26.10.2023, 10:01 10596
Four kids die in house fire in Abai region
Images | MES RK
Four siblings died in a private house fire in Ayagoz village, Abai region, on October 25, Kazinform Agency quotes Abai region’s akimat.
The rescuers rushed to the smoke-filled house after receiving the call.
The firefighters found the bodies of four children. The investigation is launched.
27.10.2023, 18:46 7166
Anthrax in Karaganda region: 2nd patient admitted to ICU
The second patient with a confirmed anthrax diagnosis was admitted to the ICU ward as disease symptoms went worse, Kazinform Agency reports.
As of now, two patients with a confirmed diagnosis of anthrax are staying in the hospital. One of the patients, aged 62 years old, developed severe symptoms and was taken to the ICU. Another patient, 41, is staying at the infectious diseases unit in a moderately grave condition, the healthcare department said.
As earlier reported, the quarantine was imposed in the village of Topar in Karaganda region. There were detected three anthrax cases. The fourth patient admitted to the hospital was tested negative for anthrax.
Early this morning one of the patients died.
27.10.2023, 12:01 6721
Hurricane Otis leaves at least 27 dead in southern Mexico
Hurricane Otis left at least 27 people dead and four missing as it hit the coast of the southern Mexican state of Guerrero Wednesday morning as a Category 5 hurricane, an official said Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The hurricane, now weakened to a storm, left severe damage especially in the Acapulco resort area, one of the main tourist destinations in the country, said Rosa Icela Rodriguez, secretary for security and citizen protection of Mexico.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lamented the loss of lives during his daily press conference and his administration launched an airlift to the region with the support of the military.
Meanwhile, Federal Electricity Commission personnel were at work trying to restore electricity supply and telecommunications in the region.
26.10.2023, 15:13 10426
More than 20 dead, dozens injured in shootings in Maine
Images | Kyodo
Eighteen people died and 13 others were injured in mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant late Wednesday in Maine in the northeastern United States, with the suspect remaining at large, local authorities said, Kyodo reports.
Police identified the suspect in the incidents that occurred in Lewiston beginning at around 7 p.m. as Robert Card, 40, while local residents have been urged to remain indoors. Schools and many businesses in the area were closed Thursday.
The bowling alley is some 6 kilometers away from the restaurant and the man's vehicle was discovered in neighboring Lisbon, the police said.
The man is a firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve assigned to a training facility in Maine's Saco, The Associated Press reported.
19.10.2023, 19:18 33731
At least 6 killed in bus crash in Bolivia
At least six people died and about 20 were injured in western Bolivia following a passenger bus crash on the highway late Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
According to an official on Wednesday, the accident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. local time (0100 GMT, Oct. 19) near the western town of Charazani.
The number of fatalities, which included the bus driver, was still preliminary, said Edgar Cortez, La Paz department police chief.
The police chief said they would begin rescuing people trapped in the bus on Wednesday morning.
18.10.2023, 10:07 38986
Death toll rises in airstrike on hospital in Gaza Strip
Images | en.trend.az
800 people were killed in an airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.
The Gaza Strip's health ministry earlier said more than 500 people were killed in the hospital strike.
23:07 (GMT+4) At least 500 people were killed in an airstrike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, Trend reported.
The Israeli military is checking information about the incident. As Israeli army Spokesman Daniel Hagari said, if information about the strike is received, the public will be informed.
The head of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, declared three days of mourning, following the attack.
17.10.2023, 20:06 46326
Train accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta leaves 32 people injured
Images | Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua
A total of 32 people were injured in a train accident in Indonesia's Special Region of Yogyakarta on Tuesday, a rescuer said, Xinhua reports.
The train Argo Semeru, which had been skidding off the runway in Kulon Progo Regency, was hit by the other train Argo Wilis that was passing by on the other railway located beside the Argo Semeru's track, said Asnawi Suroso, head of the operational unit of the provincial search and rescue office, who was leading the rescue mission.
The incident happened at 13:30 Jakarta time, according to him.
Wisnu Rangga, a press officer of the Red Cross office in Kulon Progo Regency, confirmed that 32 people were hurt in the incident, some of whom have been sent to a nearby hospital.
17.10.2023, 18:11 46126
4 killed, 19 injured in road accident in east Pakistan
Four people were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident in east Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday, the police said, Xinhua reports.
The incident took place in Dera Ghazi Khan district where a passenger van skidded off a highway when taking a sharp turn to avoid crashing into a rickshaw which suddenly appeared on the road, according to the police.
The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and several of them were said to be in critical condition.
The accident disrupted road traffic until the rescue teams removed the van from the road.
13.10.2023, 13:01 61721
Four workers fall from height, one dies in Kazakh capital
Images | Depositphotos
Four high-rise building construction workers who used climbing equipment fell from a height in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform Agency reports.
One of them died before the arrival of the ambulance. The rest three were rushed to the hospital, the police department said in a statement.
The investigation is launched.
