2 killed, more than 50 injured in Daegu sauna fire

Photo: Yonhap

Two people were killed and more than 50 others injured after a fire broke out Tuesday at a public sauna in Daegu, firefighters said, Yonhap reports.

The fire started at 7:11 a.m. in the men's sauna on the fourth floor of a 7-story building in the city, about 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Firefighters put out the fire in about 20 minutes.

Most of the victims were found to have inhaled smoke and were sent to the hospital, including the two deceased and another who suffered severe burns.

The sauna occupies third to fifth floors of the building, while the upper stories are residential units. Restaurants are located on the first and second floors.

A witness told police the fire started at the entrance to the men's sauna.

Police are investigating the scene to find out the exact cause.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.