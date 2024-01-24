This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Zhambyl region to build 29 educational establishments, governor
relevant news
Kazakh President receives PM Smailov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State chairs extended meeting of Internal Affairs Ministry board
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh capital to build Home for Students
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Parliament approves sending Kazakh military to participate in UN missions
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to start construction of 2 new roads
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New international terminal of Almaty airport scheduled to open in June this year
We expect that its opening will significantly increase passenger traffic, expand the geography of flights, as well as provide residents and guests of the metropolis with quality services and a high level of comfort," Alikhan Smailov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Joint session of Kazakh parliament’s both chambers to be held Jan 19
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Laws on mutual promotion and protection of investments are being discussed in the Senate
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
18.01.2024, 12:05Almaty records highest jobless rate in Kazakhstan 18.01.2024, 15:3244001Kazakhstan may reduce uranium production in 2024 17.01.2024, 17:1935766Opera Academy's New Soloists Win Over the Capital 17.01.2024, 15:5734266Measles situation remains unfavorable in 3 Kazakh regions as cases continue to grow 19.01.2024, 09:5333336Kazakhstan plans to renovate railway stations 29.12.2023, 18:06112751SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane 27.12.2023, 10:39108806General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2024 26.12.2023, 23:28103211Informal meeting of CIS Heads of State takes place 29.12.2023, 11:09102446Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed on January 1 25.12.2023, 17:04Government approaches to stabilizing prices for socially important food products proved their effectiveness in 2023 - Zhumangarin100736Government approaches to stabilizing prices for socially important food products proved their effectiveness in 2023 - Zhumangarin