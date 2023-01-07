05.01.2023, 13:15 1466
Kazakh Prosecutor General says foreigners took part in January riots
Images | facebook/Anatoliy Ivanov-Weisskopf
Tell a friend
The majority of those who took part in the January unrest were men under 35, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
In his report at the plenary session of the Majilis, Prosecutor General Assylov noted that special prosecutors are working on 720 criminal cases. As per those cases, 25 members of prohibited extremist movements and 42 members of the organized crime groups were detained and arrested, respectively. Also, there are 8 followers of destructive religious movements among the suspects. 126 detainees were previously convicted of homicide, theft, looting and more.
The Kazakh Prosecutor General stressed that the majority of those who took part in the January riots were men under 35, adding that nationals of Uzbekistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan are suspected of participating in looting and other crimes.
Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov delivered a report to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on the tragic events of last January when unrest erupted in many cities of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
05.12.2022, 14:20 20691
Heat supply restored in basements of 71 multi-storey apartment blocks in Ekibastuz
Repair works at all heating substations located in the basements of these apartment blocks were completed
Images | t.me/KZgovernment
Tell a friend
According to the operational headquarters, heat supply has been restored in the basements of 71 multi-storey apartment blocks in Ekibastuz, the press service of the Prime Minister informed.
As First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said, repair works at all heating substations located in the basements of these apartment blocks were completed. The work is ongoing in flats, where the brigades are replacing burst radiators and are repairing the pipes.
The operational headquarters has published a list of all residential buildings and private houses needing repair.
851 workers are involved in repair operation so far.
11 apartment blocks still remain unheated in Ekibastuz. Local authorities promise to restore heat supply in them till the end of the day.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2022, 12:30 28776
Ekibastuz TPP accident: Heat supply being restored in 5 social facilities, 17 residential buildings
129 out of 149 residential buildings and 10 of 15 social facilities in Ekibastuz town have already restored heat supply.
Tell a friend
129 out of 149 residential buildings and 10 of 15 social facilities in Ekibastuz town have already restored heat supply, Kazinform has learned from the municipal administration.
Four more boilers have been additionally switched on. Heat supply is being restored in 5 social facilities and 17 residential buildings. State emergency was declared in the town last night," municipal akimat says.
Six boilers are operating now at the Ekibastuz Thermal Power Plant. Four boilers are in reserve for maintaining temperature regime.
Educational organizations have been switched to online learning. Kindergartens are not working.
123 people have been evacuated to the city of Pavlodar.
Temperatures in healthcare facilities stand at +20+25°C which complies with sanitary requirements. 269 patients including 92 children are getting treatment at the Municipal Hospital of Ekibastuz, and 37 patients including 19 children stay in the perinatal center.
Emergency care centers are working in a routine mode.
138 workers and 35 units of special vehicles are involved in heat restoration operation. 14 out of 15 damages have been eliminated so far.
20 residential building are expected to be fully provided with heating in the first half of the day.
Almaty and Astana cities began gathering humanitarian aid for residents of Ekibastuz suffering from cold. "We cannot stay on the sidelines and begin gathering humanitarian aid for Ekibastuz, where people need winter clothes, heaters, blankets, sleeping bags, etc. You may bring these things to the departments of KasPost in Astana and Almaty. Our company will deliver the aid to Ekibastuz fully at its own expense," Assel Zhanassova, CEO of KazPost, informed via her Facebook account.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2022, 10:07 28861
State of emergency declared in Ekibastuz as several boilers go out of service at local TPP
The accident occurred on the night of November 27 when temperatures dropped below -25°C.
Images | facebook.com/pavlodarenergo
Tell a friend
State of emergency has been announced in Ekibastuz town of Pavlodar region, after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant, Kazinform has learned from the municipal administration.
The accident occurred on the night of November 27 when temperatures dropped below -25°C.
As of November 28, 01:30 am, 17 residential buildings, five social facilities and 21 entities remained unheated. The state of emergency will be in force until repair works are completed.
Governor of Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov surveyed social facilities of the town, after which it was decided to evacuate the housemates of the children and youth support centre. The children were brought to the training and recreation camps.
