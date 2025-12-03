This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Zhetysu launches main gas pipeline bringing gas to 84 villages
Tokayev Receives Palestine’s Supreme Sharia Judge and Adviser to the Palestinian President for Religious Affairs Mahmoud al-Habbash
Almaty region’s GRP rises to KZT6tn in 3 years, says governor
Aida Balayeva named Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan expresses its protest over attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium's critical infrastructure
Nearly 60% of current rural governors in Kazakhstan elected to office for 1st time - President
I believe that the powers of rural akims’ duties must be as specific as possible," the President emphasized and urged deputies to take this into account when discussing amendments to the legislation, as well as the propositions voiced by rural akims at today’s meeting.
There will be no presidential quota' in new Parliament - Tokayev
The initiative to create a unicameral Parliament was put forward in my Address. One can say this is a logical continuation of earlier political transformations," said the Head of State.
For instance, some ideas suggest linking the proportional representation of MPs to population size. Under such a model, the number could reach 200 people, compared to the current 148 serving in the two chambers," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Turkmenistan to combat crime
- Organized crime, terrorism, and extremism (including their financing)
- Corruption-related and economic crimes
- Cybercrimes
- Opportunity to expand cooperation in combating other types of crimes
Kazakh FM Kosherbayev attends joint meeting of CSTO councils of foreign, defense ministers, and security secretaries committee
