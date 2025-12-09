08.12.2025, 19:51 3401
Tokayev signs bill on three-year republican budget into law
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday inked the law on the republican budget for 2026/28, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
On November 26, Majilis deputies passed the amendments put forward by the Senate to the law on the republican budget for 2026/28, as well as the law on volumes of general-purpose transfers between republican and regional budgets, budgets of cities of republican status, and the capital for 2026/28.
To note, 76 amendments were introduced by the Senators to the draft republican budget.
According to the law on general purpose transfers for 2026/28, the forecasted revenues of local budgets are as follows: 10.7 trillion tenge in 2026; 12.1 trillion tenge in 2027; and 13.3 trillion tenge in 2028.
Expenditures are projected at 14.9 trillion, 17.3 trillion, and 18.7 trillion tenge, respectively.
08.12.2025, 12:50
Kazakhstan's EAEU 2026 chairmanship priorities discussed
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects for further development of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also informed about the course of preparations for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled for December 21 in Saint Petersburg.
05.12.2025, 21:45
Volunteerism has become vibrant part of public life in Kazakhstan - President
Images | akorda.kz
The press service of the Akorda presidential residence on Friday released the address by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the special session of the UN General Assembly on the launch of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, Qazinform News Agency reports.
It is a great honor for me to address this distinguished gathering on the occasion of the launch of the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.
This milestone embodies our shared vision to empower volunteers and strengthen their contribution to both national and global progress.
Kazakhstan put forward this initiative, working closely together with our international partners.
We firmly believe that volunteerism has become a powerful force for good - fostering civic engagement and progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.
In today’s complex world, volunteers fulfill an important mission of protecting lives, reaching the most vulnerable, building trust and solidarity across societies.
The United Nations Volunteers Programme continues to expand its global reach, bringing together people across the world.
Beyond the UN framework, volunteer efforts engage hundreds of millions worldwide.
In Kazakhstan, volunteerism has become a vibrant part of public life.
04.12.2025, 18:11
Tokayev Holds Talks with President of the European Council António Costa
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of the European Council António Costa at the Akorda residence, marking his first official visit to Kazakhstan, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State emphasized the symbolic significance of the visit, which is taking place in the run-up to the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA). Kazakhstan became the first country in the region to conclude this historic agreement with the European Union.
We place particular emphasis to your visit. It stands as yet another indication of our mutual readiness to expand the all-round Kazakhstan - EU cooperation even further. Kazakhstan and the EU enjoy robust and meaningful partnership based on mutual respect and understanding. Our political dialogue is dynamic and developing across many areas of mutual interest. In this context, I commend the outcomes of the EU - Kazakhstan Cooperation Council held few days ago in Brussels," - noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The EU remains Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner. Last year, bilateral trade reached almost 50 billion US dollars, while total investment since 2005 has amounted to nearly 200 billion dollars. Kazakhstan accounts for 80 percent of the EU’s trade with Central Asia.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the strong presence of more than 4,000 European companies operating in Kazakhstan across the energy, transport, digitalization, and industrial sectors. He also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to maintaining a stable and transparent investment climate for European businesses.
The Head of State paid special attention to humanitarian cooperation. He expressed gratitude for the EU’s educational programmes, through which more than 5,000 Kazakh students and academics have had the opportunity to study and undertake training in EU member states.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the agreements reached to launch preparations for a Visa Facilitation and Readmission Agreements.
President Tokayev highlighted the importance Kazakhstan places on the EU’s active engagement with Central Asia through the C5+EU format, which contributes to advancing shared interests in sustainable growth and connectivity. He noted that the C5+ dialogue has become an effective platform for addressing regional development priorities.
For his part, António Costa thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm welcome. He commended the strong momentum in Kazakhstan - EU cooperation and affirmed the European Union’s readiness to further deepen comprehensive collaboration.
Over the past ten years, the European Union has become Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner and foreign investor. At the same time, Kazakhstan has emerged as a key element of our economic security as the third-largest supplier of oil and uranium. It is clear that we are entering a new stage in strengthening our relationship and expanding our economic ties," - said the President of the European Council.
António Costa underlined that the European Union and Kazakhstan share a common vision of the world grounded in a commitment to multilateralism and an international rules-based order founded on the values enshrined in the UN Charter. According to him, these principles form the basis of efforts to promote security, stability, and prosperity across the globe.
He went on to emphasize that cooperation with the Central Asian countries is an important element in advancing and practically strengthening relations in today’s multilateral world. In this context, he commended President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s personal efforts to help consolidate peace in the Caucasus. In his view, ensuring security in the region opens new opportunities for the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, which will connect Europe via the Caucasus and the Black Sea.
