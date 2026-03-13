12.03.2026, 16:35 14616
Tokayev says draft Constitution enables entirely new, more effective political system
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If supported, the draft Basic Law is to pave the way for an entirely new, more efficient political system, that will drive sustainable development in the long-term, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Speaking at the III Republican Forum of Maslikhat Deputies, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the draft Constitution will introduce a provision restricting chief justices and judges of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court chair, and the Prosecutor General to one term.
The Kazakh president called the single-term office for senior state officials an "unprecedented political novelty."
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the Qurultay will have the power to strip judges of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of immunity, approve the nominee for Prime Minister.
So, the checks and balances system is getting stronger and more efficient," - said the president.
Stressing that the new Constitution seeks to abolish presidential quota in the new bicameral Parliament, President Tokayev said "deputies should be elected under uniform rules, with no exceptions or privileges."
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13.03.2026, 21:01 1876
Digital Qazaqstan strategy set to serve interests of all people - President Tokayev
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday held a working meeting focusing on the Digital Qazaqstan project at his official residence Akorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Speaking at the meeting, President Tokayev said extensive work is yet to be done under the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence he declared early this year. He said that widespread adoption of advanced technologies and AI across all areas of the country’s life is the key objective.
First of all, it is necessary to create a favorable institutional, legal, and business environment. Kazakhstan was among the first countries in the world to introduce flexible and modern digital regulation. The Digital Code has been adopted, and the Law on Artificial Intelligence has come into force. However, this is only the beginning of a large-scale journey, and we must not stop here. The world has entered an era of dynamic technological change. You are well aware of this. Science, education, and technology are developing at a rapid pace, which means the regulatory framework also requires prompt updates. In short, we must formulate a unified definition of a digital state that is clear to every citizen. The Digital Qazaqstan strategy must be based on the real needs of citizens and businesses, said the Kazakh president.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stated that there are a number of pressing issues that require prompt solutions.
It is important to ensure the accelerated digitalization of public administration. Currently, more than 90% of public services have been switched to an online format. However, interdepartmental information systems are not integrated into end-to-end processes. Speed and quality must be priorities at all stages, he said.
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13.03.2026, 14:18 2241
New deputy governor appointed at National Bank of Kazakhstan
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By a presidential order, Binur Zhalenov has been appointed Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Binur Zhalenov was born on January 19, 1993. His academic background includes:
- L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (2010-2014): Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering and Software.
- New York University (2019-2021): Master of Science in Information Systems / Master of Business Administration (MBA).
- University of Cambridge, Judge Business School (2022): Cambridge FinTech and Regulatory Innovation program at the Centre for Alternative Finance.
- He is a recipient of the Bolashak International Scholarship.
Professional experience
- IT Consultant, Center for Electronic Commerce LLP, Ministry of Finance (September 2013 - October 2015).
- Manager / Development Director / Deputy General Director, Isker Akparat LLP (November 2015 - December 2018).
- Research Assistant, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, New York University (March 2019 - December 2020).
- Technology Strategy Consultant, IBM iX, New York (February 2020 - December 2020).
- Advisor to the Governor, National Bank of Kazakhstan (Remote) (June 2019 - January 2021).
- Chairman of the Management Board, Center for Development of Payment and Financial Technologies of the National Bank (February 2021 - February 2023).
- CEO, Kazakhstan Interbank Settlement Center of the National Bank (February 2023 - August 2023).
- Chairman of the Board, National Payment Corporation of the National Bank (August 2023 - September 2024).
- Chief Digital Transformation Officer / Advisor to the Governor, National Bank (since September 2024).
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13.03.2026, 11:11 2551
Share of Agricultural Product Processing in Kazakhstan to Reach 70% by the End of the Year
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At a regular meeting of the Headquarters for Ensuring Economic Growth, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, preliminary results of the development of certain sectors of the manufacturing industry were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.
Over the first two months of the current year, high growth rates have been observed in the production of food products and beverages. The volume of food production reached 665 billion tenge, with the physical volume index (PVI) at 111.9% against the planned 104.3%. The forecast for the first quarter is 112%.
Beverage production reached 175.4 billion tenge, with a PVI of 110.2% against the planned 104.2%. The target for January-March is 110.3%. For comparison, last year Kazakhstan produced beverages worth 1.2 trillion tenge.
As noted by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov, the food industry demonstrates a stable development dynamic.
According to the results of 2025, food production totaled 3.9 trillion tenge, which is 8.1% higher than in 2024 (3.3 trillion tenge). In 2026, this figure is expected to reach 4.7 trillion tenge.
Growth is ensured through diversification of sown areas, increased utilization of existing enterprises, protection of the domestic market, and the implementation of new investment projects.
The additional contribution of these factors is estimated at approximately 600 billion tenge, which will allow the share of processed agricultural products to reach 70% by the end of this year," Azat Sultanov noted.
Due to the expansion of the raw material base and increased processing volumes, sunflower oil production is expected to increase to 890 thousand tons, which is 100 billion tenge more than last year.
