20.11.2023, 18:04 4671
22-year-old dead after falling from 20th floor in Almaty
A 22-year-old man fell to his death from the 20th floor of a high-rise in the city of Almaty on Sunday morning, Kazinform Agency correspondent reports.
It was informed that the incident occurred in the morning on November 19 in the residential complex Comfort City.
The press service of the police department said in a statement that the man born in 2001 fell from the 20th floor of the residential building.
The video from the incident site is being disseminated on the internet.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.11.2023, 09:17 4116
7 killed in east China's factory fire
Seven people were killed in a factory fire in east China's Jiangsu Province on Monday, according to local sources, Xinhua reports.
The fire broke out in the Tiantianrun Textile & Technology Co., Ltd. in the city of Wuxi at about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Seven people were found dead after rescue work ended.
The company, with a history of more than 20 years, is a big yarn manufacturer selling products in both domestic market and overseas. Cause of the accident is being investigated.
17.11.2023, 21:07 17901
At least 50 killed by floods in Somalia as heavy rains continue
Floods caused by heavy rains that started early October in Somalia have killed 50 people and displaced more than a half million others, the country's national disaster agency said, Xinhua reports.
Somalia Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) said the torrential rains have also caused landslides and flash floods in other parts of Somalia, destroying crops and livestock.
The floods in the country have killed 50 people and displaced more than half a million citizens," SoDMA Commissioner Mohamed Moalim told journalists in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Thursday evening.
Moalim said the agency has dispatched a relief cargo plane to Bardhere district in southern Somalia to help victims of floods amid United Nations warnings that widespread displacement, increased humanitarian needs and further destruction of property are expected.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that 1.24 million people have already been affected by heavy rains and flooding, and more are expected.
The UN and its partners estimate that 1.6 million people could be affected by flooding in the current deyr (October to December) rainy season, and 1.5 million hectares of farmland could be destroyed.
Increased rainfall is forecast due to a concurrence of El Nino conditions and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole phenomenon.
According to a flood advisory released Monday by Somalia Water and Land Information Management, which was managed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, flooding was reported along the entire Juba River with increasing magnitude at Bardhere and downstream at Saakow and Bualle.
Along the Shabelle River, flooding was reported with increasing magnitude at Beledweyne and moderate magnitude at Balcad.
The UN projects a flood event of a magnitude statistically likely only once in 100 years, with significant anticipated humanitarian impacts.
The OCHA said that while all possible preparatory measures are being pursued, a flood of this magnitude can only be mitigated and not prevented.
16.11.2023, 17:47 19761
Death toll rises to 26 in north China coal mine company building fire
Images | Xinhua
Death toll has risen to 26 after a fire broke out Thursday morning at a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi Province, according to rescuers, Xinhua reports.
The fire ripped through the second floor of the five-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City. Rescue efforts are underway, according to local authorities.
More than 60 people have been sent to a local hospital for treatment.
The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company.
14.11.2023, 10:44 23291
Heavy rains in eastern Ethiopia displace 12,000 households: WFP
Heavy rains in Ethiopia's eastern region of Somali have displaced about 12,000 households, the World Food Program (WFP) announced on Monday, Xinhua reports.
In an East Africa Seasonal Outlook report, the UN agency said 20 people have so far been confirmed dead by heavy rains-induced flash floods, which have already displaced tens of thousands of people in the region.
The WFP also said several roads and bridges have been damaged by the heavy rains in eastern Ethiopia, hindering the delivery of relief assistance as well as causing extensive livestock and crop losses.
Incidences of flood events are expected to increase across many areas of the region while worsening the situation where they have already occurred. Of most concern are flood-prone areas in Somalia, south-southeast Ethiopia, pastoral areas of Kenya, and the Lake Victoria basin," the report warned.
Noting that 40,000 people were affected by heavy rains in southern Ethiopia last September, the UN agency said it expects the weather conditions across Ethiopia to worsen, predicting that flooding will continue for some time.
Ethiopia and neighboring Kenya and Somalia are among the countries in the Horn of Africa predicted to experience heavy rains and flooding between October and December, affecting millions of people.