As per the latest data, the situation at the Ekibastuz TPP has been stabilized. Five boilers are operating in a routine mode. Three micro-districts still remain unheated.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to address the matter of withdrawing problematic energy assets of the regions to the state ownership.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.11.2022, 12:52 30996
Results of investigation into Lenin coalmine accident to be announced Nov 23
Minister of Emergencies Yury Ilyin announced the date when the investigation into the Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine tragedy will end.
Tell a friend
Minister of Emergencies Yury Ilyin announced the date when the investigation into the Arcelor Mittal Temirtau coalmine tragedy will end, Kazinform reports.
In his words, the results of the investigation will be announced on November 23, with the participation of mass media. "The commission is still working," said Ilyin on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.
As reported earlier, the accident occurred on November 3 in the Lenin coalmine in Shakhtinsk of Karaganda region. Five miners died on the scene of the accident. Four more were hospitalized with various injuries. A criminal investigation was launched as per Article 277 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Breach of safety regulations during mining or construction works"
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.11.2022, 14:38 45906
Lenin coalmine accident: Two miners to undergo surgery
Four workers injured as a result of the Lenin coalmine accident were taken to the Makazhanov Multi-Field Hospital in Karaganda.
Tell a friend
Four workers injured as a result of the Lenin coalmine accident were taken to the Makazhanov Multi-Field Hospital in Karaganda, Kazinform reports.
According to him, two miners got open craniocerebral trauma and methane gas poisoning. "They will undergo a surgery. Both are conscious, but their condition is serious," he added.
The other two miners were hospitalized to the toxicology department with serious methane and carbon monoxide poisoning
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.11.2022, 13:55 45906
Governmental commission must impartially investigate into Lenin coalmine accident - PM
The Prime Minister reminds, that the issue of safe working conditions was discussed during his visit to Arcelor Mittal Temirtau in summer.
Tell a friend
A governmental commission was established to investigate into the causes of the Lenin coalmine accident which occurred last night in Shakhtinsk town of Karaganda region.
As per the latest data, five miners died as a result of the accident in the Lenin coalmine. The governmental commission, which was set up at my instruction for investigating into the accident, includes ministerial officials, reps of local executive structures and trade unions," Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov posted in Facebook.
The Prime Minister reminds, that the issue of safe working conditions was discussed during his visit to Arcelor Mittal Temirtau in summer.
I have already emphasized the importance of creating safe working conditions and investing in modernization of production processes. The governmental commission is set a number of tasks: impartial investigation into the accident reasons and provision of all-round assistance to the families of victims and those injured. I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of victims," the post reads.
Source: kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.11.2022, 12:53 45971
Methane release caused accident in Lenin coalmine, company says
Director of the Coal Department of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau Arman Kalykov announced the cause of the Lenin coalmine accident.
Tell a friend
Director of the Coal Department of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau Arman Kalykov announced the cause of the Lenin coalmine accident, Kazinform reports.
The accident took place on November 3 at 03:03 am, when a sudden release of methane occurred. 106 people were in the mine at the moment of the accident. Of them, 101 were evacuated. Five employees died. Four workers were hospitalized. We express our condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of our miners. The families of the victims and those injured will be assisted," Arman Kalykov said.
A governmental commission was set up to investigate into the causes and circumstances of the accident.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.11.2022, 11:04 45751
Death toll in Lenin coalmine accident rises to five
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Rescuers found a body of another miner killed as a result of the accident in Lenin coalmine developed by JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau, Kazinform reports.
As the Ministry of Emergencies reported, the body was found at 09:09 am during a rescue operation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
06.01.2023, 23:55Bad weather in Kazakhstan 31.12.2022, 12:0658266Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0058131Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year 31.12.2022, 11:2151986World leaders extend New Year congratulations to Kazakhstan 04.01.2023, 08:0422956Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone 04.01.2023, 16:1622031Constitutional Court to symbolize Just Kazakhstan, President 13.12.2022, 12:2565291Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away 14.12.2022, 14:3861816Prosecutor General’s Office inspects Arcelor Mittal Temirtau’s activity 31.12.2022, 12:0658266Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0058131Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year 15.12.2022, 21:2855696Bulat Ayukhanov. Tribute