After the launch of two new corn processing plants, it is planned to process 640 thousand tons of raw materials, increase the production of starch products and amino acids from 205 thousand to 260 thousand tons, and ensure additional output worth about 55 billion tenge.
In the dairy sector, it is planned to process 2.4 million tons of raw materials and ensure additional production worth about 36 billion tenge.
Significant growth in production is also expected at systemically important enterprises in the sector.
The Salamat flour-milling enterprise plans to increase flour production from 232 thousand to 257 thousand tons (+11%).
The Qazaq Astyq Group oil processing enterprise plans to increase vegetable oil production from 106 thousand to 126 thousand tons (+19%).
The Maslo-Del dairy processing enterprise plans to increase processed milk production from 98.2 thousand to 121 thousand tons (+23%).
The Zharkent starch and syrup plant plans to increase the production of starch and molasses from 61.5 thousand to 67.6 thousand tons (+10%).
The Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers enterprise plans to increase the production of soft drinks from 4.3 to 6.7 billion liters (+55%).
Additional production growth is also expected at the Kubley meat processing enterprise and the Ays dairy enterprise.
Overall, high growth rates of the physical volume index were recorded in a number of manufacturing sectors over the first two months:
- mechanical engineering - 115.5%;
- production of construction materials - 127.4%;
- metal products manufacturing - 131.4%;
- light industry - 156.4%;
- rubber and plastic products manufacturing - 111.5%.
In trade, according to the results of January-February 2026, the physical volume index reached 103.4%, with total turnover amounting to 9.7 trillion tenge. For the same period last year, it amounted to 8.9 trillion tenge, reflecting growth of 0.9 trillion tenge, or 10.2%.
Positive dynamics were observed in wholesale trade:
PVI - 103.8%, turnover - 6.5 trillion tenge (January-February 2025 - 6.1 trillion tenge).
Retail trade also demonstrates stable growth:
PVI - 102.6%, turnover - 3.2 trillion tenge (a year earlier - 2.8 trillion tenge).
A significant increase is observed in food product sales - +22%, or an increase of 0.4 trillion tenge. The highest growth rates in retail food trade were recorded in the Turkestan Region - 112.1%, Almaty Region - 110.9%, Atyrau Region - 103.9%, Aktobe Region - 102.7%, and Shymkent - 105.4%.
In non-food products, the leaders are Mangystau Region - 119.2%, North Kazakhstan Region - 108.5%, Zhetysu Region - 108.1%, East Kazakhstan Region - 107.6%, and Turkestan Region - 106.0%.
During the meeting of the headquarters, representatives of KazFoodProducts and Foodmaster-Trade LLP also raised current issues related to the further development of enterprises and the implementation of investment projects in the food industry.
Following the discussion, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed relevant ministries to examine the issues raised in order to remove barriers affecting the expansion of production and the utilization of existing enterprises.
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13.03.2026, 10:14 2831
Government Approves Comprehensive Plan to Improve the Quality of Medical Services
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In fulfillment of the instructions of the Head of State given in the Address "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Tasks and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation," the Government has approved a Comprehensive Plan for Improving the Management of the Quality of Medical Care in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2026-2030. The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
The document is aimed at transitioning to a modern model of control and management of the quality of medical services based on data, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence tools. The plan provides for the implementation of a set of consistent measures aimed at increasing the effectiveness of regulation, ensuring transparency of processes, and sustainably improving the quality and safety of medical care. The key objective is to create a model in which the patient becomes an active participant in the processes of evaluating and monitoring the quality of medical services.
The document identifies four strategic directions for the development of the system:
- modernization of regulatory instruments in the field of medical service provision;
- formation of a new model of quality expertise using artificial intelligence technologies and the establishment of a National Quality Institute;
- strengthening the role of the professional medical community and patients;
- digital transformation of the quality management system.
The implementation of the plan will make it possible to create a unified system for regulating the quality of medical care, increase the transparency of medical organizations, and ensure that management decisions are made on the basis of objective data.
This will make it possible to improve key indicators of the quality of services provided by 2030. A digital transformation of the quality management system will be carried out, including the creation of an automated workplace for experts with the introduction of a preventive control system and the digitalization of post-licensing supervision.
Within the framework of legislative changes, it is planned to introduce mandatory accreditation of providers of the guaranteed volume of free medical care and compulsory social health insurance services starting from 2028, as well as the digitalization of post-accreditation monitoring.
Coverage of medical organizations by post-licensing monitoring will reach 70%, and at least 80% of them will be accredited according to the new standards. It is planned to establish a National Quality Institute on the basis of the National Scientific Center for Healthcare Development, which will perform the functions of a methodological and analytical center. The activities of the institute will be supported by the World Health Organization, ensuring the implementation in Kazakhstan of internationally recognized patient safety standards and the adoption of best practices through training.
In addition, it is planned to strengthen the role of the medical community and patients in the processes of managing the quality of medical care. Professional associations will be involved in independent quality expertise and in the evaluation of the clinical reasoning of specialists. At the same time, the digitalization of patient support services will make it possible to respond promptly to citizens’ requests in real time.