06.11.2023, 20:28 40761
Floods kill at least 15 in Kenya
Flash and riverine floods, caused by heavy rains that have ravaged several parts of Kenya, have resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people and the destruction of homes and other properties, according to a humanitarian agency's report released on Monday, Xinhua reports.
The Kenya Red Cross Society said that more than 15,000 households have been affected, over 1,000 livestock have been killed, and several acres of agricultural farmland have been inundated across the country.
Heavy rains with varying flood effects have been reported across the country. As of Sunday, 15,264 households have been affected, with 15 casualties reported and at least 1,067 livestock deaths. 241 acres of agricultural farmland have been destroyed due to flash floods," the Red Cross said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.
The statement also noted that several people have sustained varying degrees of injuries due to the ongoing rains that started in mid-October.
The Kenya Meteorological Department issued a warning on Nov. 3 of above-average rainfall until Monday, but it also noted that the ongoing rains are expected to last until January 2024.
Heavy rains with various flood effects have been reported across the country," the Red Cross said, with most of the deaths and destruction being recorded in northern Kenya.
According to weather experts, the ongoing rains are a result of El Nino conditions and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which are currently present in the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean. El Nino is a climate pattern that occurs every two to seven years, while the IOD is a climate pattern linked to sea surface temperatures in the ocean.
The heavy rains, following a prolonged drought that left more than four million people food-insecure, are expected to peak in November.
03.11.2023, 22:56 50466
Storm Ciaran kills 5 in Italy
Severe flooding in Tuscany Region caused at least five deaths as Storm Ciaran swept through northern and central Italy, local media reported Friday, Xinhua reports.
Two elderly individuals, aged 84 and 85, lost their lives in a town near Prato, Tuscany's second-largest city, while a third person perished in the seaside resort of Rosignano. Two more deaths were also reported in another town.
Tuscany declared a state of emergency to facilitate rescue efforts, Regional Governor Eugenio Giani announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling the situation "very serious."
The governor said he remains in contact with both Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.
Emergence personnel have been deployed across the region, the Civic Protection Department said in a statement.
At least 400 firefighters conducted overnight rescues in multiple cities, the department said on social media.
The Defence Ministry also provided support for the search and rescue efforts.
Early Friday, flooding temporarily disrupted rail service between the cities of Prato and Pistoia.
Red alerts for high hydro-geological risk -- the maximum level of warning -- were issued in Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia, both regions in northeastern Italy, while orange-level weather warnings applied to multiple northern and central regions.
Emergency services were closely monitoring the situation across the country, as rivers swelled due to heavy rain, increasing the risk of further flooding.
31.10.2023, 16:11 60271
Kostenko mine accident criminal case under control of prosecutor general’s office
The interdepartmental operational investigation group continues the investigation into the Kostenko coalmine accident, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the prosecutor general’s office.
First deputy prosecutor general coordinates the investigation works.
Primary investigation of the accident site was carried out to identify the cause of the gas-methane blast. Workers and senior personnel of ArcelorMittal Temirtau were questioned.
A number of forensic examinations including explosion-technical, biological and genetic-molecular examination were assigned.
Public auditors and other experts will be attracted to check and make a conclusion on miners’ on-the-job safety. All documents related to job organization and safety ensuring in the mine were withdrawn for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing. The criminal case is under the control of the the prosecutor general’s office.
27.10.2023, 18:46 77351
Anthrax in Karaganda region: 2nd patient admitted to ICU
The second patient with a confirmed anthrax diagnosis was admitted to the ICU ward as disease symptoms went worse, Kazinform Agency reports.
As of now, two patients with a confirmed diagnosis of anthrax are staying in the hospital. One of the patients, aged 62 years old, developed severe symptoms and was taken to the ICU. Another patient, 41, is staying at the infectious diseases unit in a moderately grave condition, the healthcare department said.
As earlier reported, the quarantine was imposed in the village of Topar in Karaganda region. There were detected three anthrax cases. The fourth patient admitted to the hospital was tested negative for anthrax.
Early this morning one of the patients died.
