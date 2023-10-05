04.10.2023, 10:24 2506

At least 21 dead after bus falls from overpass in Venice, Italy

At least 21 people were dead Tuesday after a bus fell from an overpass near the Italian canal city of Venice and then caught fire after falling onto train tracks, local media reported, Xinhua reports.

Reports varied widely on the number of the injured, with estimates ranging between 12 and 40 people hurt. Among them, at least two were in critical condition and multiple others were seriously injured. Additionally, "several" others were reported as missing.

The death toll could still rise as the injured are treated in area hospitals, reports said.

Local media reported that a bus at or near capacity broke through the fence on the Vempa overpass in the Mestre area of Venice, falling around 10 meters into an empty area near some railroad tracks. The bus reportedly burst into flames on impact.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed "personal and the government's deepest condolences" and said she was following developments closely.

Rome's Quirinale Palace said Italian President Sergio Mattarella had telephoned Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro to express his sadness over the tragedy.

A huge tragedy struck our community this evening," Brugnaro said via social media, adding that he has called for an official mourning "in memory of the numerous victims on the fallen bus." Brugnaro called it "an apocalyptic scene."


The city of Venice said on social media that the Vempa overpass, where the tragedy took place, has been closed to traffic, and that police and firefighters were on the scene to search for survivors, help injured survivors and assess the situation.

No official source has reported the death toll, the number of injuries, or the causes of the accident.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

29.09.2023, 14:29 8896

Car rams into bus stop in Astana injuring several people  

Car rams into bus stop in Astana injuring several people
A Mazda rammed into a bus stop in the Kazakh capital earlier this morning injuring several people, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The video of the car crash went viral on social media.

The horrific road accident happened around 8:31 am on Baiturssynov Street when the Mazda driver lost control of the vehicle due to the fault of another driver and rammed into the people waiting for the public transport at the bus stop.

Several people sustained various injuries and were rushed to a hospital. The police are investigating.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

23.09.2023, 09:47 20196

4 killed in road accident in W Kazakhstan

4 killed in road accident in W Kazakhstan
Images | Polisia.kz
Four people died in a road accident in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

On September 22, a head-on collision involving VAZ-2112 and Lada Granta cars took place on Uralsk-Kirsanovo highway. As a result of the accident, a driver of VAZ-2112 vehicle, a driver and two passengers of Lada Granta car died on the spot. One more passenger of Lada Granta vehicle was rushed to hospital.

An investigation into the accident was launched.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

18.09.2023, 17:18 28516

Passenger killed in car-truck collision in N Kazakhstan

Passenger killed in car-truck collision in N Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
A woman, 27, died in a collision on the Chelyabinsk-Novosibirsk highway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional police department, the accident occurred near Peterfeld village, Kyzylzhar district, at 11:10 pm yesterday.

A 56-year-old man, driving the Lexus vehicle, was taken to the medical facility. A 43-year-old driver of ZIL-131 truck was preliminary found sober after undergoing a medical examination," said the department in a statement.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

15.09.2023, 20:20 32081

35-year-old man dies after getting buried in sand

35-year-old man dies after getting buried in sand
Images | Depositphotos
A 35-year-old man has been killed after he was found buried in sand at the construction site in the northern city of Kazakhstan Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The incident occurred late on Thursday. According to reports, the man died on the spot after being buried in sand.

On September 14, the duty unit of the police office of Petropavlovsk received a call on a collapse of sand during works in trenches on Partizanskaya-Egemen Kazakhstan Street as a result of which a 35-year-old man founded buried in sand," reads a statement from the police office.


Investigation into the incident has been launched.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

07.09.2023, 16:06 40706

Worker dies in mine in Ulytau region

Worker dies in mine in Ulytau region
39-year-old worker died in a mine in Ulytau region. A special commission was set up to investigate into the circumstances of the incident, Kazinform reports.

The mine belongs to LLP Orken. The officials of the company extended their condolences to the family of the worker.

The company assures that the family of the dead will receive all required assistance.

As per preliminary data, the man was crushed under rubble.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

04.09.2023, 17:17 45636

Kazakhstani woman, her daughter die in road accident in Turkiye

Kazakhstani woman, her daughter die in road accident in Turkiye
Images | Depositphotos
A Kazakhstani woman and her daughter were killed in a road accident in Alanya, Turkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Famous journalist, founder of the children’s rehabilitation center Zeiin Atyrau Arailym Bagytzhan got in a road accident in Alanya. She passed away. Her daughter was also killed on the spot. Her spouse is in hospital in serious condition,» Zhasulan Bissembiyev, deputy governor of Atyrau region, wrote on his Facebook.

Presently, talks are held with the Kazakh embassy in Turkiye. Necessary medical assistance to the spouse of the deceased woman is being provided. Work is carried out to transport the bodies of the Kazakhstanis from abroad.

Condolences to the family members and close ones were offered by the deputy governor.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

31.08.2023, 13:45 52491

2 killed, 45 evacuated as fire breaks out in multi-storey building  

2 killed, 45 evacuated as fire breaks out in multi-storey building
Images | MES RK
A fire broke out on the 8th floor of a multi-storey apartment building in Uralsk at around 05:00 a.m. earlier this morning, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry press service.

Firefighters rescued 18 people, including 2 children, while 27, including 7 kids, were evacuated. The body of a man, 1973, was found in one of the apartments. A woman born in 1979 died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Two people, born in 1965 and 1937, were rushed to the hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established. The preliminary cause is careless handling of fire.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

28.08.2023, 22:41 57356

Mass poisoning in Karaganda: One more child dies in hospital

Mass poisoning in Karaganda: One more child dies in hospital
Images | Depositphotos
A child, born in 2012, suffered in the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city died in a multifunctional children’s hospital in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The child was admitted to the hospital on July 30.

A child, born in 2012, who was treated at the multifunctional city children’s hospital has died today. The cause of the death is heart failure," said the press service of the health office of Karaganda region.


Five more kids suffered in the mass poisoning at the child special social service centre in Karaganda city remain in intensive care, with their condition remaining serious but stable.

Earlier it was reported that one child died and six ended up in the ICU after a mass poisoning had been recorded at the special social service center in Karaganda region on July 30.

Earlier Azhar Giniyat, Kazakh health minister, said intestinal infection tests came back negative, and that the main cause of the poisoning is yet to be determined.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

 

Most viewed