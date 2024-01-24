Zhambyl region to build 29 educational establishments, governor

Tell a friend

The Head of State received governor of Zhambyl region Yerbol Karashukeyev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





The governor reported on the socioeconomic development of Zhambyl region for 2023.





He said capital investments grew by 17.3% to make 517.2 billion US dollars. The construction sector grew by 18.7%, transport services by 5.2%, and commissioning of housing rose by 4.7%. 13 new productions worth 75 billion tenge were launched last year. This year will develop 28 more projects worth 180 billion tenge.The investment pool of projects includes 69 productions worth 2.3 trillion tenge at large.





He said small and medium-sized businesses produced products worth 864.9 billion, and the number of employed surged by 18.5%.





The governor said construction of the seven new educational establishments in 2023 let generate an additional 2,030 pupils’ seats. Construction of 29 educational facilities for 13,380 seats will start this year. Of these 12 schools will be built as part of the Comfortable School national project. Besides, 19 healthcare facilities including a rehabilitation centre for children were commissioned last year.





Following the meeting the Head of State set the governor tasks for further socioeconomic development of the region and providing growth of household income.