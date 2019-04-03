Dozens killed in Bangladesh building fire

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Dozens of people were killed on Thursday when a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, officials said.

At least 19 bodies have been recovered from the site, Shamim Hasan, deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defense department, told reporters, Anadolu Agency reports.

Dr Ayesha Akhter, a health officer on duty at the site, told Anadolu Agency that 84 injured have been admitted to various hospitals in the city.

At least three Bangladesh Air Force helicopters were seen at the site engaged in search and rescue efforts.

Many people who took shelter on the rooftop were rescued. Several others were rescued after smashing glass panes of the windows.

The 19-story building in the upscale Banani area caught fire this afternoon, fire service spokesman Ataur Rahman told local media.

A total of 21 fire engines worked for several hours to douse the blaze.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of fire.

Last month, a fire in an old and congested area of Dhaka claimed 70 lives.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.