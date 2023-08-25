This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16 people killed in Mexico bus crash
Mass drowning in Turkestan rgn: Body of last victim found
The body of the girl drowned in the Syrdarya River on August 21 was found at 2:56pm today. In total, 11 people drowned, including eight underage children, that day," said the Ministry.
Rescuers recover body of 10th victim of mass drowning in Turkistan region
Body of third miner found in burning coal mine in Karaganda region
Body of miner killed in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine identified
This is Vitaly Slyunkov, born 1965. He has been working for ArcelorMittal Temirtau for 39 years. We express our deepest condolences to his family," a statement from the company reads.
Tourist plane carrying 3 crashes in W. France
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 99
The scale of destruction is incredible," said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.
Family killed in road accident in Akmola rgn
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires hits 93
