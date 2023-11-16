Heavy rains in eastern Ethiopia displace 12,000 households: WFP

Tell a friend

Heavy rains in Ethiopia's eastern region of Somali have displaced about 12,000 households, the World Food Program (WFP) announced on Monday, Xinhua reports.





In an East Africa Seasonal Outlook report, the UN agency said 20 people have so far been confirmed dead by heavy rains-induced flash floods, which have already displaced tens of thousands of people in the region.





The WFP also said several roads and bridges have been damaged by the heavy rains in eastern Ethiopia, hindering the delivery of relief assistance as well as causing extensive livestock and crop losses.





Incidences of flood events are expected to increase across many areas of the region while worsening the situation where they have already occurred. Of most concern are flood-prone areas in Somalia, south-southeast Ethiopia, pastoral areas of Kenya, and the Lake Victoria basin," the report warned.





Noting that 40,000 people were affected by heavy rains in southern Ethiopia last September, the UN agency said it expects the weather conditions across Ethiopia to worsen, predicting that flooding will continue for some time.





Ethiopia and neighboring Kenya and Somalia are among the countries in the Horn of Africa predicted to experience heavy rains and flooding between October and December, affecting millions of people.