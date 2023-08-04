01.08.2023, 17:07 8046
4 residents of Atyrau region among 12 Kazakh nationals injured in Alanya road accident
Four out of 12 nationals of Kazakhstan injured in the road accident in Türkiye are the residents of Atyrau region. Deputy governor of the region Zhassulan Bissembiyev said it at a press briefing today, Kazinform reports.
The minibus carrying 12 Kazakhstani nationals crashed into a truck on the Okurcalar Mahallesi D-400 highway in Alanya on June 30. The driver of the bus and a guide (national of Ukraine) died at the scene. 12 people were injured. Four of them are the residents of Atyrau region. Three of them are treated at the Alanya state hospital, while one is in the Side Anatolia Hospital. One patient is in an intensive care unit, and three are in a moderately severe condition," the governor said.
The regional administration and local healthcare department are in a close contact with the Turkish doctors, added Bissembiyev.
03.08.2023, 19:30 2181
Deadly poisoning of children in Karaganda: main cause yet to be determined
Following the test results, food poisoning was not confirmed as the cause of mass poisoning of children at the Children’s Special Social Services Center in Karaganda region, the health office of the region said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The samples were sent for extensive testing to determine the real cause of poisoning.
According to the department, two more children admitted have been discharged following improvement in overall condition.
Nine children (six in the intensive care unit, three in the neuroinfectious unit) are under hospital treatment. Their condition is considered as stable, not worsening," the department said.
On July 30, several children were poisoned at the Children’s Special Social Services Center of Karaganda region. It was reported that one child died and six more ended up in intensive care.
Earlier Azhar Giniyat, Kazakh health minister, said intestinal infection tests came back negative.
03.08.2023, 17:25 2181
Another Kazakh tourist injured in road accident in Türkiye dies
Another Kazakhstani tourist injured in a road accident in Türkiye died, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.
The woman died last night at the Alanya state hospital. Her relatives are staying at hospital. The body will be repatriated to Kazakhstan.
As earlier reported, the body of the man killed in the road accident was airlifted to Kazakhstan.
On July 30 a minibus carrying 12 citizens of Kazakhstan smashed into a truck in Alanya. Two of them were in moderately severe condition. They were operated on. The rest 10 Kazakhstanis, including four kids, were in satisfactory condition.
On July 31 one of the Kazakh tourists died.
03.08.2023, 11:00 3651
2 grain elevators collapse after lightning strike
Two grain elevators collapsed as a result of a lightning strike on August 1 at 09:50 p.m. in the territory of the mill complex in Kostanay, Kazinform quotes the industrial security committee of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.
No casualties were reported.
The workers of the industrial security committee of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry in Kostanay region arrived at the scene. A commission will be set up to investigate the incident, it said in a statement.
01.08.2023, 10:35 9161
Mass poisoning in Karaganda: 1 child dies, 6 at ICU
One child died and six more were admitted to the intensive care unit as a result of the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city, Kazinform reports.
On July 30 two children of the centre felt sick with vomiting and diarrhea occurred together. On July 31 ten more were rushed to the hospital with the same symptoms. Unfortunately, one child died, the rest six are staying in the intensive care unit, the press service of the governor of Karaganda region said.
The Governor, Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, held a meeting with the participation of the regional healthcare department and doctors. The special commission was established to determine the cause of the accident. The criminal investigation was launched.
The acting director of the child special social service centre in Karaganda city was removed from her office.
As earlier reported, children suffered chlorine poisoning at one of the kindergartens in Karaganda.
01.08.2023, 09:26 9001
Typhoon Doksuri deaths in Philippines rise to 25, 20 missing
Images | Residents carry their belongings as they wade through floodwater in Bulacan Province, the Philippines on July 31, 2023. The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by typhoon Doksuri climbed to 25, with at least 20 more missing, the Philippines' national disaster agency said on Monday. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by typhoon Doksuri climbed to 25, with at least 20 more missing, the Philippines' national disaster agency said on Monday, Xinhua reports.
Many parts of the country remain underwater as heavy rain continues to pour even after Doksuri blew away from the Philippines last week.
Typhoon Khanun, the sixth cyclone to batter the Philippines this year, continues to intensify on Monday, enhancing the southwest monsoon rains across the country, including Metro Manila.
In a report on Monday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Doksuri left with 20 deaths in the northern Philippines, three in a region near Metro Manila, and two in the central Philippines.
The agency added that 20 more people are missing in the northern Philippines.
Doksuri affected nearly 2.4 million people in the Southeast Asian country, with over 50,000 displaced people still in temporary shelters. The typhoon also damaged houses, crops, roads, and bridges.
The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Pacific typhoon belt. On average, the archipelagic country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some intense and destructive.
27.07.2023, 16:39 20181
Bus driver falls unconscious behind the wheel, dies at hospital
A bus driver lost consciousness behind the wheel today in the Kazakh capital, Astana. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at a hospital, Kazinform reports.
The driver hit a lamp post and drove to the sidewalk at the Beibitshilik bus stop. The preliminary cause of his death is cardiac arrest.
The man has been working as a driver for more than 15 years.
No other casualties were reported.
25.07.2023, 10:52 35426
Death toll from Algeria's wildfires rises to 34
Images | A man walks past a house burned down in a wildfire in Bouira Province, Algeria, on July 24, 2023. The death toll from wildfires in northern Algeria has risen to 34, including 10 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said in an update on Monday. (Xinhua)
The death toll from wildfires in northern Algeria has risen to 34, including 10 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said in an update on Monday, Xinhua reports.
The ministry said some 8,000 people were battling the blazes across 11 provinces, supported by 529 trucks and several firefighting helicopters.
The fires started overnight on Sunday mainly in the provinces of Bejaia, Jijel, and Bouira, but quickly spread due to strong winds, causing significant damage.
By late Monday, a total of 97 fires have been reported in the forests of 16 provinces, bringing fatalities from 15 earlier in the day to 34.
24.07.2023, 17:59 40776
Man loses arm in bear attack in N Kazakhstan
A 43-year-old man lost his arm in an attack by a brown bear at one of the zoos in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The attack happened at the zoo located in Kyzylzhar district. The brown bear severely bit the 43-year-old janitor more than a month ago.
The man survived the attack on June 6, however, doctors had to cut off one of his limbs right after the accident. They are fighting for his second arm and it is still unclear whether they can save it.
The investigation into the circumstances of the attack is underway.
