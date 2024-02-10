Desperate search for 4 people trapped in mud avalanche in Almaty underway  

Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Rescuers are working around the clock to find two adults and two children reportedly buried by a mud avalanche in Almaty city, Kazinform News Agency reports.





According to the Emergencies Ministry, two houses were buried by the mud avalanche which occurred in Medeu district of Almaty city at night on February 8.





According to a preliminary accident report, two houses with four people inside, including two kids, were damaged by the mud avalanche.









Over 160 members of search and rescuer crew and 30 units of equipment were dispatched to the scene.





People from nearby houses were evacuated to a local educational facility and offered hot drinks and all the help they asked for. Several hours after the avalanche occurred they left the facility to stay with their families and relatives.



