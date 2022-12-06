This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Heat supply restored in basements of 71 multi-storey apartment blocks in Ekibastuz
relevant news
Ekibastuz TPP accident: Heat supply being restored in 5 social facilities, 17 residential buildings
Four more boilers have been additionally switched on. Heat supply is being restored in 5 social facilities and 17 residential buildings. State emergency was declared in the town last night," municipal akimat says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
State of emergency declared in Ekibastuz as several boilers go out of service at local TPP
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Results of investigation into Lenin coalmine accident to be announced Nov 23
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Lenin coalmine accident: Two miners to undergo surgery
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Governmental commission must impartially investigate into Lenin coalmine accident - PM
As per the latest data, five miners died as a result of the accident in the Lenin coalmine. The governmental commission, which was set up at my instruction for investigating into the accident, includes ministerial officials, reps of local executive structures and trade unions," Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov posted in Facebook.
I have already emphasized the importance of creating safe working conditions and investing in modernization of production processes. The governmental commission is set a number of tasks: impartial investigation into the accident reasons and provision of all-round assistance to the families of victims and those injured. I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of victims," the post reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Methane release caused accident in Lenin coalmine, company says
The accident took place on November 3 at 03:03 am, when a sudden release of methane occurred. 106 people were in the mine at the moment of the accident. Of them, 101 were evacuated. Five employees died. Four workers were hospitalized. We express our condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of our miners. The families of the victims and those injured will be assisted," Arman Kalykov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll in Lenin coalmine accident rises to five
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President expresses condolences to families of victims of Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine accident
I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the miners, who died as a result of the accident in the JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine. I wish speedy recovery to all those injured," the telegram reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
01.12.2022, 18:13President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz 01.12.2022, 14:4343366PM Smailov: All those responsible for Ekibastuz TPP accident to be brought to justice 01.12.2022, 09:2341811President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin 01.12.2022, 12:4041761Kazakhstan attends Central Asian Investment Forum in Japan 01.12.2022, 10:2941736Reforms in criminal justice discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s dialogue platform 07.11.2022, 18:1678541Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE 09.11.2022, 11:1666256Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN holds meeting with civil community in Geneva 09.11.2022, 13:0366156Kazakhstan-UAE celebrate 30th anniversary of bilateral relations 01.12.2022, 18:1345796President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz 09.11.2022, 15:56447817 tons of personal protective equipment brought by UNICEF to Kazakhstan healthcare facilities