scientists at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the "tight race for technological supremacy between countries is unfolding." The Kazakh leader highlighted the importance of prioritizing digitalization and AI adoption to unleash the country’s potential.
In the past five years, total investment in science has risen 6-fold, said the president. "The number of research universities in our country is growing, and their ties with real-sector production are being strengthened. The government data indicates more than 200 commercial projects have been launched to date, helping to shape the ‘university - research - innovation - commercialization’ ecosystem. Science cities are being created, and the construction of technoparks and engineering centers has begun," he said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that under the new Constitution, Kazakhstan recognizes advancement of education, science, innovation as a national strategic priority.
There are more than 420 research organizations operating in Kazakhstan, employing over 27,000 scientists and research personnel. This is a very large academic community. It is particularly encouraging that the scientific environment is becoming younger - nearly half of Kazakhstan’s scientists are under 40 years old, said the president.
Tokayev said he maintains a positive outlook on science in Kazakhstan, highlighting that he is far from idealizing the current state of science in the country, and certainly far from any ‘euphoria over success.’
Both the Government and the scientific community share a common strategic goal, which is to create a more effective scientific environment, stimulate innovation in the economic sphere, and bring science as close as possible to production, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2026, 20:24 73111
Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today signed a decree, aimed at strengthening the protection of the rights and interests of families, promoting traditional family values, and enhancing demographic policy, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State signed the decree establishing the Office of the Commissioner for Family Affairs under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Operating within the National Commission on Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as a deputy chairperson on a voluntary basis, the Commissioner will be responsible for strengthening the protection of the rights and interests of families, reinforcing the institution of the family and traditional family values, improving state family and demographic policy, preventing domestic violence, and promoting the well-being of Kazakhstani families.
The Government is tasked to take measures stemming from this decree.
Oversight of the implementation of this decree is assigned to the Kazakh President’s Administration.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2026, 19:20 73361
Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Agreement on the Readmission and Transit of Persons with Illegal Stay between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Austria, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.
The document seeks to establish a legal framework for effective cooperation between Kazakhstan and Austria in combating illegal migration, as well as introduce fast and orderly procedures for identifying and safely returning individuals who do not meet, or no longer meet, the conditions for entry and stay in the territories of the two countries.
The agreement provides for a system of legal, administrative, and procedural measures aimed at implementing mechanisms for the readmission and transit of persons with illegal stay. It also outlines procedures for dispute resolution, its entry into force, duration, and conditions for termination.
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Austria’s Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum have been designated as competent authorities responsible for implementing the document.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2026, 12:35 74456
Olzhas Bektenov Chairs Meeting of Baiterek Holding Board of Directors: Economic Support Volume Doubles in 2025
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek, during which the results of the implementation of the Investment Policy for 2025, as well as issues of further financing of priority sectors of the economy, were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Opening the meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated members of the Board of Directors and invited participants on the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and noted the historical significance of this event.
Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of its political, socio-economic and social development. We all face significant work in implementing the principles, norms and postulates enshrined in the Basic Law of the country," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
According to Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek Holding Rustam Karagoyshin, in 2025 the volume of financing for non-resource sectors of the economy through subsidiary organizations amounted to 8 trillion tenge, which is 96% higher than the level of the previous year. Support totaling 7.1 trillion tenge was provided to around 75 thousand companies and organizations. The export volume of enterprises that received support from the Holding reached 1.9 trillion tenge, which is twice the figure of 2024.
Particular attention was paid to support for the agro-industrial complex. In 2025, financing of the agro-industrial complex amounted to 1.4 trillion tenge, increasing by 31% compared to the previous year. With the support of the Holding, more than 11.5 thousand units of agricultural machinery were acquired. As a result of the Holding’s activities, more than 10 thousand new jobs were created.
As part of the implementation of the поручение of the Head of State given at a meeting in the Akmola region on the harvesting campaign, work continues on early financing of the 2026 sowing campaign. The Board of Directors approved the issuance of bonds in the amount of up to 300 billion tenge for spring field and harvesting works through the Agrarian Credit Corporation. Financing was also approved for leasing of domestically produced agricultural machinery in the amount of up to 150 billion tenge through KazAgroFinance, as well as mortgage lending in the amount of up to 100 billion tenge through Otbasy Bank for socially vulnerable groups of the population and those on housing waiting lists.
In 2026, Baiterek Holding plans to allocate up to 8 trillion tenge to support sectors of the economy. Priority areas include financing of industry and infrastructure, support for the agricultural sector, export development and provision of affordable housing for the population.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of further increasing support for the real sector of the economy, developing non-resource sectors and ensuring maximum efficiency of the Holding’s instruments. Following the meeting, the consolidated risk report for the fourth quarter of 2025, the results of the implementation of the Action Plan for improving corporate governance, and the results of the evaluation of the Board of Directors’ performance for 2025 were also approved.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2026, 20:18 104611
President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a working meeting to discuss the implementation of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which was adopted at the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The meeting was attended by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, State Counselor Erlan Karin, Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay, Presidential Assistant on Legal Issues Yerzhan Zhienbayev, and Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev.