During the talks, the two sides reviewed a wide range of cooperation issues, placing particular emphasis on partnership in transport and logistics, digitalization, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, and other promising areas.
04.12.2025, 17:20
President inks law amendments on culture, education, and family
Images | akorda.kz
The Head of State signed the Law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan Concerning Сulture, Education, Family and State Control," Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Codes "On Marriage and Family" and "On Public Health and the Healthcare System." Amendments were also made to the laws "On Languages in the Republic of Kazakhstan," "On the Rights of the Child," "On Culture," "On Education," and "On the Status of the Educator."
The first block of amendments enhances legal mechanisms to protect orphans and children left without parental care.
Priority for adoption, guardianship, or custodianship is now given to the child’s relatives. If no relatives are available, preference is given to couples in a registered marriage.
The second block of amendments shifts the state control procedures in sanitary and epidemiological well-being and in the protection of children's rights with respect to government-funded entities (including for food, accommodation, medical care, education, upbringing, and the rehabilitation of children) to the regulatory scope of the Code "On Public Health and the Healthcare System" and the Law "On the Rights of the Child in the Republic of Kazakhstan." The corresponding provisions are removed from the Entrepreneurial Code.
The third block of amendments addresses specific issues related to education.
The amendments introduce a ranking system for technical, vocational, and post-secondary education institutions based on a methodology for assessing performance indicators and ranking rules approved by the Ministry of Enlightenment. A similar ranking system is introduced for higher and/or postgraduate education institutions, based on methodologies and regulations approved by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
04.12.2025, 11:30
President’s Initiative Taza Qazaqstan: Prime Minister Takes Oversight of the Work of State Bodies
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of the Head of State’s initiative Taza Qazaqstan, primeminister.kz reports.
A report was presented by Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev on environmental protection measures, tree planting activities, the fight against unauthorized landfills, and the implementation of municipal solid waste (MSW) recycling projects. Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balaeva, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, and Minister of Education Zhuldyz Suleimenova spoke on issues related to fostering environmental culture among the population.
The Presidential initiative Taza Qazaqstan has become a large-scale nationwide movement. It is not only about planting trees and cleaning up waste. The main outcome, he noted, is the public’s engagement in the collective effort to protect nature and create a comfortable environment to ensure a high quality of life. The preservation of natural wealth, clean air and water, and the rational use of resources are priority tasks that directly affect the well-being of current and future generations. The initiative, he stressed, is not a one-time campaign but an ongoing effort to cultivate a new environmental culture and daily habits among citizens," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
As part of Taza Qazaqstan, 1,250 environmental activities were carried out across the country this year, including cleanup campaigns, greening efforts, and environmental education. Around 3 million trees were planted, more than 1 million hectares of territory were cleaned, and over 800 thousand tons of waste were collected. In line with the President’s instruction to plant 15 million seedlings by 2025, more than 18 million trees have already been planted in settlements under the Taza Qazaqstan campaign.
Work continues on eliminating unauthorized landfills. More than 1,300 mobile groups, operating jointly with internal affairs bodies, are active nationwide. Through satellite monitoring, 3,833 illegal dumpsites were identified this year, of which approximately 80 percent have already been eliminated. A total of 165 officials have been held administratively liable, with fines amounting to 12.4 million tenge.
Since the beginning of the year, more than 24 thousand submissions have been received via the Telegram chatbot @TazaQazBot, more than 23 thousand of which have already been addressed. The most common requests relate to territory cleanup (8,524), waste removal (1,709), street improvement (1,675), and road repairs (1,480).
A key aspect of the initiative is responsible waste management. To meet regional environmental needs, eight new MSW landfills have been commissioned. Twenty-two infrastructure projects for waste collection, sorting, and recycling - amounting to approximately 89.4 billion tenge, including funds from utilization fees - are under implementation. Work is underway on an additional 40 projects. The Comprehensive Plan provides for the construction of 100 MSW landfills in total.
Yerlan Nysanbayev also reported on the ongoing construction of three waste-to-energy plants in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent. This year, corresponding Investment Agreements totaling 293 billion tenge were signed. In addition, utilization fee funds will be directed toward the management of wastes containing persistent organic pollutants and the elimination of abandoned hazardous wastes transferred to state ownership by court decision.
The Prime Minister heard reports from the akims of Abai and Ulytau regions, where low progress rates were recorded: only 36 percent and 53 percent of illegal dumpsites have been eliminated, respectively. Olzhas Bektenov instructed them to take urgent measures to correct the situation with MSW management. Furthermore, the akimats of Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay regions, and Zhetisu region must complete all work on eliminating illegal dumpsites by the end of the year. They were also instructed to accelerate landfill construction.