It is also planned to fully digitize standards and regulations for the provision of medical care by 2028 and introduce a three-component model of quality expertise as early as 2027. By 2028, at least 20% of cases of monitoring the quality and volume of medical care will be carried out using artificial intelligence technologies.
The implementation of the plan will ensure coordinated actions of all participants in the system and increase the transparency and effectiveness of quality management.
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11.03.2026, 18:55 25566
Kazakhstan names new Deputy Defense Minister
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The Head of State on Wednesday issued a decree appointing Almaz Dzhumakeev as Deputy Defense Minister after being removed from his previous position, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Dzhumakeev graduated from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School, as well as the Moscow Border Military School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs.
He had served as Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan since 2022.
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10.03.2026, 19:25 41071
Head of State briefed on Turkistan region’s socio-economic development
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Turkistan region Governor Nuralkhan Kusherov, focusing on the region’s socio-economic development and prospects for the upcoming period, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda.
The Kazakh president was briefed that the region’s economic growth amounted to 113.9%. Kusherov reported that tax revenues to the state budget reached 1 trillion tenge. In 2025, 1.7 trillion tenge in investments were attracted to the regional economy, of which 1.4 trillion tenge were private investments. The volume of foreign direct investment reached 1.4 billion US dollars.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed that last year 58 investment projects worth 340 billion tenge were implemented, creating more than 8,000 jobs.
There are currently 21 industrial zones operating in the region. 26 projects worth 315 billion tenge are being implemented within the Turan Special Economic Zone.
The region is developing cotton-textile, corn, and meat clusters, which are expected to boost agricultural output by 479.5 billion tenge after being fully commissioned by 2027.
The president was also informed that over the past three years the number of recipients of targeted social assistance has been reduced by half. 148,000 people were covered by employment measures, and the unemployment rate stood at 4.6%.
The region’s governor also reported on the construction of education and healthcare facilities, cultural infrastructure, the development of road infrastructure, gasification, and the provision of drinking water to settlements.
Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to continue efforts to attract investment and to develop agriculture and industry. The need to pay particular focus to improving the quality of life of the population, creating new jobs, and developing infrastructure was stressed.
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10.03.2026, 18:47 40761
Kazakhstanis urged to avoid all travel to Middle East
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The Kazakh Foreign Ministry is still working to help the country’s citizens return from the conflict zones in the Middle East, while urging to avoid traveling to some countries of the region until the situation stabilizes, the Ministry’s official spokesperson Yerlan Zhetybayev said on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
This applies to countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Lebanon, according to the Ministry. Kazakhstani nationals in these countries are being urged to exercise extreme caution.
Citizens are advised to avoid travels to potentially dangerous areas, follow local authorities’ instructions, as well as immediately take shelter or seek cover in the wake of missile threat. They are also urged to keep in contact with Kazakhstan’s foreign missions, tour operators, and air carriers, said Zhetybayev.
Despite this, according to the ministry, some are still planning trips to the countries of the region.
It added, to date, there have been no reports of deaths and injuries among Kazakhstani nationals.
As part of Kazakhstan’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from a number of the region’s countries, 78 citizens are expected to be returned from Israel, around 350 from Qatar, and nearly 500 from Saudi Arabia in the coming days. The ministry highlighted the data is subject to change.
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10.03.2026, 18:35 40906
Kazakh President tasks to step up digital transformation in healthcare
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday met with Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova to discuss the current state and development prospects in the healthcare system, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda.
During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about key medical and demographic indicators. Alnazarova reported that there has been a steady decrease in overall and infant mortality by 15.3%. Kazakhstan has achieved the World Health Organization’s target indicators for reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by 25%.
The head of state was presented with information on improving access to medical care, enhancing the work of the primary healthcare system, expanding screening programs, and modernizing maternal and child health services.
As part of efforts to develop oncology services, the Proton Therapy Center has been opened at the new Astana Oncology Center, two new PET/CT centers have been put into operation in Kyzylorda and Aktau, and expert endoscopy centers have been opened across all regions.
The National Scientific Oncology Center and a number of regional facilities have been built.
Special attention during the meeting was given to measures aimed at strengthening financial control within the Mandatory Social Health Insurance (MSHI) system, including the automation of monitoring the targeted use of funds and stricter requirements for medical service providers.
To execute the head of state’s instructions, the ministry is carrying out systematic work to form a Unified Digital Healthcare Infrastructure. Work is underway to consolidate fragmented information systems into the E-Densaulyq ecosystem.
The minister reported that over the past two years, investment in the pharmaceutical industry has increased by 2.3 times, while exports of the sector’s products have grown by 1.9 times. Six investment agreements have been concluded for the production of more than 400 types of medicines with a total value of 316.3 billion tenge.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the development of the sector’s human resources potential and social support for medical workers.
In conclusion, the president set a number of tasks aimed at improving the quality of medical services, strengthening financial discipline in the sector, improving the system of personnel training, accelerating the digital transformation of healthcare, and developing the domestic pharmaceutical industry.
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