Work of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology for 10 months was told at a briefing in the Central Communications Service
Kazakhstan works out legislative amendments to strengthen protection of creditors rights
Work in this direction is carried out, the Road Map has been developed and approved. It includes 25 activities in 6 key areas. The Memorandum of cooperation between state bodies and the party "AMANAT" is concluded, responsible officials in akimats for coordination of work on each direction of the map are fixed," Zhamaubayev noted.
Of course, bankruptcy will not solve all problems and many citizens are well aware of all the consequences. The relevant explanatory work has had a positive impact on the correct application of this process," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
The requirements to the capital of credit organizations have been raised. For banks, risk-weighting ratios for consumer loans increased from 150% to 350%. For microfinance organizations, risk-weighting ratios were raised from 100% to 500%. In addition, for MFIs the maximum limit on the share of overdue microcredits over 90 days in the loan portfolio of MFIs at the level of 20% was introduced," Kizatov said.
To strengthen the protection of borrowers' interests, since 2021 at the legislative level introduced qualification requirements for senior employees of collectors. The requirements for the minimum amount of capital of collection agencies have been raised to 100 million tenge. Together with the General Prosecutor's Office a block of legislative amendments on introduction of personal administrative and criminal liability of collectors has been developed, which is under consideration of the Majilis of the Parliament," the Deputy Chairman of the Agency said.
Reducing the population's creditworthiness, countering fraud in the financial market and improving financial literacy of the population remain important priorities in the Agency's activities. Systematic work in these areas will be continued," Kizatov summarized.
President orders to shape new vision of Kazakhstan’s tourism and sport industry
Roadmaps for TOP-20 priority tourist territories development to be approved in Kazakhstan
We need new breakthrough projects in the sphere of tourism. Over the past 3 years the industry has attracted investments of $4 billion. More than 400 facilities have been built and about 7 thousand permanent jobs have been created," he said.
Since last year, state support measures have covered projects for the construction of tourism facilities, the development of ski resorts and the purchase of tourist buses. Children's air tickets for citizens of Kazakhstan traveling within the country are subsidized. Tour operators receive subsidies for attracting foreign tourists," Alikhan Smailov said.
Today, priority tourist territories in Kazakhstan have been identified. The "anchor" projects will be realized there. Moreover, I believe that given the great potential of the tourism industry in our country, every region should be involved," the Prime Minister said.
We need to be sensitive to the complaints and recommendations of tourists. For example, this year tourists spoke about frequent power outages in the resort area of Alakol. The increasing flow of tourists requires active development of infrastructure. Addressing these issues should become the responsibility of each akim," Alikhan Smailov said.
In the past summer season there were many complaints about the quality of services for organizing tours on the Assy plateau and Kapshagai tourist zone. Systematically there is information about inflated prices for cab services, in the spheres of catering and hotel services. Such precedents reduce the tourist attractiveness of the country," he said.
All local monuments of history, picturesque natural landscapes and other assets of our people should be properly integrated into tourist products," he said.
At the same time, it is important to cover the full cycle of digitization and simplification of a foreign tourist's stay from arrival to departure, as well as the full range of services for domestic tourism," he concluded.
New vice minister of water resources and irrigation of Kazakhstan named
President Tokayev gives instructions to better Baiterek Holding’s activity
Head of State examines culture and sports facilities in Zhetysu
Tourism needs to become priority area in Zhetysu region - Tokayev
Alikhan Smailov: Health of citizens remains one of main priorities for Kazakhstan
We are conducting targeted work on disease prevention and promotion of a healthy lifestyle in society," he said.
In addition to investments in infrastructure, we must remember that providing medical care requires high qualification and dedication from medical workers. Therefore, we strive to create decent working conditions for them. In this regard, the salaries of doctors are annually increased by 30%, and the salaries of middle medical workers by 20%," Prime Minister said.
Our goals for the future are ambitious. We intend to further strengthen our health care system," he emphasized.
We are ready to share our experience and put forward ideas that will determine the development of health care systems in our region," Alikhan Smailov summarized.
