This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Hurricane Otis leaves at least 27 dead in southern Mexico
relevant news
Anthrax in Karaganda region: 2nd patient admitted to ICU
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
More than 20 dead, dozens injured in shootings in Maine
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Four kids die in house fire in Abai region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
At least 6 killed in bus crash in Bolivia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll rises in airstrike on hospital in Gaza Strip
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Train accident in Indonesia's Yogyakarta leaves 32 people injured
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
4 killed, 19 injured in road accident in east Pakistan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Four workers fall from height, one dies in Kazakh capital
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
23.10.2023, 15:49President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans KlugePresident receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge 23.10.2023, 13:4542351Screening of Kazakh cinema took place in the capital of the African Union 23.10.2023, 16:4742351Kazakhstan and Switzerland intend to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation 23.10.2023, 19:4336736WTO countries are preparing for the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference 23.10.2023, 18:5936436Kazakh national dies in Gaza Strip - Kazakh MFA 06.10.2023, 21:55157761National Bank reduced the base rate to 16% 06.10.2023, 12:02Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government145751Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government 05.10.2023, 09:45Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President145441Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President 13.10.2023, 10:04135251Kazakh rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit settlements in Afghanistan 12.10.2023, 21:21UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education132171UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education