The President noted that the Decree "On measures for implementing the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted on March 15, 2026," has been signed today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that there is much work to be done to bring the provisions of laws and other regulatory legal acts into conformity with the Constitution.
President Tokayev noted that, as a matter of priority, laws essential for the functioning of all institutions of power must be realigned with the new Constitution.
Altogether, six constitutional laws and three laws on amendments to other legislative acts are to be adopted.
In view of the date the Constitution enters into force, the respective laws must be adopted before the conclusion of the parliamentary session.
The Head of State assigned the high-quality, timely development and enactment of the new laws. In addition, the Government is to ensure the timely updating of subordinate legislation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2026, 15:20 104941
Tokayev signs decree giving effect to new Constitution
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday signed a decree on measures to implement the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted during the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State decreed to publish the text of the Constitution adopted on March 15 in Yegemen Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspapers.
Under the decree, the original copy of Kazakhstan’s Constitution adopted on August 30, 1995, will be transferred to the Archive of the Kazakh President. It also establishes that the original copy of the Constitution will be held and preserved by the President.
The Central Referendum Commission is tasked to transfer the text of the Constitution to the Institute of Legislation and Legal Information to ensure its availability in the Reference Control Bank of Regulatory Legal Acts.
The decree provides that under the Kazakh President’s legislative initiative, draft constitutional laws on the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and on Khalyk Kenesi of Kazakhstan will be submitted for consideration to the Majilis, while the Presidential Administration together with government agencies concerned are instructed to design and submit for the President’s consideration these drafts.
It also defines that under the Kazakh Government’s legislative initiative, draft constitutional laws on the status of the Kazakh capital and on the administrative-territorial structure will be put forward to the Majilis for consideration.
The Government, central, and local authorities are charged with taking necessary measures to align regulatory legal acts with the Constitution. The Government is also tasked to approve a plan for promoting the Constitution before April 7, 2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2026, 14:54 105211
President: The Constitution can rightfully be called a truly People’s Law
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Upon completion of the procedure of signing the Constitution of Kazakhstan and the decree "On the measures of implementation of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted on March 15, 2026", the President addressed the attendees of the ceremony, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
We have adopted the People’s Constitution, deeply realizing our imperative duty to the future generations. The Constitution is a new foundation for a strong, energetic, and competitive Kazakhstan. This document continues the tradition of the Great Steppe laws, demonstrating unbreakable historical ties and continuity of generations," said the President.
The Head of State emphasized that the new Constitution meets the requirements of modern times and at the same time, it continues the centuries-long history of our statehood.
He underscored that the Constitution can rightfully be named a truly People’s Law, since within it "the spirit of patriotism and heroism, traditions inherited from our ancestors, are closely interwined with creativity and innovation."
The Constitution is a steel shield guarding the interests of the state. One of its main goals is to protect territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of the country, the rights and freedoms of citizens, and to guarantee the strengthening of social justice, and the rule of law. It also creates conditions for the development of education, science, innovation, and culture, while ensuring environmental protection. The Fundamental Law of Kazakhstan is an unshakable symbol of solidarity and indestructible unity of our nation," concluded the President.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2026, 09:50 102941
Final results of referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan announced
Tell a friend
The Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan has announced the final results of voting across the country, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Commission, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.03.2026, 09:01A meeting of the Regional Investment Headquarters was held in the Akmola Region 20.03.2026, 14:558591Kazakhstan and India Strengthen Strategic Partnership 20.03.2026, 19:508341Opportunities for Exporting Ethiopian Coffee to Kazakhstan were Discussed in Addis Ababa 20.03.2026, 21:248086The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 20.03.2026, 16:007501Parliament to hold joint session of chambers on March 27 16.03.2026, 19:25114061President Tokayev inks decree for 2026 military conscription and discharge 17.03.2026, 14:54105001President: The Constitution can rightfully be called a truly People’s Law 17.03.2026, 15:20104731Tokayev signs decree giving effect to new Constitution 17.03.2026, 20:18104401President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution 17.03.2026, 09:50103291Final results of referendum on new Constitution of Kazakhstan announced 19.02.2026, 15:10167361Quake hits 311 km southeast of Almaty city 13.03.2026, 22:04166381Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the Grand Duke of Luxembourg 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations164331Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 13.03.2026, 19:48163081Tokyo Places High Value on the Outcomes of the Kazakhstan President's Visit to Japan 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law162916Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law