Approximately 6.5 million Kazakhstanis participated in environmental activities this year. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of broad public awareness efforts, particularly focused on youth.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balaeva reported on new approaches to fostering environmental culture. Values of diligence, patriotism, and environmental responsibility among the younger generation are promoted within the unified educational program Adal Azamat. Currently, 87.2 percent of schoolchildren are engaged in additional environmental education. Around 380 types of clubs and extracurricular circles operate for them in areas such as ecology, biology, tourism, and local history.
At present, 35 higher education institutions in the country offer training in environmental studies. For the 2025-2026 academic year, 2,358 state grants have been allocated for the Environmental Studies specialization. Volunteerism is also actively developing in universities, with student involvement reaching 45 percent.
Furthermore, educational programs for training specialists in environmental engineering, eco-analysis, and related fields are being updated. In science, 318 projects are being implemented for 2025-2027 in the field of ecology, environmental protection, and the rational use of natural resources.
A separate issue discussed was progress on fulfilling the President’s instruction to plant 2 billion trees on forest fund lands.
According to the Minister of Ecology, 1 billion 470 million trees have been planted nationwide during 2021-2025 on a total area of 918.4 thousand hectares, including 320 million seedlings this year.
Scaling the experience of the Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve on cultivating seedlings with closed root systems is underway in five regions: Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Abai. Survival rates of seedlings grown in domestic nurseries reach 90 percent. Construction of six new forest seed complexes with an annual capacity of around 6 million seedlings will begin early next year.
As part of an international project to restore natural ecosystems on the dried seabed of the Aral Sea, a nursery with a capacity of up to 3 million saxaul seedlings has been built in the town of Kazalinsk. Work is underway to build another nursery on the dried seabed and to establish the Aral Ormany reserve.
Reports were heard from the akimats of Akmola, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions, where shortcomings were identified in tree planting and seed collection.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that akimats must take all necessary measures to ensure high-quality planting and nursery establishment. The focus should be not only on the number of planted trees but also on their survival rate.
To strengthen oversight, a Monitoring Center for the implementation of the presidential initiative Taza Qazaqstan is being established under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Responsible state bodies will report monthly on their work.
03.12.2025, 16:35
Balayeva briefs President Tokayev on key areas of social policy implementation
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Aida Balayeva reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the key areas of implementing the state social policy. She highlighted the measures aimed at enhancing interdepartmental collaboration, improving quality of services, developing human capital, and advancing digitalization of the sector.
The President was briefed on progress in the fields of culture and information, religion and interethnic relations, civil society, as well as family and youth policies.
At the end of the meeting, the Head of State set a number of instructions to the minister regarding further improvement of these areas.
03.12.2025, 16:11
Developing aircraft fleet is vital in building stable transit air flows - Tokayev
Images | Depositphotos
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to develop a concrete package of support measures for domestic cargo carriers over the next 3-5 years, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Speaking at a meeting on the development of regional air-cargo hubs, the President highlighted that Kazakhstan is preparing to launch its first National Cargo Airline and must ensure conditions for its effective long-term operation.
It is necessary to develop a concrete package of measures for the next 3-5 years to support domestic cargo companies. The main goal is to expand multimodal logistics by encouraging businesses to create added value. A key factor in building stable transit air flows is the development of the aircraft fleet," the Head of State emphasized.
The President also drew attention to the deficit of cargo aircraft in Kazakhstan and called for a more flexible regulatory approach.
03.12.2025, 13:10
Kazakh Government approves 2030 Trade Policy Concept
The Government has approved Kazakhstan’s 2030 Trade Policy Concept. The document entered into force on November 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Government, trade remains one of key areas of the economy, with more than 1.5 million people employed in it last year, which accounted for 16.6% of all people employed countrywide. In the past 10 years, the sector created 228,000 jobs and registered over 806,000 business entities, which accounts for one third of the country’s enterprises.
The document aims at building sustainable and transparent ties between production, storage and sale of goods both in the domestic and foreign markets. The system is called to ensure comfortable conditions for all the participants: for buyers - access to home-produced and imported goods at a fare price, for producers - predictable sale channels, and for business - legal and convenient work conditions.
The Concept is aimed at forming the ecosystem of trade based on digital technologies, high efficiency of trade processes, fair competition principles, consumers’ rights protection, domestic production support, integration into the global supply chains and development of Kazakhstan as a key trade and logistics hub in Central Asia," the document reads.
