This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
7 killed in east China's factory fire
relevant news
22-year-old dead after falling from 20th floor in Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
At least 50 killed by floods in Somalia as heavy rains continue
The floods in the country have killed 50 people and displaced more than half a million citizens," SoDMA Commissioner Mohamed Moalim told journalists in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, Thursday evening.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll rises to 26 in north China coal mine company building fire
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Heavy rains in eastern Ethiopia displace 12,000 households: WFP
Incidences of flood events are expected to increase across many areas of the region while worsening the situation where they have already occurred. Of most concern are flood-prone areas in Somalia, south-southeast Ethiopia, pastoral areas of Kenya, and the Lake Victoria basin," the report warned.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Floods kill at least 15 in Kenya
Heavy rains with varying flood effects have been reported across the country. As of Sunday, 15,264 households have been affected, with 15 casualties reported and at least 1,067 livestock deaths. 241 acres of agricultural farmland have been destroyed due to flash floods," the Red Cross said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.
Heavy rains with various flood effects have been reported across the country," the Red Cross said, with most of the deaths and destruction being recorded in northern Kenya.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Storm Ciaran kills 5 in Italy
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kostenko mine accident criminal case under control of prosecutor general’s office
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Anthrax in Karaganda region: 2nd patient admitted to ICU
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
21.11.2023, 11:22Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived in Hungary with an Official Visit 21.11.2023, 14:156861AI to help issue personal documents to Kazakhstanis 21.11.2023, 17:105961Power supply resumed in 8 more villages in Pavlodar rgn 21.11.2023, 12:594546Alikhan Smailov holds IMF mission head meeting in Kazakhstan 21.11.2023, 13:22439152% of locomotives worn out in Kazakhstan 15.11.2023, 10:3062866Opportunities for investment cooperation were discussed at the Busan-Kazakhstan business forum 15.11.2023, 11:33Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi62721Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi 16.11.2023, 16:2161826Just Kazakhstan is the country enjoying law and order - President Tokayev 15.11.2023, 09:2861806Minister of Development of Greece expressed an interest in diversifying bilateral trade 16.11.2023, 19:4461301New head of Industry Committee of Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry named 01.11.2023, 20:23170516Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum 02.11.2023, 15:41165546Head of State awarded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Order Dostyk of I degree 01.11.2023, 16:19163136Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing 03.11.2023, 17:45158981Turkic states need to unite more than ever - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 03.11.2023, 21:531585563 Kazakhstani films honored at 16th APSA