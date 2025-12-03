Zhetysu launches main gas pipeline bringing gas to 84 villages

Tell a friend

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Board of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





The President was reported about Samruk-Kazyna's activity in 2025. According to Nurlan Zhakupov, the Fund’s investment portfolio includes some 130 projects worth 53 trillion tenge.





In the current year, Samruk-Kazyna launched CASPI BITUM plant’s capacity expansion project, commissioned a 50MW solar power plant and built a water purification plant in Kenderli village.





Nine major projects worth 1.1 trillion tenge are set to be completed and commissioned by the end of the year.





Zhakupov also presented information about the launch of the Taldykorgan-Usharal main gas pipeline which will let gasify 84 settlements, the container hub in Aktau, Zhetysu logistics terminal in Almaty, and a plant for the production of a wind turbine equipment jointly with Sany Re company.





From January to October 2025, JSC Samruk-Energy produced 31 billion KW of electricity which accounts for 31% of Kazakhstan’s total electricity generation volumes.





The installed capacity of power plants that are part of Samruk-Energy has reached 7,845 MW.