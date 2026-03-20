Tokayev says Kazakhstan sees 6-fold rise in science funding in past 5 years

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Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek, during which the results of the implementation of the Investment Policy for 2025, as well as issues of further financing of priority sectors of the economy, were reviewed, primeminister.kz reports





Opening the meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated members of the Board of Directors and invited participants on the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and noted the historical significance of this event.





Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of its political, socio-economic and social development. We all face significant work in implementing the principles, norms and postulates enshrined in the Basic Law of the country," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





According to Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek Holding Rustam Karagoyshin, in 2025 the volume of financing for non-resource sectors of the economy through subsidiary organizations amounted to 8 trillion tenge, which is 96% higher than the level of the previous year. Support totaling 7.1 trillion tenge was provided to around 75 thousand companies and organizations. The export volume of enterprises that received support from the Holding reached 1.9 trillion tenge, which is twice the figure of 2024.





Particular attention was paid to support for the agro-industrial complex. In 2025, financing of the agro-industrial complex amounted to 1.4 trillion tenge, increasing by 31% compared to the previous year. With the support of the Holding, more than 11.5 thousand units of agricultural machinery were acquired. As a result of the Holding’s activities, more than 10 thousand new jobs were created.





As part of the implementation of the поручение of the Head of State given at a meeting in the Akmola region on the harvesting campaign, work continues on early financing of the 2026 sowing campaign. The Board of Directors approved the issuance of bonds in the amount of up to 300 billion tenge for spring field and harvesting works through the Agrarian Credit Corporation. Financing was also approved for leasing of domestically produced agricultural machinery in the amount of up to 150 billion tenge through KazAgroFinance, as well as mortgage lending in the amount of up to 100 billion tenge through Otbasy Bank for socially vulnerable groups of the population and those on housing waiting lists.





In 2026, Baiterek Holding plans to allocate up to 8 trillion tenge to support sectors of the economy. Priority areas include financing of industry and infrastructure, support for the agricultural sector, export development and provision of affordable housing for the population.





Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of further increasing support for the real sector of the economy, developing non-resource sectors and ensuring maximum efficiency of the Holding’s instruments. Following the meeting, the consolidated risk report for the fourth quarter of 2025, the results of the implementation of the Action Plan for improving corporate governance, and the results of the evaluation of the Board of Directors’ performance for 2025 were also approved.