3 killed, 4 hospitalized after car, bus collide on Karaganda-Balkhash highway
A road accident which occurred today on the Karaganda-Balkhash highway killed three people. Four more were taken to a hospital with various injuries, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the regional police department.
The tragedy occurred approximately at 06:00 am, five kilometers away from Aksu-Ayuly village, when CHERY TIGGO car and VAN HOOL bus, which was carrying 51 people, collided with each other.
Driver of CHERY TIGGO and two his passengers died at the scene. Three other passengers of the car and driver of the bus were rushed to a hospital. A criminal case was launched," the police department said.
According to police, both drivers were earlier stopped by patrol officers and warned of importance of abiding by traffic regulations.
01.07.2024
Bodies of Kazakh children killed in mudflow in Kyrgyzstan returned home
The bodies of children swept away by mudslides in Kyrgyzstan were airlifted to Ust Kamenogorsk, Kazinform News Agency cites the East Kazakhstan akimat.
The devastating mudflows in Osh region killed two boys and two girls from Kazakhstan. Their bodies were repatriated home today by a special plane.
An emergency operations headquarters was set up in East Kazakhstan to help bereaved families cope with the tragedy.
Phycologists provide help and support for families who have lost their children.
As earlier reported, eight people, including four Kazakh children, were swept away by mudflows on June 28 in Nookat district, Osh region.
Mudslides damaged bridges, electric poles and roads. 1,400 people were trapped in Abshyr-Ata and Kezart recreation areas.
19.06.2024
Huge fire engulfs reed beds in Ile Balkhash reserve
Reed beds are burning on almost 3,000 ha of area in the Ile Balkhash reserve, Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the national company Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, at 1:45pm on June 11, a call was received from the forestry on reed beds caught fire in marshy areas of the Ile Balkhash reserve, Almaty region.
The preliminary cause of the fire is a lightning strike. According to the emergency situations ministry, as of June 13, the area of fire was 30 ha. The first fire points were recorded at 11:15am on June 11, said the company.
As of today, according to space monitoring data, the area engulfed in fire stands at 2,794.79 ha.
17.06.2024
4 in ICU after gas cylinder explosion in Uralsk
Four people got into an intensive care unit after a gas cylinder explosion at a livestock slaughtering site at a market in Kazakhstan’s Uralsk city, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the local health authorities, three men were placed into ISU of the Municipal Multifunctional Hospital with body burns.
Four more people are in a polytrauma unit. One of the teenagers brought to the Regional Children’s Hospital is in ISU, and another is in the polytrauma unit. A case conference involving chief traumatologist of the region and heads of the hospitals was organized. A televised conference with the resuscitation specialists and combustiologists of Astana and Almaty cities was held for coordinating the strategy of treatment," the health department says.
13.06.2024
4 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Almaty region
A fatal road accident occurred on the 105th kilometer of the Almaty-Shelek-Khorgos highway on June 12, when a driver of Toyota Hiace lost control of his car and the vehicle overturned, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Four passengers of the car died from injuries at the scene, the Almaty police confirmed.
The driver and two more passengers were rushed to a hospital in Shelek village. The 34-year-old man and children aged 10 and 12 were taken to the emergency care unit of the same hospital.
The patients were taken to the surgery unit of the hospital. They were examined and consulted by doctors. They are undergoing treatment now," local health authorities said.
A criminal case has been launched.
10.06.2024
Seven killed in two road accidents in Almaty region at weekend
A fatal accident which occured on the 55km of Almaty-Oskemen highway killed five people, Kazinform News Agency learned from POLISIA.KZ.
The tragedy occurred on the evening of Sunday, June 9, when a driver of Nissan Primera, going over the speed limit, lost control of the vehicle, slid into a ditch and then crashed into a tree. The car was torn into two parts. The driver and four passengers (four men and one woman) died at the scene from their injuries. A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized into the Konaev Municipal Hospital.
A pre-trial investigation is underway.
Earlier, on Saturday, June 8, two girls were hit to death by Mercedez Benz car on Altyn Adam Alleyasy Street in the town of Yessik. The girls, aged 14 and 3, died at the scene of the accident.
According to the regional police department, the driver was placed into a temporary detention facility. A criminal case was launched.
07.06.2024
Stranger stabs pregnant woman in stomach in Shymkent
A horrifying incident occurred in Shymkent. A pregnant woman was transported to the city hospital No. 2 with a knife wound on 7 June at 11 p.m., Kazinform News Agency cites OTYRAR News Agency.
The victim is believed to be approximately 30 years old and was stabbed in the abdomen. The perpetrator is currently unknown. It is reported that the wound is not penetrating, and there is no immediate danger to the fetus.
According to OTYRAR News Agency, the woman was transported by ambulance and is currently conscious. Upon examination, it was determined that she was pregnant, though the gestational age is very small. She has undergone surgery and her condition is currently stable.
Hospital staff reportedly informed local police of the incident.
29.05.2024
Wildfires in 2 regions of Kazakhstan destroyed 0.6% of country’s forests
The wooded area of Kazakhstan grew by 2,182,400 hectares, while the forest cover increased by 1,153,300 hectares between January 2013 and January 2024, the Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry told Kazinform News Agency.
In the past two years, the devastating wildfires raged through two regions of Kazakhstan, Abai and Kostanay regions, destroying 0.6% of the country’s forests.
Wildfires that tore through Kostanay region sparked on September 2, 2022. The fire was suppressed only on September 10.
Over 60,000 hectares of forests were burnt in the Semey ormany nature reserve in Abai region last June. The deadliest wildfires killed 14 foresters.
27.05.2024
Bus with tourists flips over in Almaty region, injuring 13
A tourist bus carrying tourists overturned in the Kegen district of the Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to preliminary information from the regional akimat, on May 27 at 10:20 a.m., the bus veered off the road on a steppe pass "Alasa," which is part of the "QazAvtoJol" network. Two ambulance crews from Kegen district promptly responded to the scene. Five individuals were transported to Kegen district hospital, four to Jalagash district hospital, and another four to Shelek village. Fortunately, there were no human fatalities.
The precise cause of the accident is still under investigation. It is noted that the condition of the victims is currently stable. All the injured are under the supervision of doctors.
