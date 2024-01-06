This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Japan increases manpower for quake rescues, deaths top 90
relevant news
Collision of two NYC subway trains causes derailment, multiple injuries
There is a major disruption to 1/2/3 service while emergency teams assist passengers and conduct an investigation after a train derailed near 96 St. There is no 1/2/3 service in most of Manhattan," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a post on X.
Sixth-grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting, as Republican nominating contests approach
No parent, student, or teacher should have to wake up and face news about a school shooting," she said. "My heart aches for the victims of Perry, Iowa and the entire community."
Search for rescuers at collapsed Maikainzoloto mine continues, families to receive compensation
Iran confirms 84 deaths in Kerman explosions
The number of casualties as a result of this incident has reached 84 people. Regrettably, some of the injured are currently receiving treatment in intensive care units and are in critical condition," he said.
2 bodies found at mining plant in Pavlodar region identified
Passenger bus rams into line of parked vehicles in Taraz
73 killed in Noto earthquake, search operations continue
3 killed, 19 injured after bus plunges into ravine in Bolivia
