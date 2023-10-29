Anthrax in Karaganda region: 2nd patient admitted to ICU

Tell a friend

The second patient with a confirmed anthrax diagnosis was admitted to the ICU ward as disease symptoms went worse, Kazinform Agency reports.





As of now, two patients with a confirmed diagnosis of anthrax are staying in the hospital. One of the patients, aged 62 years old, developed severe symptoms and was taken to the ICU. Another patient, 41, is staying at the infectious diseases unit in a moderately grave condition, the healthcare department said.





As earlier reported, the quarantine was imposed in the village of Topar in Karaganda region. There were detected three anthrax cases. The fourth patient admitted to the hospital was tested negative for anthrax.





Early this morning one of the patients died.