Tokayev says draft Constitution enables entirely new, more effective political system

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At a regular meeting of the Headquarters for Ensuring Economic Growth, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, preliminary results of the development of certain sectors of the manufacturing industry were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports.





Over the first two months of the current year, high growth rates have been observed in the production of food products and beverages. The volume of food production reached 665 billion tenge, with the physical volume index (PVI) at 111.9% against the planned 104.3%. The forecast for the first quarter is 112%.





Beverage production reached 175.4 billion tenge, with a PVI of 110.2% against the planned 104.2%. The target for January-March is 110.3%. For comparison, last year Kazakhstan produced beverages worth 1.2 trillion tenge.





As noted by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov, the food industry demonstrates a stable development dynamic.





According to the results of 2025, food production totaled 3.9 trillion tenge, which is 8.1% higher than in 2024 (3.3 trillion tenge). In 2026, this figure is expected to reach 4.7 trillion tenge.





Growth is ensured through diversification of sown areas, increased utilization of existing enterprises, protection of the domestic market, and the implementation of new investment projects.





The additional contribution of these factors is estimated at approximately 600 billion tenge, which will allow the share of processed agricultural products to reach 70% by the end of this year," Azat Sultanov noted.





Due to the expansion of the raw material base and increased processing volumes, sunflower oil production is expected to increase to 890 thousand tons, which is 100 billion tenge more than last year.





After the launch of two new corn processing plants, it is planned to process 640 thousand tons of raw materials, increase the production of starch products and amino acids from 205 thousand to 260 thousand tons, and ensure additional output worth about 55 billion tenge.





In the dairy sector, it is planned to process 2.4 million tons of raw materials and ensure additional production worth about 36 billion tenge.





Significant growth in production is also expected at systemically important enterprises in the sector.





The Salamat flour-milling enterprise plans to increase flour production from 232 thousand to 257 thousand tons (+11%).





The Qazaq Astyq Group oil processing enterprise plans to increase vegetable oil production from 106 thousand to 126 thousand tons (+19%).





The Maslo-Del dairy processing enterprise plans to increase processed milk production from 98.2 thousand to 121 thousand tons (+23%).





The Zharkent starch and syrup plant plans to increase the production of starch and molasses from 61.5 thousand to 67.6 thousand tons (+10%).





The Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers enterprise plans to increase the production of soft drinks from 4.3 to 6.7 billion liters (+55%).





Additional production growth is also expected at the Kubley meat processing enterprise and the Ays dairy enterprise.





Overall, high growth rates of the physical volume index were recorded in a number of manufacturing sectors over the first two months:





mechanical engineering - 115.5%;

production of construction materials - 127.4%;

metal products manufacturing - 131.4%;

light industry - 156.4%;

rubber and plastic products manufacturing - 111.5%.





In trade, according to the results of January-February 2026, the physical volume index reached 103.4%, with total turnover amounting to 9.7 trillion tenge. For the same period last year, it amounted to 8.9 trillion tenge, reflecting growth of 0.9 trillion tenge, or 10.2%.





Positive dynamics were observed in wholesale trade:





PVI - 103.8%, turnover - 6.5 trillion tenge (January-February 2025 - 6.1 trillion tenge).





Retail trade also demonstrates stable growth:





PVI - 102.6%, turnover - 3.2 trillion tenge (a year earlier - 2.8 trillion tenge).





A significant increase is observed in food product sales - +22%, or an increase of 0.4 trillion tenge. The highest growth rates in retail food trade were recorded in the Turkestan Region - 112.1%, Almaty Region - 110.9%, Atyrau Region - 103.9%, Aktobe Region - 102.7%, and Shymkent - 105.4%.





In non-food products, the leaders are Mangystau Region - 119.2%, North Kazakhstan Region - 108.5%, Zhetysu Region - 108.1%, East Kazakhstan Region - 107.6%, and Turkestan Region - 106.0%.





During the meeting of the headquarters, representatives of KazFoodProducts and Foodmaster-Trade LLP also raised current issues related to the further development of enterprises and the implementation of investment projects in the food industry.





Following the discussion, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed relevant ministries to examine the issues raised in order to remove barriers affecting the expansion of production and the utilization of existing enterprises.